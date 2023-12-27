Bike Of The Day: 1969 Harley-Davidson Softail Custom

This Harley-Davidson Softail, customized and rebuilt by Psycho Cycles, is a standout example of the American icon. Finished in matte black, the Softail Custom features a leather seat pad riveted over its drilled and exposed metal seat. It rides on a Springer front end, with rear shotgun air suspension, a 21-inch front wheel, and an 18-inch rear wheel sporting a 300/18 tire.

It’s equipped with a modified 1,340cc V-Twin and a five-speed transmission. The 1,340cc engine has undergone a Stage 1 remap and now includes an S&S Super carburetor, a large primary belt, and an Ultima electronic ignition system.

Source: Collecting Cars