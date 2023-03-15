2023 BMW S 1000 R [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2023 BMW S 1000 R Is Top Of The Roadster Class

The 2023 BMW S 1000 R is a high-performance BMW roadster at the top of their 2023 model lineup and is designed for riders who seek speed and agility. It is equipped with a powerful 999cc engine that delivers 165 horsepower and 84 lb-ft of torque, paired with a six-speed transmission and quickshifter for smooth gear changes. The bike features a lightweight frame and adjustable suspension, allowing for confident handling and stability at high speeds.

Tech features are all included with full LED lighting, a 6.5-inch TFT display with integrated connectivity, and various riding modes to suit different preferences and road conditions. The S 1000 R offers a comfortable and sporty riding position, with excellent wind protection considering the style of the bike and many advanced rider aids such as traction control and cornering ABS brakes. It is an exceptional choice for riders who demand top-level performance and technology in their roadster motorcycle. It compares very well to other European motorcycle brands like Ducati and KTM in this style of bike.

The 2023 BMW S 1000 R starts at $13,945 USD / $16,500 CAD

Model Overview

BMW ABS & DTC LED Lighting Keyless Ride TFT screen and BMW Motorrad Connectivity

KTM Super Duke 1290

2023 BMW S 1000 R Specifications

From BMW

ENGINE Engine 999cc, Oil/water-cooled four-cylinder four-stroke in-line engine with four valves per cylinder Engine Power 165 hp at 11,000 rpm Bore x Stroke 80 mm x 49.7 mm Compression Ratio 12.5 : 1 Fuel delivery Electronic port fuel injection, BMS-K+ electronic engine management with RPM cut-off, twin-spark ignition: BMS-O with ride by wire. Starter Electric Max Torque 84 lb-ft at 9,250 rpm DRIVETRAIN Clutch Multi-disc oil bath (anti-hopping) with self-reinforcement Transmission Synchromesh six-speed gearbox, built into engine housing Drive Chain 525 17/45 CHASSIS Suspension Front Upside-down telescopic fork with a diameter of 1.8”, spring preload and adjustable rebound and compression stage Suspension Rear Aluminium swingarm, central shock absorber, adjustable rebound and compression damping and adjustable spring preload Brakes Front Twin-disc brake with a diameter of 12.6”, four-piston fixed caliper Brakes Rear Single disc brake with a diameter of 8.7”, one-piston floating caliper Tires Front 120/70 ZR 17 Tires Rear 190/55 ZR 17 (200/55 ZR 17) Fuel Tank Capacity 4.4 gal. Color Light White/M Motorsport, Racing Red 2, Triple Black ABS BMW Motorrad Integral ABS, partial integral ELECTRICAL Alternator Permanent magnet generator with 450 W (nominal capacity) Battery 12 V / 8 Ah Headlight LED headlight Tail Light LED tail light DIMENSIONS Overall Length 82.3” Overall Width 31.9” Overall Height 43.9” Wheelbase 57.0” Castor 3.8” Seat Height 32.7” (OE seat low: 31.9”, OE seat high: 33.5”) Unladen weight, road ready, fully fueled 438.7 lbs. (with M Package including M Forged Wheels: 432.1 lbs.) WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2023 BMW S 1000 R Features

LED lighting system Good visibility now comes as standard thanks to LED technology. Available Headlight Pro and Adaptive headlight.



Available M Endurance Chain Improved efficiency with reduced maintenance requirements thanks to a low-friction DLC coating.



M Package with M colors Up to 7 lbs. less weight with available M Forged wheels and an exclusive accompaniment: the iconic M colors.



Engine Superbike splendor meets roadster punch. With torque-optimized 165 hp.



M forged wheels Minimal mass rotation. Maximum agility. And, thanks to thicker brake discs, braking is no issue even on the most challenging tracks in the world.

TFT display 6.5 inch and connectivity is standard. With two core screens. And a third in the M Package – like with the RR. Including route planning via the BMW Connected App.

Keyless Ride Light Ready to start at any time. No more searching in your pockets for the key.



