Cafe Racers
Bike Of The Day: 2000 Ducati Monster M750 Café Racer

Redmax Speedshop transformed a 2000 Ducati Monster M750 into a bespoke café racer named ‘Zesty Zena.’

The bike, showcased at the 2019 Bike Shed show, boasts a striking Lemon Sorbet Yellow Pearlescent finish with a black stripe. The frame, swingarm, linkages, and wheels underwent powder coating in flat chrome. The customization includes a Redmax Speedshop Sport Classic fiberglass tank, café racer-style seat base, cowl, and fairing.

Notable upgrades include a Nitron rear shock absorber, Brembo rear brakes, Tarozzi rearsets, an Accossato quick-action throttle, an Accossato front master cylinder and clutch, a custom fender and bracket, Rizoma reservoirs, Motogadget indicators, a Koso speedometer and tachometer, airbox deletion, Dynojet kit, Danmoto custom exhausts, and a black Alcantara-trimmed seat with yellow stitching and ‘Redmax’ detailing.

The motorcycle is powered by a 748cc L-twin Desmodromic engine generating approximately 64hp, paired with a five-speed transmission.

Source: Collecting Cars