2023 BMW R 1250 RS [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2023 BMW R 1250 RS Combines Power And Comfort
The 2023 BMW Motorrad’s R1250RS is a powerful sport-touring motorcycle designed for riders who want a combination of comfort, performance, and versatility. The bike features a capable 1254cc engine that produces 136 horsepower and 105 ft lb of torque. It has a comfortable seating position and an adjustable windscreen for long-distance touring that rivals many of the other European brands’ touring bikes . The R1250RS also features a suite of electronic rider aids including traction control, hill start control, and ABS, as well as having dynamic ESA suspension that automatically adjusts to changing road conditions as an option.
BMW hasn’t forgotten about looks on this model and gives 3 color options including the Sport (blue/white red). Other useful standard equipment ilke a color TFT display and a USB charging socket add to the practicality of this bike. Overall, the 2023 BMW R1250RS is one of the most sport oriented options in BMW’s 2023 lineup and a well-rounded sport-touring motorcycle that offers impressive power and performance for riders who want to cover long distances in comfort and style.
The 2023 BMW R 1250 RS starts at $15,695 USD / $18,295 CAD
Model Overview
- Price: $15,695 USD / $18,295 CAD
- Key Features:
- ABS/Traction Control/Brake control
- 6.5” TFT display
- LED lighting
- 3 Riding Modes
Main Specs
- Engine: 1254 cc 2 Cylinder air/liquid-cooled, four stroke boxer
- Power: 136 horsepower
- Torque: 105 lb-ft
- Weight: 536 lbs (243 kgs)
- Seat Height: 32.3 inches (820 mm)
2023 BMW R 1250 RS Specifications
ENGINE
|Engine
|1254cc, Two-cylinder, air/liquid-cooled, four-stroke boxer engine with two overhead spur-gear driven camshafts, one counterbalance shaft and BMW ShiftCam variable intake camshaft control
|Engine Power
|136 hp at 7,750 rpm
|Bore x Stroke
|102.5 mm x 76 mm
|Compression Ratio
|12.5 : 1
|Fuel delivery
|Electronic intake pipe injection / digital engine management system: BMS-O with throttle-by-wire
|Starter
|Electric
|Max Torque
|105 lb-ft at 6,250 rpm
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Multiplate clutch in oil bath, slipper clutch
|Transmission
|Constant mesh 6-speed gearbox with helical gears
|Drive
|Cardan shaft drive
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|Upside-down telescopic fork
|Suspension Rear
|Cast aluminum single-sided swing arm with BMW Motorrad Paralever, WAD shock absorber, spring preload continuously adjustable hydraulically by handwheel, rebound damping adjustable by handwheel
|Brakes Front
|Twin disc brake, floating brake discs, diameter 320 mm, 4-piston radial brake caliper
|Brakes Rear
|Single disc brake, diameter 276 mm, 2-piston floating caliper
|Tires Front
|120/70 ZR17
|Tires Rear
|180/55 ZR17
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|4.7 gal
|Color
|Light White/M Motorsport, Blackstorm Metallic/M Motorsport
|ABS
|BMW Motorrad Integral ABS Pro (partial integral, lean angle optimized)
ELECTRICAL
|Alternator
|Permanent magnet alternator with 508 W (nominal power)
|Battery
|12 V / 12 Ah
|Headlight
|LED headlight
|Tail Light
|LED tail light
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|Overall Width
|Overall Height
|Wheelbase
|60.1″
|Castor
|Seat Height
|32.3″ (seat low: 29.9″; seat sport: 33.0″)
|Unladen weight, road ready, fully fueled
536 lbs
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Extension
2023 BMW R 1250 RS Features
Striking LED lights
Practical USB charging socket
Comfortable tubular handlebars
Comfortable heated seat
Proven 12 V charging socket
Informative Corescreen Sport
Greater riding confidence thanks to DTC and ABS Pro
2023 BMW R 1250 RS Photos
