2022 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce Lusso [Specs, Features, Photos]

2022 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce Lusso: Higher Performance for Any Journey

MV Agusta has updated the Veloce Lusso for the 2022 model year with improved equipment, electronics, and design with new finishes.

At the engine level, this motorbike equips a 798 110 hp cc three-cylinder engine complemented by an anti-rebound clutch.

This Italian-made sport touring bike relies on torque and traction control with tilt adjustment, electronic throttle, and electronic up and down gear change to manage the power. Regarding the cycle part, the Lusso keeps the tubular steel chassis with aluminum plates on the frame.

The suspension comprises a front telescopic fork and Sachs MVCS semi-active electronic suspension system. The rear suspension is handled by a Sachs monoshock absorber with preload regulation.

In the braking department, we find 4-piston Brembo radial calipers up front and a 2-piston caliper in the rear. All this works with the Bosch 9 PLUS ABS with the RLM system, which prevents the rear wheel from lifting during heavy braking. In addition, the heated grips stand out at the equipment level along with Full LED lighting.

The design of the Turismo Veloce / Lusso has undergone slight changes, maintaining the same stylized fairing with two glove compartments behind the screen. The standard triple outlet exhaust has also changed in this version with a quadrangular finish.

The 2022 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce Lusso starts at $20,400 USD / $28,800 CAD

Model Overview

General Info Price: $20,400 USD / $28,800 CAD

$20,400 USD / $28,800 CAD Key Features: 110 hp 798 cc 3-cylinder engine Continental MK100 with RLM (Rear Wheel Lift-up Mitigation) and with cornering function Front Sachs “UPSIDE DOWN” semi-active telescopic hydraulic fork MVCSC (MV Agusta Chassis Stability Control) and rear semi-active single shock absorber with hydraulic spring preload adjustment MVCSC Front Brembo radial-type caliper with four pistons

Main Specs Engine: 798 cc, 4-stroke, 3-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 12 valve DOHC

798 cc, 4-stroke, 3-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 12 valve DOHC Power: 110 hp (81 kW) at 10,150 rpm

110 hp (81 kW) at 10,150 rpm Torque: 59 lb-ft (80 Nm) at 7,100 rpm

59 lb-ft (80 Nm) at 7,100 rpm Wet Weight: 438 lbs (199 kg)

438 lbs (199 kg) Seat Height: 32.68 in. (830 mm) Competitors Honda NT1100

Yamaha Tracer 9 GT

BMW F 900 XR Adventure Sport

2022 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce Lusso Specifications

From MV Agusta

ENGINE Engine 798 cm3 (48.7 cu. in.), Three cylinder, 4 stroke, 12 valve Power 110 Hp Bore x Stroke 79 mm x 54.3 mm (3.1 in. x 2.1 in.) Compression Ratio 12.3:1 Timing system “D.O.H.C” with mechanical chain tensioner and DLC tappet Starter Electric Color Fire red, Matt Metallic Dark Grey DRIVETRAIN Clutch Hydraulic, wet, multi-disc with slipper clutch Transmission Cassette style; six speed, constant mesh Final Drive Ratio 16/39 CHASSIS Suspension Front Sachs “UPSIDE DOWN” semi-active telescopic hydraulic fork MVCSC (MV Agusta Chassis Stability Control) Suspension Rear Progressive Sachs, semi-active single shock absorber with hydraulic spring preload adjustment MVCSC (MV Agusta Chassis Stability Control) Brakes Front Double floating disc with Ø 320 mm (Ø 12.6 in.) diameter, with steel braking disc and flange Brakes Rear Single steel disc with Ø 220 mm (Ø 8.66 in.) dia. Tires Front 120/70 – ZR 17 M/C (58 W) Tires Rear 190/55 – ZR 17 M/C (75 W) Fuel Tank Capacity 21.5 l (5.68 U.S. gal.) ABS System Continental MK100 with RLM (Rear Wheel Lift-up Mitigation) and with cornering function ELECTRICAL Battery 12 V – 11 Ah Voltage 12 V Alternator 450 W at 5.000 r.p.m. Headlight Tail Light DIMENSIONS Overall Length 2.125 mm (83.66 in.) Overall Width 910 mm (35.83 in.) Trail 108 mm (4.25 in.) Wheelbase 1.445 mm (56.89 in.) Ground Clearance 140 mm (5.51 in.) Seat Height 830 mm (32.68 in.) Dry Weight 191 kg (421.1 lbs.) WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2022 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce Lusso Features

Electronics The added innovations are substantial: starting with the new inertial platform, developed exclusively for MV Agusta. The precision of the traction control and ABS have benefited, partly thanks to the dedicated programming for this specific model.



Technology To make your journey even more pleasurable, the new Turismo Veloce is fitted with semi-active Sachs suspension, with further optimised adjustments. Ergonomic analysis inspired us to redesign the entire central block of the bike, reducing the height of the saddle by a whole 25 mm.



Safety The satellite-aided anti-theft system, included as standard, is just one of example of the attention to security. The stunning elegance of the Lusso outfitting, in addition, is a yardstick for the entire category.



2022 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce Lusso Photos

2022 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce Lusso Videos

2022 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce Lusso Review | Daily Rider

2022 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce Lusso Dyno Test