Amerivespa 2022 Scooter Rally to Take Place in the Twin Cities This June

Every year, hundreds of Vespa aficionados and other scooter enthusiasts from all across the United States gather for a four-day celebration. This is Amerivespa. It’s sponsored by the Vespa Club of America (VCOA) and happens to be the USA’s largest motor-scooter gathering. Unfortunately, the pandemic forced the 2020 and 2021 iterations of the event to be canceled, but the organizers have just announced that the festival will be back for 2022.

This year, Amerivespa will be taken care of by the VCOA and the Twin Cities Scooter Collective. It’s scheduled to take place from June 22 to June 26 in Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota. The event has come a long way since it first took place in 1993, and following a two-year gap, this year’s celebration is bound to be great.

Despite being organized by the Vespa community, Amerivespa is open to anyone and encourages all scooter enthusiasts to attend. Registrations are currently open, with prices ranging from $75-$125, depending on whether you’re a member or not. For the price, you get access to everything at Amerivsepa. The website mentions that this includes “meet-n-greets, local rides, vendor show, scooter concours, skill events, award and banquet show, and a raffle. You will receive a rally-pack as well, which will include your badge, t-shirt, and other awesome things!”

You can also register for the event at the venue if you’re willing to take the risk of not getting your free T-shirt in the right size or meal preference.

Additionally, if you registered for Amerivespa 2020 and did not request a refund, you’re automatically registered for 2022. However, if you did get a refund, you will have to re-register for Amerivespa 2022.

Sources: RideApart, Vespa Club of America