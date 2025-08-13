An Aerospace-Inspired Indian Chief, BMW’s Leaked F 450 GS and 24/7 MotoGP Streaming!

Today, we have quite a mash of things going on about our good industry:

In fine form and right on time after their announcement to resume production, KTM has revealed their MY2026 690 Enduro & 690 SMC R.

Audette Motorcycles has published a custom bit of eye candy they’re calling the “Velos.”

BMW’s design registration was leaked – and now we know exactly what’s coming for BMW’s new F 450GS.

MotoGP has officially partnered with C15 Studio to bring us MotoGP! Spoiler: It’s ad-supported, but free and available 24/7!

Let’s start with what KTM’s up to, shall we?

KTM Reveals New MY2026 690 Enduro & 690 SMC R

New Stuff Includes Dynamic Slip Adjust and Revised Engine Parts

A view of the new 690 ENDURO R. Media sourced from KTM.

KTM is raising the bar once again with the debut of their MY2026 monsters, the 2026 KTM 690 ENDURO R and 2026 KTM 690 SMC R. Both of these machines show off new styling, smarter tech, and the latest LC4 single-cylinder engine, argued to be the most powerful platform of its class.

KTM’s press release tells us that the heart of both these beauties now features revised crankcases, clutches, and stator covers, plus a redesigned oil system for uprated durability and extra punt. Tech upgrades are also available for both the 690 Enduro & 690 SMC R, including a new 4.2-inch full-color TFT display taking over from the previous LCD screen. Riders also benefit from lean-angle sensitive rider aids like Cornering ABS and Cornering MTC.

While the Enduro R gets Dynamic Slip Adjust in its optional RALLY Ride Mode for the ultimate terrain-adaptive traction control, the SMC R has been installed with a dedicated SuperMoto ABS mode to complement the finetuned ergonomics, suspension, and, of course, new styling via in-mold graphics.

Service intervals have been extended from 10,000km to every 15,000 km. We’re also told that valve clearance checks now need to be performed only every 30,000 km, with both the 2026 KTM 690 ENDURO R and 690 SMC R expected to be available at authorized KTM dealers starting in September of this year.

We’re still in the dark regarding the machines’ MSRP points, but we’d imagine they would be coming out at the time of their debut. Stay tuned, and keep a watch out for additional details as both the 690 Enduro & 690 SMC R ready to hit markets countrywide!

For a full dive into these two Bleedin’ Orange machines, be sure to check out the official press release on KTM’s website:

Custom Eye Candy: Audette Motorcycles and the “Velos” Indian Chief

Aerospace Inspo Meets a Lean, Angular Hug

A view of the “Velos,” built by Tony Audette.

Every once in a while, we are gifted with a machine that leans away from the bulky, muscular aesthetic and lunges in the direction of “what if?”

In this week’s article list, we present one such machine: A custom Indian Chief straight out of Audette Motorcycles’ garage, christened the “Velos.”



This surprising bit of fun was built by American V-twin whisperer Tony Audette, who drew on his background in aerospace engineering to create a bespoke bike he felt was capable of winning the title of “best American motorcycle.” Naturally, the title alone shows how high the bar was set – and, indeed, how high Tony reached for the thing. Challenging the industry’s tendency toward prioritizing aesthetics over raw performance was no small feet, either – and keeping the end product down to a stunning 467 pounds (wet) was a tall order for an Indian Chief, to say the least.

Based on HotBike’s coverage, Tony did just that.

Inside the Velos strokes an Indian Thunderstroke engine, uprated to a droolworthy 2,064cc. Qudette’s desire to keep to a flat torque curve was realized, with the engine’s end result punting out 156 ft-lbs of torque @ 3,500rpm. The considerable yank is complemented by a customized, reinforced twin spar frame that has been CNC-machined within an inch of its life for optimal structural integrity and to keep the end product’s weight under 500lbs.

True to Tony’s intentions for the end product, no body panels dress this punchy prowler; instead, Tony’s work with the bike’s frame have caused the structural components to double as the finished components. Velos has become a lean, angular thing that is so streamlined between its engine, chassis and silhouette lines that the end result seems almost AI-generated in its perfection – only this bit of paradise is also functionally brilliant to boot.

Well done, indeed, Tony.

