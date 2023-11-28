Bike Of The Day: 1988 Honda VFR750R RC30

The VFR750R Honda is among the rare motorcycles in history that became collectible before its public release, owing to its impeccably designed fusion of performance and compelling aesthetics. Known in the US as the RC30, it was specifically produced to meet homologation requirements, enabling the inclusion of the factory RVF750 racer in the Superbike World Championship series that debuted in 1988.

To cater to long-distance racing, the RC30 featured a standard quick-release front fork system and, combined with a single-sided swingarm, facilitated swift tire changes. The chassis boasted state-of-the-art design, with its aluminum frame using two curved extrusions enveloping the water-cooled V-4 DOHC motor featuring four valves per cylinder. Gear-driven camshafts, top-notch 4-piston caliper brakes, and a 6-speed gearbox with closely spaced ratios added to the model’s racing prowess.

Launched in 1988 with a $15,000 price tag—double that of the nearest 750 sport bike—the RC30 is rightly considered a homologation special, with only around 3,000 units produced. The 118 HP motor propelled the machine to speeds well beyond 150 MPH.

Photo Source: Collecting Cars