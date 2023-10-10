AGV Reveals a Limited Edition Pista GP RR Oro

In commemoration of the world’s most advanced motorcycle helmet, Amisano Gino Valenza (AGV) has revealed a limited edition of the all-new Pista GP RR Oro.

Meet the Limited Edition Pista GP RR Oro, a 100% carbon fiber lid weighing a mere 0.003lbs (1.450 grams) and boasting “rigorous wind-tunnel testing by AGV’s top athletes to ensure optimal aerodynamics and exceptional stability, especially at high speeds.”

A view of AVG’s new Limited Edition Pista GP RR Oro. All media provided by AGV.

AGV tells us that only 3,000 of these units will be available, each flaunting the new the new FIM homologation, which “certifies the highest possible level of protection, even against any dangerous twisting of the head.”

A brilliantly engineered 360° Adaptive fit does exactly as advertised, allowing riders to personalize fitment for the upper part of the head, nape, and cheek areas, and a handy hydration system sits ready to hook up to a water bag for the more intense circuit runs.

The iconic AGV logo continues to dress the Pista GP RR Oro in a brushed metal finish.

Metal air vents, a matte black pro spoiler and an iridium silver visor tally up the lid’s long list of perks, which includes a 5mm-thick clear Ultravision visor boasting a sweet 190° horizontal field of view and 85° vertical field of view.

“Designed by AGV for MotoGP enthusiasts,” the Limited Edition Pista GP RR Oro will be available from your preferred dealer at an MSRP of $ ,924.95 USD.

Here are the lid’s full Features, as states in the relevant press release:

