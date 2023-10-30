Bike Of The Day: 1984 BMW R100 Custom

Kevil’s Speed Shop, a Torquay-based motorcycle tuning house and cafe racer specialist, has transformed this BMW R100 into a one-of-a-kind custom creation with an exquisite design. The motorcycle boasts a sleek matte green exterior finish, complemented by a hand-stitched dark tan quilted leather seat, all elegantly contrasted by a black frame.

This unique motorcycle is equipped with high-quality components, including a custom hand-stitched dark tan leather seat, custom-made stainless header pipes with titanium heat tape wrap, and seamlessly integrated bar-end LED indicators. It rides on black cross-spoke wheels, wrapped in knobbly Continental tires for exceptional traction.

For lighting, the bike features an LED headlight, a vibrant yellow driving light, and discreetly integrated bar-end LED indicators. The remarkable machine is powered by a robust four-stroke 980cc flat-twin engine, delivering an impressive 59bhp, coupled with a responsive five-speed transmission.

