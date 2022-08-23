2022 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce Lusso [Specs, Features, Photos]

2022 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce Lusso: Higher Performance for Any Journey
MV Agusta has updated the Veloce Lusso for the 2022 model year with improved equipment, electronics, and design with new finishes.
At the engine level, this motorbike equips a 798 110 hp cc three-cylinder engine complemented by an anti-rebound clutch.
This Italian-made sport touring bike relies on torque and traction control with tilt adjustment, electronic throttle, and electronic up and down gear change to manage the power. Regarding the cycle part, the Lusso keeps the tubular steel chassis with aluminum plates on the frame.
The suspension comprises a front telescopic fork and Sachs MVCS semi-active electronic suspension system. The rear suspension is handled by a Sachs monoshock absorber with preload regulation.
In the braking department, we find 4-piston Brembo radial calipers up front and a 2-piston caliper in the rear. All this works with the Bosch 9 PLUS ABS with the RLM system, which prevents the rear wheel from lifting during heavy braking. In addition, the heated grips stand out at the equipment level along with Full LED lighting.
The design of the Turismo Veloce / Lusso has undergone slight changes, maintaining the same stylized fairing with two glove compartments behind the screen. The standard triple outlet exhaust has also changed in this version with a quadrangular finish.
The 2022 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce Lusso starts at $20,400 USD / $28,800 CAD
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $20,400 USD / $28,800 CAD
- Key Features:
- 110 hp 798 cc 3-cylinder engine
- Continental MK100 with RLM (Rear Wheel Lift-up Mitigation) and with cornering function
- Front Sachs “UPSIDE DOWN” semi-active telescopic hydraulic fork MVCSC (MV Agusta Chassis Stability Control) and rear semi-active single shock absorber with hydraulic spring preload adjustment MVCSC
- Front Brembo radial-type caliper with four pistons
Main Specs
- Engine: 798 cc, 4-stroke, 3-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 12 valve DOHC
- Power: 110 hp (81 kW) at 10,150 rpm
- Torque: 59 lb-ft (80 Nm) at 7,100 rpm
- Wet Weight: 438 lbs (199 kg)
- Seat Height: 32.68 in. (830 mm)
Competitors
- Honda NT1100
- Yamaha Tracer 9 GT
- BMW F 900 XR Adventure Sport
2022 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce Lusso Specifications
ENGINE
|Engine
|798 cm3 (48.7 cu. in.), Three cylinder, 4 stroke, 12 valve
|Power
|110 Hp
|Bore x Stroke
|79 mm x 54.3 mm (3.1 in. x 2.1 in.)
|Compression Ratio
|12.3:1
|Timing system
|“D.O.H.C” with mechanical chain tensioner and DLC tappet
|Starter
|Electric
|Color
|Fire red, Matt Metallic Dark Grey
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Hydraulic, wet, multi-disc with slipper clutch
|Transmission
|Cassette style; six speed, constant mesh
|Final Drive Ratio
|16/39
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|Sachs “UPSIDE DOWN” semi-active telescopic hydraulic fork MVCSC (MV Agusta Chassis Stability Control)
|Suspension Rear
|Progressive Sachs, semi-active single shock absorber with hydraulic spring preload adjustment MVCSC (MV Agusta Chassis Stability Control)
|Brakes Front
Double floating disc with Ø 320 mm (Ø 12.6 in.) diameter, with steel braking disc and flange
|Brakes Rear
|Single steel disc with Ø 220 mm (Ø 8.66 in.) dia.
|Tires Front
|120/70 – ZR 17 M/C (58 W)
|Tires Rear
|190/55 – ZR 17 M/C (75 W)
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|21.5 l (5.68 U.S. gal.)
|ABS System
|Continental MK100 with RLM (Rear Wheel Lift-up Mitigation) and with cornering function
ELECTRICAL
|Battery
|12 V – 11 Ah
|Voltage
|12 V
|Alternator
|450 W at 5.000 r.p.m.
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|2.125 mm (83.66 in.)
|Overall Width
|910 mm (35.83 in.)
|Trail
|108 mm (4.25 in.)
|Wheelbase
|1.445 mm (56.89 in.)
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm (5.51 in.)
|Seat Height
|830 mm (32.68 in.)
|Dry Weight
|191 kg (421.1 lbs.)
WARRANTY
2022 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce Lusso Features
Electronics
Technology
Safety
2022 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce Lusso Photos
2022 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce Lusso Videos
2022 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce Lusso Review | Daily Rider
2022 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce Lusso Dyno Test