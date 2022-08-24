2022 Indian Pursuit Dark Horse [Specs, Features, Photos]

An All-Out Performance Tourer: 2022 Indian Pursuit Dark Horse

The 2022 Indian Pursuit Limited and Indian Pursuit Dark Horse are the newest additions to the 2022 Indian Motorcycle lineup. Based on the Indian Challenger platform, the two new models bring several luxury touring features to cement themselves as firm favorites in the class. The motorcycles are also available with the American manufacturer’s ‘Premium Package’ trim that includes more tech and comfort features.

The key differentiating factor between both models is that the Pursuit Limited features many chrome elements, while the Pursuit Dark Horse comes with blacked-out bits and styling. Powering the motorcycle is the company’s 1,768cc liquid-cooled PowerPlus engine that produces 122 hp and 128 lb-ft of torque.

Indian Motorcycle has equipped the Pursuit Dark Horse with a long list of features, like an adjustable windscreen, heated grips and heated seats, 35.8 gallons of remote-locking storage, and the Ride Command infotainment system. Hardware features include an all-new electronically adjustable rear suspension and high-performance radially-mounted Brembo brake calipers.

The 2022 Indian Pursuit Dark Horse is available in four colorways — Black Smoke, Spirit Blue Metallic, Silver Quartz Smoke, and Ruby Metallic/Black Metallic.

The 2022 Indian Pursuit Dark Horse starts at $30,999 USD / $39,699 CAD

Motorcycle Overview

General Info Price: $30,999 USD / $39,699 CAD

$30,999 USD / $39,699 CAD Key Features: Liquid-cooled PowerPlus V-twin engine Radially-mounted Brembo calipers 35.8 gallons of remote-locking storage Electronically adjustable rear suspension

Main Specs Engine: 1,768cc liquid-cooled V-twin

1,768cc liquid-cooled V-twin Power: 122 hp

122 hp Torque: 128 lb-ft

128 lb-ft Wet Weight: 912 lbs (413 kg)

912 lbs (413 kg) Seat Height: 26.5 in (672 mm) Competitors Harley-Davidson Ultra Dark Horse

Honda Gold Wing

Kawasaki Vulcan 1700 Voyager

2022 Indian Pursuit Dark Horse Specifications

From Indian

ENGINE Engine 1768 cc, Liquid-cooled PowerPlus Engine Power 128 ft-lbs Bore x Stroke 4.251 in x 3.799 in (108 mm x 96.5 mm) Compression Ratio 11.0:1 Fuel System Closed loop fuel Injection/ 52mm dual bore Starter Electric Exhaust Split Dual Exhaust w/ Resonator DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet, Multi-Plate, Assist Transmission 6 Speed Final Drive 2.379:1 CHASSIS Suspension Front 43mm, Inverted Telescopic Fork Suspension Rear Fox Single Shock w/Hyd adjust Brakes Front Dual / 300 mm Semi-Floating Rotor / 4 Piston Radial Caliper Brakes Rear Single / 298mm Floating Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper Tires Front Metzeler Cruisetec 130/60B19 66H Tires Rear Metzeler Cruisetec 180/60R16 80H Fuel Tank Capacity 6.0 gal (22.7 L) Color / Graphics Black Smoke, Spirt Blue Metallic, Silver Quartz Smoke, Ruby Metallic / Black Metallic ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Headlamp Tail Light LED Taillight DIMENSIONS Overall Length 102.7 in / 2609 mm Overall Width 39 in (990 mm) Overall Height 56.8 in (1,444 mm) Wheelbase 65.7 in (1668 mm) Ground Clearance 5.4 in (137 mm) Seat Height 26.5 in (672 mm) Weight (Empty Tank / Full of Fuel) 877 lbs (398 kg) / 912 lbs (413 kg) WARRANTY Warranty 2 Years, Unlimited Miles Extension

2022 Indian Pursuit Dark Horse Features

AMERICAN V-TWIN TOURING REIMAGINED The next generation of American touring performance, with an aggressive blacked-out finish to match.



A BIG MOTOR WITH BIG TORQUE You’ll crush miles with unimaginable low end torque right off the line and exhilarating top end passing power from the liquid-cooled V-twin PowerPlus motor.



ROCK SOLID STABILITY With a chassis-mounted fairing, with optional electronically adjustable Fox rear suspension, inverted front forks, and a cast-aluminum frame, you have the ultimate control.



CUTTING EDGE TECHNOLOGY Cruise control, built in audio, keyless ignition and even more ride enhancing tech are combined with a 7 in touchscreen. The touchscreen is powered by RIDE COMMAND with Apple Carplay Integration, turn-by-turn navigation, and RIDE COMMAND+ connected services like live traffic and weather overlays

UNSURPASSED COMFORT The frame-mounted fairing provides exceptional wind protection on its own. For even more, adjust the vents in the lowers or simply push a button to send up the windshield. While it’s considerate to check in on a passenger when you have one, you don’t really need to: In this two-up configuration with optional heated seats, they’ll be just as comfortable as you.

CUTTING EDGE TECHNOLOGY High-output speakers in the fairing and trunk deliver 200-watts of crystal-clear audio. It also sports a dynamic equalizer that automatically adjusts for road, wind and engine noise.

LONG-HAUL STORAGE More than 35 gallons of weatherproof, remote-locking storage can handle all the gear you’ve got. Or take off the quick-release trunk to drop weight and give yourself a whole new profile.



BRIGHT, BOLD LIGHTING You won’t go unnoticed, thanks to LED running lights and a LED headlight with menacing style.



2022 Indian Pursuit Dark Horse Photos

2022 Indian Pursuit Dark Horse Videos

Indian Pursuit Overview by Indian Motorcycle:

Indian Pursuit Review by MCN: