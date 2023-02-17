The 2023 BMW K1600 Grand America Gives An Unmatched Touring Experience

The 2023 BMW K1600 Grand America is a big name for a big motorcycle that enables luxurious motorcycle touring. It features a long list of enhancements just like many other models in the 2023 BMW lineup. The K1600 is a top of the line touring motorcycle that offers a perfect balance of performance, comfort, and style. The ample storage space, stylish design, and copious storage space make it a practical choice for riders who want to go on a long distance tour with comfort and control.

The BMW brand is known for bikes with great engines and the K1600’s powerful engine is a prime example of that. Powered by a 6-cylinder 1649cc engine producing 160hp and 133tq, the K1600 doesn’t disappoint, providing smooth and effortless acceleration meaning you’ll never be short of power. The bike also includes advanced technology such as adaptive headlights, which automatically adjust to the riding conditions, and an adjustable windscreen for added comfort and control. The K1600 shows how the European motorcycle manufacturer excels in the category.

The 2023 BMW K 1600 Grand America starts at $27,465 USD / $37,630 CAD

Model Overview

General Info Price: $27,465 USD / $37,630 CAD Key Features: Six-cylinder engine full LED adaptive headlight 29.5 gallons of storage space 10.25” TFT display

Main Specs Engine: 1649cc liquid-cooled six-cylinder in-line engine with four valves per cylinder

1649cc liquid-cooled six-cylinder in-line engine with four valves per cylinder Power: 160 horsepower

160 horsepower Torque: 132.7 lb-ft

132.7 lb-ft Weight: 809.1 lbs (367 kgs)

809.1 lbs (367 kgs) Seat Height: 29.5 inches (749.3 mm) Competitors Harley-Davidson Ultra Limited

Honda Gold Wing Tour

2023 BMW K 1600 Grand America Specifications

From BMW

ENGINE Engine Oil/water-cooled, six-cylinder, four-stroke, in-line engine with four valves per cylinder Engine Power 160 Hp Bore x Stroke 72 mm x 67.5 mm Compression Ratio 12.2 : 1 Fuel delivery Electronic intake pipe injection digital engine management system: BMS-O with throttle-by-wire Starter Electric Max Torque 132.7 lbs-ft at 5,250 rpm DRIVETRAIN Clutch Multiple-disc clutch in oil bath Transmission 6-speed, helical, gearbox Drive Shaft drive CHASSIS Suspension Front BMW Motorrad Duolever; central spring strut Suspension Rear Cast aluminum single-sided swing arm with BMW Motorrad Paralever; central spring strut Brakes Front Dual disc brake, diameter 320 mm, 4-piston fixed calipers Brakes Rear Single disc brake, diameter 320 mm, double-piston caliper Tires Front 120/70 ZR 17 Tires Rear 190/55 ZR 17 Fuel Tank Capacity approx. 7 gal. Color ELECTRICAL Alternator Three-phase alternator with 700 W (nominal power) Battery 12 V / 16 Ah Headlight Tail Light DIMENSIONS Overall Length 100.8″ (2,560 mm) Overall Width 39.4″ (1,000 mm) Overall Height 56.7″ (1,440 mm) – 62.2” Wheelbase 63.7” (1,618 mm) Castor 4.2” (106.4 mm) Seat Height Standard Seat 29.5″ Unladen weight, road ready, fully fueled 809.1 lbs WARRANTY Warranty 3 year warranty Extension

2023 BMW K 1600 Grand America Features

Audio system 2.0 with outstanding sound Top entertainment as standard: provided by the sound, but also the intuitive operation and menu navigation. Regardless of whether you’re traveling alone or with a companion.



Six-cylinder engine. The smoothly running characteristics of the six-cylinder engine are legendary. Its revamped engine control unit now provides more power and an even more powerful appearance.



Practical top case. The top case features speakers to match the audio system 2.0 plus a USB-A charging socket and, of course, the backrest for your companion.



Integrated smartphone charging storage compartment. The splash-proof and specially ventilated charging storage compartment uses the USB-C port to supply your smartphone with power at all times.



Unique water transfer paintwork. Applied for the first time in motorcycle series production, this complex painting process underlines the exclusive character of the K 1600 Grand America.



Powerful headlights. New full-LED headlight with adaptive headlight provides unprecedented illumination. For more dynamic cornering and visibility.



Brilliant 10.25" TFT color display. Anyone who loves looking out into the world should not be satisfied with a smaller display: dive fully into your navigation and enjoy connectivity.



Configurable Favorites buttons Have quick access to your favorite functions: the four buttons can be configured for your preferences.



