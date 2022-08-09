2022 Yamaha TW200 [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2022 Yamaha TW200: A Small-But-Mighty All-Rounder
How do you offer a capable and comfortable small dual-sport motorcycle without making the seat too high? Just ask Yamaha, whose TW200 seems designed specifically to answer that question. It might look a little different from other bikes in its class, with those fat tires and the big, square headlight—but it’s all part of a winning formula that this Japanese bike maker has been following for years.
The power here comes from a 196cc air-cooled four-stroke single-cylinder engine, delivering 16 HP and 11 lb-ft of torque. You get most of that in the bottom end of the rpm-range, which should be unsurprising since this bike is made to rip around dirt and gravel roads as well as paved surfaces. Other features include big fat tires, a low seat, an electric starter, an automatic cam chain tensioner, and an engine counterbalancer. Yamaha wants you to have fun, not get in over your head with maintenance.
No significant changes to last year’s model, but this one comes in the same Radical Grey color scheme as the new XT250, giving it a touch of class to contrast its natural grit. A compact off-roader that fits snugly into the 2022 lineup of Yamaha motorcycles, it’ll fit just as comfortably in your garage for just $4,799 USD/$5,499 CAD.
On this page: we've curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2022 Yamaha TW200 in one place.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $4,799 USD/$5,499 CAD
- Key Features:
- Fat tires for riding on a wider variety of surfaces
- Automatic cam chain tensioner
- Engine counterbalancer to minimize vibrations
- Rugged aluminum engine skid plate
Key Specs
- Engine: 196cc air-cooled SOHC, 2-valve single-cylinder
- Power: 16 hp
- Torque: 11 lb-ft
- Dry Weight: 278 lbs (126 kg)
- Seat Height: 31.1 in (790 mm)
Key Competitors
- SSR XF250
- Husqvarna TE250i
- Suzuki DR-200S
2022 Yamaha TW200 Specifications
ENGINE
|Engine
|196cc air-cooled SOHC 4-stroke; 2 valves
|Power
|16 HP
|Bore x Stroke
|67.0mm x 55.7mm
|Compression Ratio
|9.5:1
|Fuel System
|Mikuni® 28mm
|Starter
|Electric
|Lubrication
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Multiplate wet clutch
|Transmission
|Constant-mesh 5-speed
|Final Drive
|Chain
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|Telescopic fork; 6.3-in travel
|Suspension Rear
|Single shock; 5.9-in travel
|Brakes Front
|Single disc, 220mm
|Brakes Rear
|Drum, 110mm
|Tires Front
|130/80-18
|Tires Rear
|180/80-14
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|1.8 gal
|Color
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|TCI: Transistor Controlled Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|82.3 in
|Overall Width
|32.3 in
|Overall Height
|44.1 in
|Wheelbase
|52.2 in
|Rake
|25.8°
|Maximum Ground Clearance
|10.4 in
|Seat Height
|31.1 in
|Wet Weight
|278 lb
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|1 Year (Limited Factory Warranty)
2022 Yamaha TW200 Features
TOP FEATURES
- Terrain-Conquering Tires
Big fat tires deliver great traction and rider comfort over a wide range of terrain, and they make the TW200 the most distinctive-looking, dual-purpose machine around.
- Low Seat Height
A low seat and compact chassis help inspire confidence in anyone who rides the TW200, making it one of the most user friendly on- and off-road bikes on the market.
- Electric Start
The electric start and full-street equipment make the TW200 super convenient to ride just about anywhere you need to go.
ENGINE
- Torquey Powerplant
Strong-pulling 196cc air-cooled, four-stroke single delivers torquey low-and mid-range power that’s perfectly suited for off-road exploring.
- 5-Speed Transmission
Smooth-shifting five-speed transmission with manual clutch puts potent powerband to the ground for maximum on- and off-road performance.
- Smooth, Counterbalanced Engine
Internal engine counterbalancer keeps vibrations down for greater all-day comfort.
- Digital Ignition
Maintenance-free CDI ignition system ensures precise, reliable spark for peak engine performance at all rpm.
- Electric Start
The push-button electric start makes for easy and reliable starting.
- Low Maintenance Engine
Automatic cam chain tensioner means minimal maintenance and longer engine life.
CHASSIS/SUSPENSION
- Plush, Long-Travel Suspension
33mm telescopic front fork with 6.3 inches of travel soaks up the bumps for a plush ride.
- Terrain-Conquering Tires
Fat 130/80-18 front and 180/80-14 rear tires provide excellent traction and control for the TW200’s unique dual-purpose style.
- Lightweight Swingarm
Lightweight box section swingarm and single rear shock with 5.9 inches of travel enhance handling and overall comfort both on- and off-road.
- Disc Brake
Hydraulic front disc brake ensures greater stopping power with less effort.
ADDITIONAL FEATURES
- Comfortable Saddle
Long, two-tone, motocross-style seat creates a balanced riding position for optimal rider movement and comfort.
- Protective Fenders
The durable and wide front fender keeps mud and dirt off the rider off-road.
- Passenger-Ready
Frame-mounted passenger foot pegs provide two-up riding capability.
- Bright Illumination
Enduro-style, 60/55-watt halogen headlight features high and low beams.
- Dual Sport Lighting
Flex-mounted turn indicators offer greater durability against breakage.
- Fork Protection
Durable fork shrouds help prevent rocks and debris from damaging fork sliders.
- Complete Instruments
A speedometer with odometer and resettable trip meter as well as indicator lights for neutral and high beams plus turn signals come standard.
- Modern Battery
Dependable, low-maintenance battery.
2022 Yamaha TW200 Photos
2022 Yamaha TW200 Videos
2022 TW200 | The Wait is FINALLY Over #TW200
2022 TW200 First Look and Specs
