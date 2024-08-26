2024 KBO K2 Foldable EBike Review

Review Summary

The K2 is a fat-tired foldable ebike powered by a 500w rear hub motor with 5 PAS levels and a cadence sensor.

It’s not a commuter bike per se, but its portability provides another level of versatility while being suitable for riding across different terrain types like pavement and dirt paths.

With an MSRP of $999 (and has been on sale for $699 for a while now), it has an exceptional value proposition in the segment, making it a low-cost entry point for those who want to get into the world of electric bikes.

Comes in two hardtail styles: straight frame (K1) and step-through design (K2).

KBO offers a 2 year warranty

KBO has been around for several years and is a well-known brand in the ebike world for their affordable entry-level offerings. We’ve reviewed their ebikes in the past, notably the Breeze, Breeze ST, and Compact Folding Ebike.

The K1 and K2 ebike are KBO’s newest addition to their 2024 collection. This foldable ebike has an incredible value proposition, powered by a 500w hub motor and weighing a mere 48lb. Its compact profile is well suited for ebike enthusiasts with limited storage capacity, allowing you to stow it in an SUV or sedan easily.

KBO Bike sent us the K2 at no charge. We do not have a financial relationship with KBO. All reviews are subject to our review policies. Products are scored based on our hands-on experiences with it.

KBO K2 Specifications

Manufacturer website: KBO Bike

KBO Bike MSRP: $999 USD (approx $1349 CAD). On sale for as low as $699 USD (approx $944 CAD)

Motor: 500W

Torque: Estimated 80 nM

Battery: 48V 10.4 Ah Lithium Ion

Range: 45 mi / 72km

Pedal Sensor: Cadence, 5 PAS levels

Top Speed: 20mph / 32km

Derailleur: 7-Speed Shimano

Brakes: Mechanical disc brake

Tires: 20" x 3" Chaoyang tires

Weight: 48lb without battery (55lb total weight)

Available colours: Sky Blue, Olive Green, Pearl White, Midnight Black, Bluish Pink (K2 only)

Power and Speed

The KBO utilizes a Bafang 500w rear hub motor which peaks at 750w and is a standard motor that we’ve seen on most of the ebikes we’ve reviewed. It’s not overpowered for the ride and delivers just enough power for a variety of riding environments ranging from pavement to light dirt trails.

The K2 has 5 PAS settings controlled by a cadence sensor which delivers consistent power as you pedal. As a casual rider, I’ve used torque sensors as well but find that cadence sensors are more suitable for the everyday rider who’s not looking to get a workout session in. A Shimano 7-speed derailleur is paired with a 170mm crankset; pretty standard stuff.

Those who want a carefree riding experience will be pleasantly fulfilled by the performance of the K2. It’s limited to a maximum of 20mph/32kmh but as usual, you can unlock it to Class 3 via the control settings.

Instead of a twist throttle, it features a thumb throttle instead which is not my favorite. It’s just a personal preference as I consider the thumb to be integral in maintaining a strong grip on the handlebars. This is not a dealbreaker as PAS levels are there to fill the gap and it’s not often I would only ever use throttle power to move the bike.

Portability and Folding Mechanism

The K1 and K2 ebikes are the second model in KBO’s series of foldable ebikes. Their first model was the KBO Folding Fat Tire eBike which has since been discontinued. Even when unboxing the bike, you can tell its small form profile which in its folded form measures 35″L x 20″W x 28″H.

Compared to its predecessor, the K2 retains a similar center hinge that isn’t super beefy but retains a solid lack of play once locked into place. Despite its fat tires, this is not a bike that’s meant for offroading.

Folding the KBO K2 is very easy to do. A simple unlatch in the middle of the frame and the stem allows you to pack it up and load it into a vehicle in under half a minute. The bottom of the frame also has a convenient stand to prop it up when setting it down. The pedals fold inward to give you extra stowing room as well.

Charging Time, Range, and Battery

The 48V 10.4Ah (500Wh) battery is housed within the foldable frame in order to give it a more minimalistic appearance, which is exactly the sort of design thinking that you want in a foldable ebike. This is an improvement from the seat-post mounted battery in the first iteration of their compact foldable.

The battery is still removable and can be unlocked with a key to prevent theft. The nerdy side of me loves removing the battery because it reminds me of sci-fi movies where they load torpedoes into the firing tube.

Charging time is an estimated 4 to 6 hours and will yield upwards of 45 miles per charge, although our experience was closer to 30-35 miles especially when we took it into provincial parks with plenty of hills.

When you pair the 500w motor with a bike that weighs 55lb with a battery, it’s a potent combination that delivers plenty of power for outdoor adventuring even if you’re a casual rider.

Comfort and Handling

KBO made a good choice in using a saddle cruiser-style seat. Its wide design coupled with the front dual forks and 20” Chaoyang air-filled fat tires means that it’s very comfortable to ride.

The 20” x 3” tires are meaty and therefore not as responsive as thinner profile tires such as the ones on the Leoguar Flippo Pro, but this is not a bike that requires extensive maneuvering and I would prioritize a balanced and comfortable ride over one that isn’t comfortable but gives me a bit more turning responsiveness.

The tires are stubby and have a good grip on surfaces such as glass and gravel; no problems there.

The handlebar height can be adjusted up and down at the top of the downtube and there is plenty of vertical adjustability. It will accommodate a rider height of up to 6’3” without any issues.

The handlebars themselves are basic but provide decent rubber grips. It’ll perform admirably and its typical of foldable ebikes in quality.

The K2 uses mechanical brakes to clamp down on 160mm rotors which is expected for a bike in this segment and anticipated usage. Mechanical brakes don’t perform as well as hydraulic brakes, but they’re also much easier to service and have good bite force so I felt confident in their stopping ability. I’m also a 145lb rider so there’s not much of a heavy payload to stop regardless.

Overall Build Quality and Style

The K2 is meant to be a step-through design, but I don’t notice a significant aesthetic difference between the two, nor do I think that the K2 design offers that much more utility with its 3” of step-through space on the frame.

From a design perspective, the K1 and K2 look sturdy and minimalistic with a bevy of colorways to choose from. Yes, the parts are standard as per most ODM brands, but they’re also super easy to source in the event replacement parts are needed. With all of the KBO bikes we’ve reviewed over the years, we haven’t had to repair any of them so it’s a win in my books.

The build quality is what you would expect from an electric bike in the $800-900 range, but I think this is made better by the fact that you can buy the KBO K2 at a low price of $699, which is even cheaper than the first compact model they came out with.

KBO has been pretty stellar and reasonable with their pricing which is why they’re one of the fastest-growing brands in the industry.

How’s The Value For Money?

KBO designs their offerings to hit a specific price point and this is noticeable with the quality and the parts they choose to employ. However, this is not a bad thing as their catalog of bikes has something for anyone who is looking to make an entry into the ebike scene.

As we’ve said before, a low price goes a long way and is especially attractive to those who want a leisurely cruise as opposed to a full-suspension optioned-to-the-max electric bike.

If you’ve got $700 in your wallet, there are very few companies out there that offer a bike with a 500w motor and a 10.4 Ah / 500Wh battery.

I would buy the heck out of the K2 all day long if I needed a 4-pack for my family to take on outings.