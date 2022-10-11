2022 Intermot: Triumph Teases Upcoming Chrome Collection with Rocket 3 R

Triumph has been an absolute tease with their Chrome Collection – and if MCN is correct, we’re looking at a big debut at noon sharp on October 25th (that’s 12pm in British Sumer Time, or GMT+1).

For this collection, Triumph chose one particular machine to chrome out a bit ahead of time and flirt with the moto masses at 2022 INTERMOT: The Rocket 3 R.

Seen on display in the photo below, the Rocket 3 R Chrome Edition shows a shiny gas tank with other blacked-out bits and bobs, creating a classy aesthetic that complemented the presenting speech made by Natalie Kavafyan, Triumph’s General Manager for Germany and Austria, at the event.

“Today, we present the Rocket 3 R,” Kavafyan enthuises.

Triumph at INTERMOT 2022, where they showed off the Rocket 3 R from their upcoming Chrome Collection. Media sourced from MCN.

“You will also find the same colour scheme on the other bikes we are going to announce…the bikes will be available from February in dealerships and as a collection of modern classics.”

“The full story will be revealed soon and the bikes will be available throughout the model year.”

Triumph also set the stage for the Chrome Collection debut on Twitter, where the simple video is accompanied by hashtags including #ForTheRide #OfficialTriumph, and #TriumphMotorcycles.

To say the British brand has been busy with special edition and limited edition machines is the understatement of the year; while small batches are all well and good (and the batches themselves have been quite popular), there’s only so many Bond bikes you can punt out before riders start looking for something different.

Triumph’s upcoming Chrome Collection. Media sourced from Triumph’s Twitter account.

We will keep you posted on Triumph's chrome collection when she lands.