2023 BMW S 1000 R [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2023 BMW S 1000 R Is Top Of The Roadster Class
Contents
The 2023 BMW S 1000 R is a high-performance BMW roadster at the top of their 2023 model lineup and is designed for riders who seek speed and agility. It is equipped with a powerful 999cc engine that delivers 165 horsepower and 84 lb-ft of torque, paired with a six-speed transmission and quickshifter for smooth gear changes. The bike features a lightweight frame and adjustable suspension, allowing for confident handling and stability at high speeds.
Tech features are all included with full LED lighting, a 6.5-inch TFT display with integrated connectivity, and various riding modes to suit different preferences and road conditions. The S 1000 R offers a comfortable and sporty riding position, with excellent wind protection considering the style of the bike and many advanced rider aids such as traction control and cornering ABS brakes. It is an exceptional choice for riders who demand top-level performance and technology in their roadster motorcycle. It compares very well to other European motorcycle brands like Ducati and KTM in this style of bike.
The 2023 BMW S 1000 R starts at $13,945 USD / $16,500 CAD
On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2023 BMW S 1000 R in one place.
Model Overview
- Price: $13,945 USD / $16,500 CAD
- Key Features:
-
- BMW ABS & DTC
- LED Lighting
- Keyless Ride
- TFT screen and BMW Motorrad Connectivity
2023 BMW S 1000 R Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|999cc, Oil/water-cooled four-cylinder four-stroke in-line engine with four valves per cylinder
|Engine Power
|165 hp at 11,000 rpm
|Bore x Stroke
|80 mm x 49.7 mm
|Compression Ratio
|12.5 : 1
|Fuel delivery
|Electronic port fuel injection, BMS-K+ electronic engine management with RPM cut-off, twin-spark ignition: BMS-O with ride by wire.
|Starter
|Electric
|Max Torque
|84 lb-ft at 9,250 rpm
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Multi-disc oil bath (anti-hopping) with self-reinforcement
|Transmission
|Synchromesh six-speed gearbox, built into engine housing
|Drive
|Chain 525 17/45
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|Upside-down telescopic fork with a diameter of 1.8”, spring preload and adjustable rebound and compression stage
|Suspension Rear
|Aluminium swingarm, central shock absorber, adjustable rebound and compression damping and adjustable spring preload
|Brakes Front
|Twin-disc brake with a diameter of 12.6”, four-piston fixed caliper
|Brakes Rear
|Single disc brake with a diameter of 8.7”, one-piston floating caliper
|Tires Front
|120/70 ZR 17
|Tires Rear
|190/55 ZR 17 (200/55 ZR 17)
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|4.4 gal.
|Color
|Light White/M Motorsport, Racing Red 2, Triple Black
|ABS
|BMW Motorrad Integral ABS, partial integral
|
ELECTRICAL
|Alternator
|Permanent magnet generator with 450 W (nominal capacity)
|Battery
|12 V / 8 Ah
|Headlight
|LED headlight
|Tail Light
|LED tail light
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|82.3”
|Overall Width
|31.9”
|Overall Height
|43.9”
|Wheelbase
|57.0”
|Castor
|3.8”
|Seat Height
|32.7” (OE seat low: 31.9”, OE seat high: 33.5”)
|Unladen weight, road ready, fully fueled
|
438.7 lbs. (with M Package including M Forged Wheels: 432.1 lbs.)
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
2023 BMW S 1000 R Features
LED lighting system
Available M Endurance Chain
M Package with M colors
Engine
M forged wheels
Minimal mass rotation. Maximum agility. And, thanks to thicker brake discs, braking is no issue even on the most challenging tracks in the world.
TFT display
Keyless Ride Light
2023 BMW S 1000 R Photos
2023 BMW S 1000 R Videos
2023 BMW S 1000 R review by RM Moto:
2023 BMW S 1000 R Review by EnglishBikerDan: