Aprilia All Stars Gives €200,000 to Emilia Romagna’s Flood Victims

And just like that, Aprilia All Stars celebrates a stunning 15,000 attendees, all of which contributed to the €200,000 raised to aid the communities affected by May’s floods in Emilia Romagna.

We’re told by Aprilia’s press release that the Italian navy was also there, complete with a few helicopters – the same machines chosen to bring relief to Emilia Romagnia’s communities.

A few key memories of this year’s Aprilia All Stars, which aided in raising a stunning number to help out Emilia Romania’s flood victims. Media sourced from Aprilia’s release.

“The Piaggio Group and Aprilia have donated a sum of €10 for every bike enthusiast who showed up at Misano, adding to this the proceeds from the many fundraising initiatives involving riders and spectators in a true solidarity race,” explains the press release.

Citizens who were a part of the event got to try out Aprilia’s 2023 range, get a good gander at the indomitable Aprilia RS-GP superbike currently doing damage in this season’s iteration of MotoGP, and see the all-new Tuareg 660, amidst time spent with hired entertainment, rubbing shoulders with professionals in the paddock, and more.

Noted names in attendance include the following (many of whom blasted that RS-GP to prime podium results):

Aleix Espargaró

Maverick Viñales

Lorenzo Savadori

Miguel Oliveira

Raul Fernandez

Max Biaggi

Loris Capirossi

Alex Gramigni

A huge congrats to Piaggio Group and all relevant parties for the aid delivered to a country in need!