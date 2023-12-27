2024 Pro Motocross Championship Tickets are Rev for 2024!

Christmas is over, the new year is nearly upon us, and tickets are hot for the new Pro Motocross Championship!

Here’s the official schedule for the 2024 Championship (pricing updated as of Dec 27, 2023):

A view of the 2023 AMA Pro MX Championship efforts. Media provided by Pro Motocross.

A view of the 2023 AMA Pro MX Championship efforts. Media provided by Pro Motocross.Keep in mind that pricing differs depending on whether you’ve chosen general admission, VIP, camping access, and/or pit passes. All of the above will be in full swing for this, the 53rd season of the Pro Motocross cup (and 31-race SuperMotocross World Championship Series, or SMX).

A view of the 2023 AMA Pro MX Championship efforts. Media provided by Pro Motocross.

Based on Jett Lawrence’s all-encompassing win last year, we’re about to have a battle and a half for the 2024 trophy – especially given Lawrence’s tendency to float past the adversary:

… in order to win [the Pro MX Cup], you have to ride like you’re on the brink of disaster and serious injury; [along comes a] rider like Jett Lawrence who almost seems like he’s floating around the track and barely trying… but at the same time he’s gapping everyone 2 or 3 seconds a lap…” “It’s a thing of beauty watch[ing] what looks like the total package lay carnage upon his competition.” – BigRedMachine, VitalMX

A view of the 2023 AMA Pro MX Championship efforts. Media provided by Pro Motocross.

Bottom line, we’re excited to see what the new season of loamy leaps renders; be sure to check out location-specific ticket details (here’s where you can find ticket pricing) while we wait for May to come around.

Expect the entire season to be available to stream live, with the SuperMotocross Video Pass fully active for viewers outside the USA.

Are you excited about the 2024 MX/SMX Championship?