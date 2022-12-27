AMA Supercross: Muc-Off Renews Sponsorship for FXR ClubMX!

Muc-Off is back in Supercross for 2023 – and Brandon Haas, the president of AMA Supercross’s FXR ClubMX team, is more than a little excited.

With last year representing the team’s inaugural season (and a rarin’ good start in both the East and West coast of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross), this year’s efforts now include the following 4-rider line-up, according to Muc-Off’s recent press release:

Jeremey Martin (aiming for the 250 Supercross and 250 Motocross Championships)

Garrett Marchbanks (coming with strong finishes in both the 250SX West and the 450MX)

Enzo Lopez (finished fifth in the) 2020 East Coast Championship

Phil Nicoletti (our very own 2019 Triple Crown and 450 Supercross Canadian champion)

Muc-Off’s team for 2023’s Supercross. Media sourced from Muc-Off’s website.

‘I’m totally pumped to see Muc-Off back in Supercross again this upcoming season,” enthuses Alex Trimnell, the CEO of Muc-Off.

“It’s been a core value of ours to support riders from the grassroots through to the top level of the sport.”

“We continue to grow as a team, and it’s fantastic that Muc-Off will continue to support us for the 2023 season,” adds Haas.

“The Muc-Off team is more of a partner than a sponsor…this year, we have worked closely together to support each other in accomplishing our goals. I’m excited to show what we are capable of with this new lineup and ready to take on the new season.”

Looking forward to the 2023 Supercross season's worth of shenanigans