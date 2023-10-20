Bike Of The Day: 1977 BMW R75/7 Cafe Racer

This 1977 BMW R75/7 was transformed into a cafe racer, featuring modifications such as a carbon-fiber cafe-style bump seat and fuel tank panels, a custom subframe, rearsets, headlight bucket, side stand, and license plate bracket.

It rides on wire-spoke 18″ wheels with 4.00″ Duro tires and has a suspension setup comprising a leading-axle fork, along with dual piggyback shocks on the swingarm (left) and the final drive enclosure (right). Braking capabilities consist of a single front disc and a rear drum.

Additional enhancements include a stainless-steel dual exhaust system, carbon-fiber fuel tank panels, a Domino throttle, LED lights, bar-end mirrors, velocity stacks, and piggyback shocks. Power comes from a 745cc opposed twin engine paired with a five-speed transmission.

Source: Bring A Trailer