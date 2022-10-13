ARCH Motorcycles Drops the Iconic ‘1s’

Keanu Reeves/Gard Hollinger, we thank you from the bottom of our quality-loving hearts.

ARCH Motorcycles, a brand known for giving the pinnacle of quality to their moto-crazy customers, has just opened their second motorcycle model for builds.

She’s been christened the ‘1s’ – and don’t let the simplicity of the name fool you.

Despite carrying the same (amazing) 2032cc, high-torque ARCH/S&S V-twin downdraft fuel injected heart as the original KRGT-1, this new baby’s bristling with a well-thought-out equation of new parts, many of which are created in-house – and we’re not talking about the compact high-torque mainshaft and compact dry clutch.

The ARCH 1s. Media sourced from ARCH.

From the ARCH single-sided awingarm (a production first for the company), to the exhaust system (again, designed by ARCH), and the carbon fiber fuel cell integrating the air intake and filtration system for the whole shebang…you could say she was born to grumble AND scream.

Everything sits nestled in a steel mainframe with machined-billet aluminum subframe, sporting carbon throughout to guarantee the ultimate formula for power delivery and handling – and that includes when you lean harder into the twisties, thanks to the more aggressive seating position.

Other perks of this $128,000 USD build include:

Fully adjustable ARCH/Öhlins FGRT series fork

Fully adjustable ARCH/Öhlins rear shock (with reservoir and hydraulic pre-load adjustment)

Front brakes in the form of dual ISR 6-piston monobloc radial mount calipers with two ISR floating dampened discs

Rear brakes in the form of a single ISR 4-piston monobloc radial mount caliper, complete with an ISR semi-floating disc

A banging 17″ set of BST Carbon Fiber front and rear wheels, both of which show off Michelin Power RS units (120/70-17 and 240/45-17, respectively).

In short, she’s the beauty we’ve been waiting for and then some – and guess who’s the most excited of the bunch?

“We’re very excited to officially introduce the new ARCH 1s,” enthuses Co-Founder Gard Hollinger.

“The 1s beautifully merges American cruiser-inspired elegance and race-inspired performance – a concept we’ve worked to design, build, test, refine, and deliver since its initial reveal.”

“I’m proud and honored that we have this opportunity to share the new 1s model with the world.”

“We just celebrated our 10th Anniversary as a company this past year, yet it feels like only yesterday that I put forth the idea of starting a motorcycle company with Gard,” adds Reeves with no small amount of sentimentality.

“It is incredible to see how far we’ve come in such a short period – from the KRGT-1’s amazing reception to the new 1s as our second model – and that’s a real testament to our talented design and build teams and their ability to produce something that fulfills ARCH’s ambitions for what a motorcycle company can bring in architecture, style, elegance, and overall experience.”

Eager to book your own build?



Hit up ARCH’s website to contact the team and send us some media when you get the thing!

For the rest of us plebs, expect to see the ARCH 1s hit the markets soon; in the meantime, drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.