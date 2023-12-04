Bike Of The Day: 1978 Honda CB750K Cafe Restomod

This 1978 Honda CB750K was modified with an aluminum fuel tank, side panels, front fender, and a cafe-style tailpiece. Noteworthy features include a chrome headlight bucket, aluminum foot pegs, bar-end mirrors, and a side stand.

The 19″ front and 16″ rear wire-spoke wheels now sport Shinko 10 SR712 tires, expertly fitted by the selling dealer. Suspension components consist of a conventional fork with slider covers and dual shocks attached to the swingarm. Enhancements to the front disc brake system include stainless-steel braided hoses, while the rear relies on a drum brake.

A low-rise handlebar houses bar-end mirrors, billet switchgear, Pro-Grip grips, and aftermarket controls. The upgraded multifunction digital gauge integrates a speedometer and an odometer.

The 736cc inline-four engine boasts four Keihin carburetors, aluminum velocity stacks, a four-into-one exhaust system, and the convenience of both kick and electric starters. Power is efficiently transmitted to the rear wheel through a five-speed transmission and a robust drive chain.

