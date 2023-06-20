Bike Of The Day: 1979 Honda CX500 Deluxe Cafe Racer

The 1979 Honda CX500 Deluxe underwent modifications to adopt the style of a cafe racer. The fuel tank, headlight nacelle, and drilled side covers were refinished in grey. A custom round tail section and solo cafe-style seat were added to the frame. Additional features include a shortened chrome front fender, center and side stands, and a custom license plate bracket with a taillight mounted to the left frame rail.

The bike is equipped with Comstar wheels wearing Kenda Challenger tires, with measurements of 100/90-19 in the front and 110/80-18 in the rear. The suspension consists of a conventional front fork with black lowers and a rear swingarm fitted with replacement shocks. Braking is handled by a single disc in the front and a drum brake in the rear.

The black clubman-style handlebars house factory-style controls, switches, and grips. Round mirrors have been installed in their original positions. The instrumentation includes a 120-mph speedometer, a tachometer with a redline at 9,700 rpm, a coolant temperature gauge, and a five-digit odometer.

Powering the bike is a liquid-cooled 497cc V-twin engine that originally produced 48 horsepower. It transfers power to the rear wheel through a five-speed manual transmission and an enclosed driveshaft. The exhaust system features wrapped header pipes and replacement mufflers.

Source: Bring A Trailer