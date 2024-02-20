AGV Wows with a New Limited Pista GP RR Lid

Amisano Gino Valenza (AGV) has just given us an icy lid that wouldn’t be out of place in the next season of MotoGP.

Meet the “Limited Edition Mono Ghiaccio,” a new 100% carbon fiber lid from AGV that’s just been approved by the newest FIM regulations.

AGV’s press release tells us that this “authentic replica” is basically the same AGV Pista GP RR helmet that we’ve been seeing on the noggins of moto icons like ex-Moto2 monster Pol Espargaró and Motogp 2020’s blisteringly fast world champ, Joan Mir (Motocard).

Standout features of the Mono Ghiaccio

For this model, AGV has pulled out a metallic silver-green sheen – adequate, given “GHIACCIO” is Italian for “ICE” – as well as a bright White for the helmet’s metal alloy vents (upper as well as lower).

An interesting choice of tint – magenta – dresses the iridium PRO Spoiler, while the front handles a nifty 5mm Ultravision Visor.

Add to this some very small visor mechanisms, AGV’s 360° Adaptive fit and the brand’s convenient Hydration system, and our local circuits will soon be sporting some “icy” protection in support of the coming MotoGP season.

How much does AGV’s Limited Edition Mono Ghiaccio cost?

We’re told that AGV’s new limited edition lid will be going for $1,924.95 USD sans tax.

What do you think of the new Pista GP RR Mono Ghiaccio?