2023 KTM 690 Enduro R [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2023 KTM 690 Enduro R Is A Dirt Bike Allowed On The Street

KTM is just as well known for their dirtbikes as they are for their line of road machines, and for good reason, both divisions of the Austrian manufacturer produce excellent motorcycles. So what happens when those worlds collide? The 2023 KTM 690 Enduro R.

The Enduro R has been on the market for a couple of years, and 2023’s iteration doesn’t bring much, if anything, in the way of changes. The dual sport, enduro-inspired bike is still powered by the excellent 693cc single-cylinder thumper, formerly found in the likes of the 690 Duke. Producing a claimed 74 hp and 54 lb-ft of torque and weighing in at just 350 lbs, this bike surely has enough go to get around both on the street and on the trails. To help control that performance, the bike has a slipper clutch equipped with a power assist feature that minimizes the user input needed to operate. A dual-directional quick shifter is standard.

As an enduro, this bike may be pretty bare bones, but that didn’t stop KTM from ensuring their customers got great value for their money. One of the most unique features of this bike is its WP XPLOR 48 mm front forks, which feature a split fork adjustment design. This means that compression is adjusted on the left fork and rebound on the right to make dialling in much quicker and more streamlined. The rear suspension is provided by a fully adjustable WP shock. If this premium suspension isn’t enough to keep the bike off the ground, it comes equipped with a skid guard to protect all of the important bits from damage.

With some grippy Continental TKC 80 tires wrapped around a set of wire-spoked wheels, this bike shouldn’t have much trouble on any terrain. Brembo provides braking power on this Enduro, using a 300mm front disc and a 240mm piece in the back.

The 2023 KTM 690 Enduro R starts at $12,999 USD/$13,999 CAD

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc., so you can read up on the new 2023 KTM 690 Enduro R in one place.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $12,999 USD/$13,999 CAD

$12,999 USD/$13,999 CAD Key Features:

Optional Track Mode Peppy parallel twin engine TFT dashboard WP Adjustable front & rear suspension

Main Specs Engine: 693 cc single-cylinder

693 cc single-cylinder Power: 74 hp (55 kW)

74 hp (55 kW) Torque: 54 lb-ft (73 Nm)

54 lb-ft (73 Nm) Wet Weight: 350 lbs (159 kg)

350 lbs (159 kg) Seat Height: 35.8 in. (910 mm) Competitors Husqvarna 701 Enduro

Suzuki DR650

2023 KTM 690 Enduro R Specifications

From KTM

ENGINE Engine 692.7cc, Liquid cooled, 1-cylinder, 4-stroke engine Power 74 Hp Bore x Stroke 105 mm X 80 mm EMS Keihin EMS with RBW, twin ignition Power in KW 55 kW Starter Electric starter Lubrication Forced oil lubrication with 2 oil pumps DRIVETRAIN Clutch PASC (TM) slipper clutch, hydraulically actuated Transmission 6-speed Chain 520 X-Ring CHASSIS Suspension Front WP XPLOR-USD, Ø 48 mm Suspension Rear WP XPLOR with Pro-Lever linkage Brakes Front 300 mm Brakes Rear 240 mm Tank capacity (approx.) Color ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2023 KTM 690 Enduro R Features

Engine The engine combines powerful acceleration from the very lowest revs with an outstanding free-revving nature and refined engine running. Another big plus: It’s extremely economical with fuel.



Cylinder Head A lightweight, compact cylinder head contains four valves and a single camshaft placed over the intake valves, with a secondary balancer shaft driven by the timing chain. The intake valves are actuated by finger followers and the exhaust valves by a rocker arm.



Resonator Chamber A resonator chamber balances out pulses in the intake tract and makes the throttle response smoother with reduced vibrations.



Frame The trellis frame is manufactured from lightweight sections of top-quality chrome-molybdenum steel tubing of varying thicknesses. This type of balanced frame design provides high torsional rigidity for best handling and rideability, while a more specifically-tuned longitudinal flexibility can absorb the wheel impact energy, supporting the suspension for reduced rider fatigue.



Front Fork Riding over rough terrain is made easier with the WP XPLOR 48 upside-down fork. The KTM 690 ENDURO R’s split fork design was originally developed by WP and KTM for the EXC models. It is fitted with springs on both sides with separate damping functions – compression on the left and rebound on the right-hand side. They have no negative influence on each other. Therefore, damping can easily be adjusted via the dials on top of both fork tubes, with 30 clicks of adjustment each.



Triple clamp Highly rigid forged triple clamps with an offset of 24 mm (adjustable to 22 mm), provide a solid grip on the forks for precise handling. They allow forwards and backwards adjustment of the handlebars in four different positions for optimum rider ergonomics.



Swingarm The swingarm design allows for an optimal mounting position of the rear shock ensuring a high progression rate. The single-component casting process eliminates any inconsistencies and weak points that would be inherent in a welded swingarm.



Handlebar The lightweight tapered 808 mm wide handlebars are rubber mounted to reduce vibrations. Their width and shape are aimed at providing maximum control in all situations.



Footpegs Sophisticated “No Dirt” foot pegs prevent jamming up of the pegs, even when digging your way through deep ruts or navigating wet terrain. Rubber inserts can be mounted for street use to help reduce any vibration that might be felt through the pegs on smooth roads.



2023 KTM 690 Enduro R Photos

2023 KTM 690 Enduro R Videos

Putting the KTM 690 Enduro R through its paces with a cross-country adventure by MCN:

8 Reasons Why the KTM 690 Enduro R is the Greatest Dualsport of All Time by SHIFTING GEARS: