Bhārat Bikes: Hero’s Mavrick 440 vs. Harley’s X440

The newly

released Hero Mavrick 440 features an identical engine, chassis, and braking system as Harley’s X440

Suspension, wheel sizing, tank, pricing and livery options point to each bike supporting a different purpose

They’re not the same bike, folks.

Harley x Hero’s X440 heart is now revamped in a bike Hero Motocorp is calling the “Mavrick 440.”

Back in January, we came across Hero’s social media, which held a series of countdown photos in anticipation of a “Mavrick 440.” Now that Hero’s new road-goer is officially out and about (and we know well enough to keep that “e” out of the name “Mavrick”), queries are coming in asking if Harley-Davidson’s X440 and the Mavrick 440 are basically the same bike.

… They’re different, but it’s a close enough call to make the queries understandable.

What do the Harley’s X440 and Hero’s Mavrick 440 have in common?

While the Mavrick 440 is purported to take inspiration from Harley-Davidson’s Nightster for looks, the bike’s air-cooled engine is a fresh feature for HD blood.

That 440cc engine is the exact same platform found in both the X440 and the Mavrick 440; the companies have also nestled both engines into a steel trellis chassis, which is stopped by identical brake systems.

Beyond these little facts, we’re told by Hot Cars that it is incredibly unlikely the 440 duo will make it to American shores.

What are the differences between Harley’s X440 and Hero’s Mavrick 440?

Both Harley and Hero’s 440s might carry air-cooled power to compete against the likes of Royal Enfield’s 350 range, but Hero’s 440 apparently produces a smidge less power (2Nm, for what it’s worth).

Perhaps one of the biggest contributors to this difference in power displacement is the weight and wheel choice for each bike.

According to Motorcycle Specifications, Harley’s X440 sports a slightly larger (17”/18”) wheel equation with weight ratings as follows:

180kg / 396.8lbs dry

190kg / 418.8lbs wet

While the Mavrick 440 shows a difference in weight depending on the rider’s wheel choice, EVO India doesn’t specify if the final figure is “wet” or “dry,” so we’re assuming both are “wet” for this 17”/17” even-steven roadster:

187kg / 412lbs (alloy wheels for the standard variant)

191kg / 421lbs (spoked wheels with the br model )

Add a difference in light systems, tails, gas tanks – even livery – and we start to see the contrast in personality between these two middleweight Eastern machines.

By the way, if you’re into digital doodads, best to look closer at the Mavrick 440, which we’re told carries a boatload of tech (35 features, if you can believe it) including the following:

Turn-by-turn navigation

Call and SMS alerts

Estimated time of arrival

Phone battery indicator

Remote tracking

Harley’s X440, by contrast, shows a modest color TFT dash complete with call and SMS alerts, music control and turn-by-turn navigation.

We finish this list of differences with a look at floating duties, of which Harley’s X440 tops the list with a nifty, spiffy KYB 43mm inverted fork. The Mavrick 440’s suspension is a tad more budget-minded, showing a 43mm telescopic fork for cruise-happy weekends.

The above equation checks out when checking in on pricing, with Harley’s bike coming in at a premium price and Hero’s Mavrick 440 going for a much more modest Rs 239,500 (~$2,885 USD) (RideApart).

What do you think of Harley X Hero’s 440 gang? Would you benefit from seeing these two on Western shores?