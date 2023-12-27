2024 Pro Motocross Championship Tickets are Rev for 2024!

Christmas is over, the new year is nearly upon us, and tickets are hot for the new Pro Motocross Championship!
Here’s the official schedule for the 2024 Championship (pricing updated as of Dec 27, 2023):
May 25: Fox Raceway National (Pala, CA)
Ticket Price Range: $35-$625
June 1: Hangtown Motocross Classic (Rancho Cordova, CA)
Ticket Price Range: $25-$401
June 8: Thunder Valley National (Lakewood, CO)
Ticket Price Range: $35-$250
June 15: High Point National (Mt. Morris, PA)
Ticket Price Range: $30-$400
June 29: Southwick National (Southwick, MA)
Ticket Price Range: $35-$435
July 6: RedBud National (Buchanan, MI)
Ticket Price Range: $20-$400
July 13: Spring Creek National (Millville, MN)
Ticket Price Range: $20-$500
July 20: Washougal National (Washougal, WA)
Ticket Price Range: $75-$350
August 17: Budds Creek National (Mechanicsville, MD)
Ticket Price Range: $30-$400
August 20: Unadilla National (New Berlin, NY)
Ticket Price Range: $36.82-$296.82
August 24: Ironman National (Crawfordsville, IN)
Ticket Price Range: $30-$400
A view of the 2023 AMA Pro MX Championship efforts. Media provided by Pro Motocross.Keep in mind that pricing differs depending on whether you’ve chosen general admission, VIP, camping access, and/or pit passes. All of the above will be in full swing for this, the 53rd season of the Pro Motocross cup (and 31-race SuperMotocross World Championship Series, or SMX).
Based on Jett Lawrence’s all-encompassing win last year, we’re about to have a battle and a half for the 2024 trophy – especially given Lawrence’s tendency to float past the adversary:
– BigRedMachine, VitalMX
Bottom line, we’re excited to see what the new season of loamy leaps renders; be sure to check out location-specific ticket details (here’s where you can find ticket pricing) while we wait for May to come around.
Expect the entire season to be available to stream live, with the SuperMotocross Video Pass fully active for viewers outside the USA.
