Acerbis Preps to Beat “World’s Greatest Distance on a Single Tank of Fuel”

If you’re into saving fuel stops, you might like the new Honda Monkey Acerbis is betting will beat the “World’s Greatest Distance on a Single Tank of Fuel by a Motorcycle (prototype).”

To beat the record, this little Mammalia took a much-needed tweak or two in the tank department. 250 miles would not do, so the Acerbis team came up with something a tad… unorthodox.

A short while later, and the bike’s 1.6 gallon tank has ballooned to hold 28.5 gallons.

Dang thing is so big it makes the Monkey look like a water gun.

A view of a Honda Monkey set to become the first motorcycle prototype to pass 2,700 miles. Media sourced from Visordown.

With the addition of a gas container serving as tank, seat and fairings, Honda’s Monkey is now ready to start her 2700-mile pilgrimage. The plan is to start in Albino, Italy, passing through Brenner, Austria, Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Finland to make an eventual finish in Nordkapp, Norway – all on a single (sizeable) tank of gas.

Should the Acerbis team (Andrea Rastrelli, Alicia Sornosa, and Maurizio Vettor) beat the record, we’re told they’ll try even further, with purported plans to “ride on until the last drop of fuel has been used to see how far the little bike really can go” (via Visordown).

Based on the size of the tank, we’re thinking a few miles or so will be more than manageable… just mind the altitude in the ranges, yeah?

All the best to Acerbis from wBW, and looking forward to updates!