HotBike tells us that highlights of this bike build include Tony’s implementation of the “Ram Air System,” with a front cowl inspired by a jet engine that not only cools components but also increases torsional rigidity, creating what Audette calls “gyroscopic harmony.”

We love a bit of catering to flickability.

For a full deep dive into the engineering and philosophy behind the stunning Audette Velos, be sure to check out the in-depth report on HotBike:

Fast Filings: BMW’s Design Image Registration Shows New F 450 GS

Production Model Shows New Parallel-Twin Heart Plus Other Goodies

BMW’s seen the filled-out section of our good industry that moves with Triumph’s scrambler 400s, Honda’s NX500s, and CFMoto’s Ibex 450, and decided to fill it – and now, thanks to certain leaked documents, we know exactly what BMW has in store for their incubating F 450 GS.

Ben Purvis’s peerless coverage over at CycleWorld shows us a machine that originally debuted with the following quote from Project Manager Johann Simo:

“No compromises for sure. Following the very sporty off-road focus of the Concept F 450 GS, we will implement the bike as close as possible to this concept. We will only adjust the seat height for better accessibility and easier handling. As an alternative to the cross-spoke wheels, lightweight but high-strength cast aluminum wheels in the same dimensions are also conceivable.” – Johann Simo, Project Manager, BMW Motorrad ( CycleWorld )

The leaked documentation – registration filings – show that BMW’s project manager was spot-on; production styling of the new F 450 GS shows a bike that’s been toned down a bit from last year’s aggressive Concept, but a model designed to slot perfectly between the G 310 GS and the F 800 GS.

While the concept’s wire-spoked wheels have been replaced with more mainstream cast alloy rollers (and the previous high-mounted pipe has been exchanged with a more street-legal exhaust), passenger pegs have been added and a more comfortable two-piece, stepped seat design joins a shorter nose beak, a steeper windscreen and potential for the handguards we saw on the original concept.

Of course, we are all a dither over the new, DOHC parallel-twin engine, which is expected to produce 48 hp, translating to an A2-license-friendly addition for Europe, and a great beginner bike elsewhere. The F 450 GS is just weeks away from its debut, but we are anticipating that the machine will be the start of a whole new range of BMW bikes carrying the new engine, and to be mated to smart rider aids like cornering ABS.

Bottom line, we are looking forward to this new addition to the middleweight adventure segment, and I might even recommend it to my pal who is considering starting out on a BMW bike in the next year or so.

For a detailed look at the leaked design images and what they reveal about the new BMW F 450 GS, be sure to check out the full report on CycleWorld:

MotoGP Partners with C15 Studio in a Bold Move to 24/7 Access

New Streaming Initiative is Free… but Ad-Supported

A view of the MotoGP grid. Media sourecd from MotoGP.

MotoGP has finally done it! For the first time ever, all of MotoGP is now available to viewers worldwide, 24/7! There are a few caveats, but if you’re willing to take the ads on the chin, every part of MotoGP that used to be partially available are now fully available.

The new partnership with C15 Studio to launch the 24/7 MotoGP Channel launched today, August 13th. For transparency, this is a F.A.S.T. (Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television) service designed to give viewers access to the sport with the support of ads.

We’re told that coverage from all 22 iconic circuits – including MotoGP practice and qualifying – will be on the new MotoGP Channel, as well as live Moto2, Moto3, and MotoE race. Fans can also take their obsession one step further and dive into MotoGP’s rather extensive library of races, documentaries, special programming, and more.

All told, this is a HUGE win for grid enthusiasts who want to get to know the riders and teams on a deeper level – and Dan Rossomondo, CCO of MotoGP, agrees:

“Our collaboration with C15 Studio on the MotoGP Channel opens an exciting new avenue for U.S. fans to engage with the sport. Live coverage of MotoGP qualifying and practice, along with live Moto2 and Moto3 races, presents a fantastic opportunity for fans to tune into the action… We’re happy to expand our presence in the US and give fans a great new way to experience the sport.” – Dan Rossomondo, CCO of MotoGP (MotoGP)

The channel is currently available on Prime Video, LG Channels, FireTV, FuboTV, Plex, and Sling Freestream.

If you need me, I’ll be in the archives section…knock your socks off, folks, because I certainly will!

For more information on the new MotoGP Channel, be sure to check out the official announcement on MotoGP.com: