Deals We Love This Week: 21% Off Select Iron Workers Riding Pants

Leg protection is critical when you’re riding, and regular jeans won’t cut it if you end up in a slide. That’s why every rider needs tough pants that won’t come apart if they hit pavement.

This week, Revzilla’s offering 21% off select Iron Workers pants for men and women. Check out these deals below or click here.

Men’s Iron Workers Pants 21% Off

Iron Workers Rider Cargo Pants

Regular Price: $139.99, Sale Price: $109.99 (21% Off)

Heavy-duty textiles and CE-rated knee armor give your legs excellent skid protection in these straight leg cargo pants. Triple-stitching in the seams helps keep these pants together in a slide, and expansion folds in the cargo pockets ensure you’ll be able to pack plenty of gear into them for your longer rides.

Iron Workers Harden Jeans



Regular Price: $139.99, Sale Price: $109.99 (21% Off)

These pants have the appearance of casual riding jeans, but don’t let that fool you. They also come with 100% aramid protective lining in impact zones and CE-rated armor for your knees. Velcro fasteners even let you adjust the armor placement to ensure it’s covering you effectively.

Iron Workers Mercury Jeans



Regular Price: $139.99, Sale Price: $109.99 (21% Off)

Hand-washed and finished dark denim makes up these jeans, which come in a relaxed style that can easily fit over the top of a motorcycle boot. CE Level One armor for the knees and an aramid/polyester mix for the knees, hips, and seat provide abrasion-resistance, resulting in low-profile pants with solid protection for riders.

Iron Workers Riding Chinos



Regular Price: $139.99, Sale Price: $109.99 (21% Off)

Who says you can’t wear your motorcycle pants to the office? These chino-style pants have removable CE-rated knee armor and a mix of aramid and polyester to reinforce impact regions. They’re also wrinle-resistant and made from hand-finished cotton, so you’ll be able to jump off your bike and walk right into work looking crisp and professional.

Women’s Iron Workers Pants 21% Off

Iron Workers Iron Women’s Jeans

Regular Price: $139.99, Sale Price: $109.99 (21% Off)

Strategically-placed aramid-and-polyester reinforcement and CE-rated armor for the knees help these boot-cut jeans remain aerodynamic while offering critical slide and impact resistance. Adjustable velcro fasteners also let you move the knee armor to your preferred area for optimal coverage.

Iron Workers Selene Women’s Jeans

Regular Price: $139.90, Sale Price: $109.99 (30% Off)

With stretch-fit construction to accommodate a range of body types, these versatile jeans offer accessible style and protection. The knees, hips, and seat are all covered by aramid-fibre reinforcement, and CE knee armor is included. CE hip armor can also be purchased separately and installed for maximum protection during rides.

