Amanda Quick·
Motorcycle News
··1 min read

Aprilia’s “Racer Days” Track Schedule is Out!

Aprilia's Racer Days. Media sourced from Aprilia's press release and website.
As the season starts to warm up, riders across the country are prepping for their fun time on two wheels – and now, fans looking to attend Aprilia’s Racers Days will have full access to the schedule of to-do’s. 

As in previous years, 2023’s Racers Days will include Aprilia’s newer models for test rides; in this case, the RSV4, Tuono V4, RS 660 and Tuono 660 models. Reps from Pirelli, Dainese, and AGV will be present for the ultimate, tailored dress-down, prodiving every attendee the option to customize their leathers.

On top of all this, we’re told that “an immersive Aprilia Racing School experience will also be available at select rounds,” with coaching up for grabs at all stages of scoot. 

“For 2023 Aprilia Racers Days, Beginner ‘C’ group riders will be limited to 660cc demos only and will not be permitted to ride any 1100cc motorcycles offered,” adds Aprilia’s website

“Customers in the Advanced ‘A’ or Intermediate ‘B’ group will be permitted to demo any models offered in the Aprilia demo fleet.”

“Students riding all marques are welcome to participate and will receive guidance and tips to help develop safer, more capable, and faster riders on track.”

Here’s the schedule for 2023’s Aprilia Racers Days:

  • COTA | Austin, TX | APR 17TH
  • Road Atlanta | Braselton, GA | APR 24TH
  • PITT Race | Wampum, PA | MAY 8TH
  • Autobahn Country Club | Joliet, IL | JUN 12TH
  • Ridge Motorsports Park | Shelton, WA | JUN 26TH
  • Weathertech Laguna Seca | Salinas, CA | JUL 17TH
  • Shannonville Motorsports Park | Ontario, CAN | SEP 18TH
  • New Jersey Motorsports Park | Milleville, NJ | SEP 25TH

Keep in mind – if you’re looking to head over to Racers Days, you can’t come empty-handed; bring your own gear and bike, and don’t be late!

*Media sourced from the relevant press release and Aprilia’s website*

Amanda Quick
Amanda Quick spends her time managing her business, digging into old manuals and prepping for Canada's warmer seasons. Her love for bikes has her head stuck in the more futuristic predictions of the Powersports industry, and is seconded only by her degree in cello performance and obsession with effective communications. Articulate nerd with a terrible sleep schedule and a dotty love for horsepower.
