2023’s Most Expensive Motorcycle is Officially Sold Out

Ducati can now add another bike set to their “SOLD OUT” roster.

Back towards the beginning of December, our favorite Bologna-based bike brand revealed a hyper-exclusive bike: A Diavel V4 created in partnership with Bentley christened the “Diavel for Bentley.”

If you owned a Bentley, you also were given permission to consider a 50-piece tag-on series called the “Ducati Diavel for Bentley Mulliner,” an even more impressively expensive Diavel V4 that couldn’t roll into any garage without proof that the owner was a proud owner of some kind of Bentley.

About the “Diavel for Bentley” (and the “Ducati Diavel for Bentley Mulliner”)

For this project, we’re told that Ducati pulled inspiration from the iconic Bentley Batur, making use of neat design elements like redesigned intake vents, an identical paint scheme to the Batur (“Scarab Green”), and a slew of premium componentry (carbon fiber and otherwise).

The machines cost $70,000 USD for anybody that would have them, with the Ducati Diavel for Bentley Mulliner variant clocking in at $90,000 USD and snatching the more-than-pertinent title of “2023’s most expensive motorcycle” (via Alex Whitworth’s coverage on Visordown).

A view of the “Ducati Diavel for Bentley Mulliner” fleet that Ducati revealed in collaboration with Bentley. Media provided by Ducati.

Did you think Ducati’s Diavel V4 would sell?

Did we think every single one of those 500+50 bikes would sell? Heck, yes, and big congrats to both Ducati and Bentley!

The big hint was revealed when we saw Ducati’s coverage of their fleet; by the time the company had published its own piece on the series, we saw that the “Ducati Diavel for Bentley Mulliner” variants were all fully reserved.

If that ain’t a key indicator of high demand, I don’t know what is.

What do you think of 2023’s most expensive bike?