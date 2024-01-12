Bike Of The Day: 1977 Ducati 900SS Custom

In the 1990s, this 1977 Ducati 900 was modified using a C&J Precision Products frame and Fiber Systems fiberglass bodywork. The pearl white and green metallic finish, adorned with black pinstriping, graces the fiberglass body mounted on a C&J Precision Products’ red 4130 chrome-moly tube-frame. Notable features include a center stand, a wrap-around half fairing, a clear windscreen, street lighting, and a racing-style solo seat.

The Marvic 18″ magnesium wheels in gold finish support Michelin Macadam 90X tires, while the suspension boasts an adjustable Marzocchi conventional fork and a Works Performance monoshock. Braking is managed by dual drilled rotors with two-piston Brembo calipers in the front and a drilled rotor with a single-piston caliper in the rear.

Mounted beneath the upper triple clamp are clip-on handlebars leading to an instrument panel housing a Veglia Borletti Ducati-branded tachometer, a matching 150-mph speedometer, three indicator lights, and the keyed ignition switch.

Powering this machine is a 905cc square-case L-twin engine, equipped with dual Dell’orto carburetors and a BUB two-into-two exhaust system, is complemented by a kick starter. Power is transmitted to the rear wheel through a right-side-shifted five-speed transmission and a drive chain.

