Big Bang For Buck at Revzilla’s Get On! Adventure Fest

If there’s one thing I love about the motorcycle community, it’s that y’all know how to party.

This week, adventure riders from every walk of life are gearing up, strapping in, and heading to the black hills of Dakota for the promise of memories made while marking up the miles at Revzilla’s Get On! Adventure Fest, held this year in Sturgis, from July 15-18.

Revzilla has a massive presence in the motorcycle community – and their support for riders and passion for the sport is unparalleled.

The event promises to be the ball of the season – some of Revzilla’s favorite personalities will be there, including Spurgeon Dunbar, Jen Dustan, Brandon Wise and “Hi-Viz” Brian Conner.

The coolest thing to me, though, has got to be the (amazing) price of the event.

Registrants of the Get On! Fest are paying $260 for three nights of camping, breakfasts on the weekend, free live concerts, access to seminars and vendors, training sessions, demo rides of the new BMW and Harley Davidson bikes.

Oh, we’re not done. Registrants also get a trailer use permit that also includes a donation to a local trail worker organization, free showers and bathrooms (they sold me at that one), not to mention the chance to win prizes out the wazoo.

Also included in the Get On! Adventure Fest: Friendships made that will last a lifetime, stories that will never grow old, and scenic rides through national forestry and famous highways fit to put a feather in any rider’s proverbial cap.

For more details or to buy your adventure pass (or prep for next year’s festivities!), visit Revzilla’s website.