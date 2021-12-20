2022 Zero SR, SR/F, and SR/S Recalled Over Incorrect Brake Pad

Zero Motorcycles has issued a recall of the 2022 model year SR, SR/F, and SR/S electric motorcycles over an incorrect brake pad that may have been installed in the rear caliper. Asphalt and Rubber report that “45 motorcycles in question fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 122, “Motorcycle Brake System” and thus have to be recalled by Zero Motorcycles.”

A document revealed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced that an incorrect part was installed on the affected motorcycles on the manufacturing line. As a result, these motorcycles do not match current regulatory filings and need to be recalled.

RideApart mentions in its report that the part numbers for the two brake pads are different, but they are hard to spot when already on the motorcycle. An easy way to tell the difference is that the incorrect rear brake pads have a silver-colored backing, while the correct ones have a copper backing.

Zero Motorcycle dealers will inspect and replace the rear brake pads, free of charge on the affected bikes to rectify the issue. Owners will be notified on December 20, 2021.

If you own one of these motorcycles and are concerned that the recall affects you, you can contact the company’s customer service at 1-888-841-8085.