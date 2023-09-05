Bike Of The Day: 1982 Yamaha XV750 Virago Custom

This 1982 Yamaha XV750 Virago has undergone extensive customization with a range of unique components. These custom additions include a stainless-steel two-into-one exhaust system, a modified rear subframe, a tubular swingarm, a distinctive saddle, customized control switches, and an adapted inverted fork.

In addition, it features an enclosed driveshaft, dual front disc brakes, a convenient side stand, aluminum rearsets, body-color alloy wheels, and a modern LED headlight. Furthermore, it incorporates a Motogadget electronics package, complete with a multifunction gauge and keyless operation for added convenience.

This sleek motorcycle boasts a striking black finish and is driven by a potent 748cc SOHC V-twin engine, seamlessly connected to a five-speed transmission.

Source: Bring A Trailer