The 2023 BMW K1600 Grand America Gives An Unmatched Touring Experience
The 2023 BMW K1600 Grand America is a big name for a big motorcycle that enables luxurious motorcycle touring. It features a long list of enhancements just like many other models in the 2023 BMW lineup. The K1600 is a top of the line touring motorcycle that offers a perfect balance of performance, comfort, and style. The ample storage space, stylish design, and copious storage space make it a practical choice for riders who want to go on a long distance tour with comfort and control.
The BMW brand is known for bikes with great engines and the K1600’s powerful engine is a prime example of that. Powered by a 6-cylinder 1649cc engine producing 160hp and 133tq, the K1600 doesn’t disappoint, providing smooth and effortless acceleration meaning you’ll never be short of power. The bike also includes advanced technology such as adaptive headlights, which automatically adjust to the riding conditions, and an adjustable windscreen for added comfort and control. The K1600 shows how the European motorcycle manufacturer excels in the category.
The 2023 BMW K 1600 Grand America starts at $27,465 USD / $37,630 CAD
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $27,465 USD / $37,630 CAD
- Key Features:
- Six-cylinder engine
- full LED adaptive headlight
- 29.5 gallons of storage space
- 10.25” TFT display
Main Specs
- Engine: 1649cc liquid-cooled six-cylinder in-line engine with four valves per cylinder
- Power: 160 horsepower
- Torque: 132.7 lb-ft
- Weight: 809.1 lbs (367 kgs)
- Seat Height: 29.5 inches (749.3 mm)
2023 BMW K 1600 Grand America Specifications
ENGINE
|Engine
|Oil/water-cooled, six-cylinder, four-stroke, in-line engine with four valves per cylinder
|Engine Power
|160 Hp
|Bore x Stroke
|72 mm x 67.5 mm
|Compression Ratio
|12.2 : 1
|Fuel delivery
|Electronic intake pipe injection digital engine management system: BMS-O with throttle-by-wire
|Starter
|Electric
|Max Torque
|132.7 lbs-ft at 5,250 rpm
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Multiple-disc clutch in oil bath
|Transmission
|6-speed, helical, gearbox
|Drive
|Shaft drive
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|BMW Motorrad Duolever; central spring strut
|Suspension Rear
|Cast aluminum single-sided swing arm with BMW Motorrad Paralever; central spring strut
|Brakes Front
|Dual disc brake, diameter 320 mm, 4-piston fixed calipers
|Brakes Rear
|Single disc brake, diameter 320 mm, double-piston caliper
|Tires Front
|120/70 ZR 17
|Tires Rear
|190/55 ZR 17
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|approx. 7 gal.
|Color
ELECTRICAL
|Alternator
|Three-phase alternator with 700 W (nominal power)
|Battery
|12 V / 16 Ah
|Headlight
|Tail Light
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|100.8″ (2,560 mm)
|Overall Width
|39.4″ (1,000 mm)
|Overall Height
|56.7″ (1,440 mm) – 62.2”
|Wheelbase
|63.7” (1,618 mm)
|Castor
|4.2” (106.4 mm)
|Seat Height
|Standard Seat 29.5″
|Unladen weight, road ready, fully fueled
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|3 year warranty
