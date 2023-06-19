2023 KTM 690 Enduro R [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2023 KTM 690 Enduro R Is A Dirt Bike Allowed On The Street
Contents
KTM is just as well known for their dirtbikes as they are for their line of road machines, and for good reason, both divisions of the Austrian manufacturer produce excellent motorcycles. So what happens when those worlds collide? The 2023 KTM 690 Enduro R.
The Enduro R has been on the market for a couple of years, and 2023’s iteration doesn’t bring much, if anything, in the way of changes. The dual sport, enduro-inspired bike is still powered by the excellent 693cc single-cylinder thumper, formerly found in the likes of the 690 Duke. Producing a claimed 74 hp and 54 lb-ft of torque and weighing in at just 350 lbs, this bike surely has enough go to get around both on the street and on the trails. To help control that performance, the bike has a slipper clutch equipped with a power assist feature that minimizes the user input needed to operate. A dual-directional quick shifter is standard.
As an enduro, this bike may be pretty bare bones, but that didn’t stop KTM from ensuring their customers got great value for their money. One of the most unique features of this bike is its WP XPLOR 48 mm front forks, which feature a split fork adjustment design. This means that compression is adjusted on the left fork and rebound on the right to make dialling in much quicker and more streamlined. The rear suspension is provided by a fully adjustable WP shock. If this premium suspension isn’t enough to keep the bike off the ground, it comes equipped with a skid guard to protect all of the important bits from damage.
With some grippy Continental TKC 80 tires wrapped around a set of wire-spoked wheels, this bike shouldn’t have much trouble on any terrain. Brembo provides braking power on this Enduro, using a 300mm front disc and a 240mm piece in the back.
The 2023 KTM 690 Enduro R starts at $12,999 USD/$13,999 CAD
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $12,999 USD/$13,999 CAD
Key Features:
Peppy parallel twin engine
- Peppy parallel twin engine
- TFT dashboard
- WP Adjustable front & rear suspension
Main Specs
- Engine: 693 cc single-cylinder
- Power: 74 hp (55 kW)
- Torque: 54 lb-ft (73 Nm)
- Wet Weight: 350 lbs (159 kg)
- Seat Height: 35.8 in. (910 mm)
Competitors
- Husqvarna 701 Enduro
- Suzuki DR650
2023 KTM 690 Enduro R Specifications
ENGINE
|Engine
|692.7cc, Liquid cooled, 1-cylinder, 4-stroke engine
|Power
|74 Hp
|Bore x Stroke
|105 mm X 80 mm
|EMS
|Keihin EMS with RBW, twin ignition
|Power in KW
|55 kW
|Starter
|Electric starter
|Lubrication
|Forced oil lubrication with 2 oil pumps
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|PASC (TM) slipper clutch, hydraulically actuated
|Transmission
|6-speed
|Chain
|520 X-Ring
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|WP XPLOR-USD, Ø 48 mm
|Suspension Rear
|WP XPLOR with Pro-Lever linkage
|Brakes Front
|300 mm
|Brakes Rear
|240 mm
|Tank capacity (approx.)
|Color
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Extension
2023 KTM 690 Enduro R Features
Engine
Cylinder Head
Resonator Chamber
Frame
Front Fork
Triple clamp
Swingarm
Handlebar
Footpegs
2023 KTM 690 Enduro R Photos
2023 KTM 690 Enduro R Videos
Putting the KTM 690 Enduro R through its paces with a cross-country adventure by MCN:
8 Reasons Why the KTM 690 Enduro R is the Greatest Dualsport of All Time by SHIFTING GEARS: