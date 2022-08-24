2022 Indian Pursuit Dark Horse [Specs, Features, Photos]

An All-Out Performance Tourer: 2022 Indian Pursuit Dark Horse
Contents
The 2022 Indian Pursuit Limited and Indian Pursuit Dark Horse are the newest additions to the 2022 Indian Motorcycle lineup. Based on the Indian Challenger platform, the two new models bring several luxury touring features to cement themselves as firm favorites in the class. The motorcycles are also available with the American manufacturer’s ‘Premium Package’ trim that includes more tech and comfort features.
The key differentiating factor between both models is that the Pursuit Limited features many chrome elements, while the Pursuit Dark Horse comes with blacked-out bits and styling. Powering the motorcycle is the company’s 1,768cc liquid-cooled PowerPlus engine that produces 122 hp and 128 lb-ft of torque.
Indian Motorcycle has equipped the Pursuit Dark Horse with a long list of features, like an adjustable windscreen, heated grips and heated seats, 35.8 gallons of remote-locking storage, and the Ride Command infotainment system. Hardware features include an all-new electronically adjustable rear suspension and high-performance radially-mounted Brembo brake calipers.
The 2022 Indian Pursuit Dark Horse is available in four colorways — Black Smoke, Spirit Blue Metallic, Silver Quartz Smoke, and Ruby Metallic/Black Metallic.
The 2022 Indian Pursuit Dark Horse starts at $30,999 USD / $39,699 CAD
On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2022 Indian Pursuit Dark Horse in one place.
Motorcycle Overview
General Info
Main Specs
2022 Indian Pursuit Dark Horse Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|1768 cc, Liquid-cooled PowerPlus
|Engine Power
|128 ft-lbs
|Bore x Stroke
|4.251 in x 3.799 in (108 mm x 96.5 mm)
|Compression Ratio
|11.0:1
|Fuel System
|Closed loop fuel Injection/ 52mm dual bore
|Starter
|Electric
|Exhaust
|Split Dual Exhaust w/ Resonator
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Wet, Multi-Plate, Assist
|Transmission
|6 Speed
|Final Drive
|2.379:1
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|43mm, Inverted Telescopic Fork
|Suspension Rear
|Fox Single Shock w/Hyd adjust
|Brakes Front
|Dual / 300 mm Semi-Floating Rotor / 4 Piston Radial Caliper
|Brakes Rear
|Single / 298mm Floating Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper
|Tires Front
|Metzeler Cruisetec 130/60B19 66H
|Tires Rear
|
Metzeler Cruisetec 180/60R16 80H
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|6.0 gal (22.7 L)
|Color / Graphics
|Black Smoke, Spirt Blue Metallic, Silver Quartz Smoke, Ruby Metallic / Black Metallic
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED Headlamp
|Tail Light
|LED Taillight
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|102.7 in / 2609 mm
|Overall Width
|39 in (990 mm)
|Overall Height
|56.8 in (1,444 mm)
|Wheelbase
|65.7 in (1668 mm)
|Ground Clearance
|5.4 in (137 mm)
|Seat Height
|26.5 in (672 mm)
|Weight (Empty Tank / Full of Fuel)
|
877 lbs (398 kg) / 912 lbs (413 kg)
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|2 Years, Unlimited Miles
|Extension
2022 Indian Pursuit Dark Horse Features
AMERICAN V-TWIN TOURING REIMAGINED
A BIG MOTOR WITH BIG TORQUE
ROCK SOLID STABILITY
CUTTING EDGE TECHNOLOGY
Cruise control, built in audio, keyless ignition and even more ride enhancing tech are combined with a 7 in touchscreen. The touchscreen is powered by RIDE COMMAND with Apple Carplay Integration, turn-by-turn navigation, and RIDE COMMAND+ connected services like live traffic and weather overlays
UNSURPASSED COMFORT
The frame-mounted fairing provides exceptional wind protection on its own. For even more, adjust the vents in the lowers or simply push a button to send up the windshield. While it’s considerate to check in on a passenger when you have one, you don’t really need to: In this two-up configuration with optional heated seats, they’ll be just as comfortable as you.
CUTTING EDGE TECHNOLOGY
High-output speakers in the fairing and trunk deliver 200-watts of crystal-clear audio. It also sports a dynamic equalizer that automatically adjusts for road, wind and engine noise.
LONG-HAUL STORAGE
BRIGHT, BOLD LIGHTING
2022 Indian Pursuit Dark Horse Photos
2022 Indian Pursuit Dark Horse Videos
Indian Pursuit Overview by Indian Motorcycle:
Indian Pursuit Review by MCN: