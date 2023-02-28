2023 BMW R 1250 RS [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2023 BMW R 1250 RS Combines Power And Comfort

The 2023 BMW Motorrad’s R1250RS is a powerful sport-touring motorcycle designed for riders who want a combination of comfort, performance, and versatility. The bike features a capable 1254cc engine that produces 136 horsepower and 105 ft lb of torque. It has a comfortable seating position and an adjustable windscreen for long-distance touring that rivals many of the other European brands’ touring bikes . The R1250RS also features a suite of electronic rider aids including traction control, hill start control, and ABS, as well as having dynamic ESA suspension that automatically adjusts to changing road conditions as an option.

BMW hasn’t forgotten about looks on this model and gives 3 color options including the Sport (blue/white red). Other useful standard equipment ilke a color TFT display and a USB charging socket add to the practicality of this bike. Overall, the 2023 BMW R1250RS is one of the most sport oriented options in BMW’s 2023 lineup and a well-rounded sport-touring motorcycle that offers impressive power and performance for riders who want to cover long distances in comfort and style.

The 2023 BMW R 1250 RS starts at $15,695 USD / $18,295 CAD

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2023 BMW R 1250 RS in one place.

Model Overview

Price: $15,695 USD / $18,295 CAD

$15,695 USD / $18,295 CAD Key Features:

ABS/Traction Control/Brake control 6.5” TFT display LED lighting 3 Riding Modes

Main Specs Engine: 1254 cc 2 Cylinder air/liquid-cooled, four stroke boxer

1254 cc 2 Cylinder air/liquid-cooled, four stroke boxer Power: 136 horsepower

136 horsepower Torque: 105 lb-ft

105 lb-ft Weight: 536 lbs (243 kgs)

536 lbs (243 kgs) Seat Height: 32.3 inches (820 mm) Competitors Suzuki GSX-S1000GT

Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX

2023 BMW R 1250 RS Specifications

From BMW

ENGINE Engine 1254cc, Two-cylinder, air/liquid-cooled, four-stroke boxer engine with two overhead spur-gear driven camshafts, one counterbalance shaft and BMW ShiftCam variable intake camshaft control Engine Power 136 hp at 7,750 rpm Bore x Stroke 102.5 mm x 76 mm Compression Ratio 12.5 : 1 Fuel delivery Electronic intake pipe injection / digital engine management system: BMS-O with throttle-by-wire Starter Electric Max Torque 105 lb-ft at 6,250 rpm DRIVETRAIN Clutch Multiplate clutch in oil bath, slipper clutch Transmission Constant mesh 6-speed gearbox with helical gears Drive Cardan shaft drive CHASSIS Suspension Front Upside-down telescopic fork Suspension Rear Cast aluminum single-sided swing arm with BMW Motorrad Paralever, WAD shock absorber, spring preload continuously adjustable hydraulically by handwheel, rebound damping adjustable by handwheel Brakes Front Twin disc brake, floating brake discs, diameter 320 mm, 4-piston radial brake caliper Brakes Rear Single disc brake, diameter 276 mm, 2-piston floating caliper Tires Front 120/70 ZR17 Tires Rear 180/55 ZR17 Fuel Tank Capacity 4.7 gal Color Light White/M Motorsport, Blackstorm Metallic/M Motorsport ABS BMW Motorrad Integral ABS Pro (partial integral, lean angle optimized) ELECTRICAL Alternator Permanent magnet alternator with 508 W (nominal power) Battery 12 V / 12 Ah Headlight LED headlight Tail Light LED tail light DIMENSIONS Overall Length Overall Width Overall Height Wheelbase 60.1″ Castor Seat Height 32.3″ (seat low: 29.9″; seat sport: 33.0″) Unladen weight, road ready, fully fueled 536 lbs WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2023 BMW R 1250 RS Features

Striking LED lights The iconic crescent-shaped LED light guides create maximum recognition value and lights the way ahead.



Practical USB charging socket Never be without again: The additional USB port is ideal for charging your smartphone when it is low on power. The socket is easily accessible, short-circuit resistant, and protected from water.



Comfortable tubular handlebars Wider and higher than the standard version: The optional tubular handlebars provide a more relaxed and upright sitting position. For anyone who likes to stay on the road for longer and travel further.



Comfortable heated seat Essential for cold and long journeys: Five heating levels for the rider, and two heating levels for the passenger. And, using the hotkey, you can apply the last heating setting used with the press of a button.



Proven 12 V charging socket Simply practical: the 12-volt charging socket enables you to supply external power consumers at the rear of the bike.



Informative Corescreen Sport Relevant information directly in the field of vision: the Corescreen Sport informs you about your current and maximum inclination or about DTC interventions as well as the strength of the brake intervention.



Greater riding confidence thanks to DTC and ABS Pro Dynamic Traction Control helps prevent the rear wheel from spinning when the grip changes and ABS Pro supports braking thanks to tilt detection.



2023 BMW R 1250 RS Photos

2023 BMW R 1250 RS Videos

2023 BMW R 1250 RS review by Texas2Tires:

2023 BMW R 1250 RS Review by Automotive Launch: