2022 Yamaha TW200 [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2022 Yamaha TW200: A Small-But-Mighty All-Rounder

How do you offer a capable and comfortable small dual-sport motorcycle without making the seat too high? Just ask Yamaha, whose TW200 seems designed specifically to answer that question. It might look a little different from other bikes in its class, with those fat tires and the big, square headlight—but it’s all part of a winning formula that this Japanese bike maker has been following for years.

The power here comes from a 196cc air-cooled four-stroke single-cylinder engine, delivering 16 HP and 11 lb-ft of torque. You get most of that in the bottom end of the rpm-range, which should be unsurprising since this bike is made to rip around dirt and gravel roads as well as paved surfaces. Other features include big fat tires, a low seat, an electric starter, an automatic cam chain tensioner, and an engine counterbalancer. Yamaha wants you to have fun, not get in over your head with maintenance.

No significant changes to last year’s model, but this one comes in the same Radical Grey color scheme as the new XT250, giving it a touch of class to contrast its natural grit. A compact off-roader that fits snugly into the 2022 lineup of Yamaha motorcycles, it’ll fit just as comfortably in your garage for just $4,799 USD/$5,499 CAD.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $4,799 USD/$5,499 CAD

$4,799 USD/$5,499 CAD Key Features: Fat tires for riding on a wider variety of surfaces Automatic cam chain tensioner Engine counterbalancer to minimize vibrations Rugged aluminum engine skid plate

Key Specs Engine: 196cc air-cooled SOHC, 2-valve single-cylinder

196cc air-cooled SOHC, 2-valve single-cylinder Power: 16 hp

16 hp Torque: 11 lb-ft

11 lb-ft Dry Weight: 278 lbs (126 kg)

278 lbs (126 kg) Seat Height: 31.1 in (790 mm) Key Competitors SSR XF250

Husqvarna TE250i

Suzuki DR-200S

2022 Yamaha TW200 Specifications

From Yamaha

ENGINE Engine 196cc air-cooled SOHC 4-stroke; 2 valves Power 16 HP Bore x Stroke 67.0mm x 55.7mm Compression Ratio 9.5:1 Fuel System Mikuni® 28mm Starter Electric Lubrication DRIVETRAIN Clutch Multiplate wet clutch Transmission Constant-mesh 5-speed Final Drive Chain CHASSIS Suspension Front Telescopic fork; 6.3-in travel Suspension Rear Single shock; 5.9-in travel Brakes Front Single disc, 220mm Brakes Rear Drum, 110mm Tires Front 130/80-18 Tires Rear 180/80-14 Fuel Tank Capacity 1.8 gal Color ELECTRICAL Ignition TCI: Transistor Controlled Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length 82.3 in Overall Width 32.3 in Overall Height 44.1 in Wheelbase 52.2 in Rake 25.8° Maximum Ground Clearance 10.4 in Seat Height 31.1 in Wet Weight 278 lb WARRANTY Warranty 1 Year (Limited Factory Warranty) Extension

2022 Yamaha TW200 Features

Big fat tires deliver great traction and rider comfort over a wide range of terrain, and they make the TW200 the most distinctive-looking, dual-purpose machine around.

A low seat and compact chassis help inspire confidence in anyone who rides the TW200, making it one of the most user friendly on- and off-road bikes on the market.

The electric start and full-street equipment make the TW200 super convenient to ride just about anywhere you need to go. ENGINE Torquey Powerplant

Strong-pulling 196cc air-cooled, four-stroke single delivers torquey low-and mid-range power that’s perfectly suited for off-road exploring. 5-Speed Transmission

Smooth-shifting five-speed transmission with manual clutch puts potent powerband to the ground for maximum on- and off-road performance. Smooth, Counterbalanced Engine

Internal engine counterbalancer keeps vibrations down for greater all-day comfort. Digital Ignition

The push-button electric start makes for easy and reliable starting.

The push-button electric start makes for easy and reliable starting. Low Maintenance Engine

33mm telescopic front fork with 6.3 inches of travel soaks up the bumps for a plush ride.

Fat 130/80-18 front and 180/80-14 rear tires provide excellent traction and control for the TW200’s unique dual-purpose style.

Fat 130/80-18 front and 180/80-14 rear tires provide excellent traction and control for the TW200’s unique dual-purpose style. Lightweight Swingarm

Lightweight box section swingarm and single rear shock with 5.9 inches of travel enhance handling and overall comfort both on- and off-road.

Hydraulic front disc brake ensures greater stopping power with less effort. ADDITIONAL FEATURES Comfortable Saddle

Long, two-tone, motocross-style seat creates a balanced riding position for optimal rider movement and comfort. Protective Fenders

The durable and wide front fender keeps mud and dirt off the rider off-road. Passenger-Ready

Frame-mounted passenger foot pegs provide two-up riding capability. Bright Illumination

Enduro-style, 60/55-watt halogen headlight features high and low beams. Dual Sport Lighting

Flex-mounted turn indicators offer greater durability against breakage. Fork Protection

Durable fork shrouds help prevent rocks and debris from damaging fork sliders. Complete Instruments

A speedometer with odometer and resettable trip meter as well as indicator lights for neutral and high beams plus turn signals come standard. Modern Battery

Dependable, low-maintenance battery.

