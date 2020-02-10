Aprilia Launches SXR Scooters in India

The Commuter Bike from Aprilia

When I think of Aprilia, I think of high-powered racing sportbikes, but the company does make scooters and good ones. Now the SXR scooter has been released in India. It should make for one of the better commuter machines out there. However, there are a lot of those in India already.

The SXR will be offered in a few different variants. The engine size will be either 125cc or 160cc. Either displacement meets the latest emissions requirements and has the more advanced 3V fuel injection. The variations don’t end there. Customers can choose four different colors: red, white, black, and blue. The scooters will get 12-inch, five-spoke alloy wheels, which should do the job of getting the bikes around India well enough.

Diego Graffi, CEO and Managing Director of Piaggio Vehicles (which owns Aprilia) said that he’d like to see the company expand its reach in the Indian market. The move to add the SXR to the Indian market makes sense. As does the introduction of more machines from Piaggio and its various brands. India is a huge market for everything two wheels, and it seems like every manufacturer is focusing more efforts there.