2022 Indian Chieftain Dark Horse [Specs, Features, Photos]

2022 Indian Chieftain Dark Horse: A Blacked-Out Chieftain with More Features

The 2022 Indian Chieftain Dark Horse sits alongside the Chieftain, Chieftain Limited, and Chieftain Elite in the 2022 Indian Motorcycle portfolio. This American-made cruiser offers everything the base Chieftain model offers and more.

The Chieftain Dark Horse’s features include Smart Lean Technology, Ride Command with Apple CarPlay integration, and a tire-pressure monitoring system. It also features a gloss black dash, with blacked-out finishes on the engine and exhaust, staying true to its ‘Dark Horse’ suffix.

While the standard Indian Chieftain is powered by the company’s air-cooled Thunderstroke 111 engine, the Chieftain Dark Horse features the larger Thunderstroke 116 unit. This engine displaces 1,890 cc and produces 126 ft-lb of torque. While Indian Motorcycles has not revealed an official horsepower figure for the engine, private tests have found that it lies around the 90hp mark.

The Chieftain Dark Horse comes with a long list of standard equipment. This includes the 7-inch infotainment system powered by the Ride Command software, three ride modes, cruise control, rear cylinder deactivation, a 100-watt audio system, keyless ignition, and a 12V charging port.

The 2022 Indian Chieftain Dark Horse is available in six colorways — Black Smoke, Quartz Gray, Ruby Smoke, Dirt Track Smoke, Stealth Gray Azure, and Blue Slate Metallic.

The 2022 Indian Chieftain Dark Horse starts at $28,499 USD / $35,099 CAD

Motorcycle Overview

General Info Price: $28,499 USD / $35,099 Key Features: Powerful Thunderstroke 116 V-twin engine 100-watt speaker system with a dynamic equalizer Rear-cylinder deactivation system

Main Specs Engine: 1,890cc V-twin

1,890cc V-twin Power: NA

NA Torque: 126 lb-ft

126 lb-ft Wet Weight: 823 lbs (373 kg)

823 lbs (373 kg) Seat Height: 25.6 in (650 mm) Competitors Harley-Davidson Road Glide

Harley-Davidson Street Glide

BMW R18

2022 Indian Chieftain Dark Horse Specifications

From Indian

ENGINE Engine 1890cc, Air-cooled Thunderstroke 116 Engine Power 126 ft-lbs (171 Nm) Bore x Stroke 4.063″ x 4.449″ (103.2mm x113mm) Compression Ratio 11:1 Fuel System Closed loop fuel injection / 54 mm bore Starter Electric Exhaust Split Dual Exhaust w/ Cross-over DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet, Multi-Plate, Assist Transmission 6 Speed Final Drive 2.2 : 1 CHASSIS Suspension Front 46mm, Telescopic Fork Suspension Rear Single Shock w/ Air adjust Brakes Front Dual / 300mm floating rotors with 4-piston calipers Brakes Rear Single / 300 mm Floating Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper Tires Front Metzeler Cruisetec 130/60B19 66H Tires Rear Metzeler Cruisetec 180/60R16 80H Fuel Tank Capacity 5.5 gal (20.8 L) Color / Graphics Black Smoke, Quartz Gray, Ruby Smoke Icon Colors: Dirt Track Smoke, Stealth Gray Azure w/gfx, Blue Slate Metallic ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Headlamp Tail Light LED Taillight DIMENSIONS Overall Length 98.7 in (2,506 mm) Overall Width 40.3 in / 1023 mm Overall Height 51.6 in / 1310 mm Wheelbase 65.7 in (1668 mm) Ground Clearance 5.1 in (130 mm) Seat Height 25.6 in (650 mm) Weight (Empty Tank / Full of Fuel) 791 lbs (359 kg) / 823 lbs (373 kg) WARRANTY Warranty 2 Years, Unlimited Miles Extension

2022 Indian Chieftain Dark Horse Features

THUNDERSTROKE 116 V-TWIN ENGINE The air-cooled Thunderstroke 116 engine produces 126 ft-lbs of torque for exceptional power at low RPM and a smooth ride at any speed.



STYLED WITH AN EDGE. MODERN AND MEAN. Blacked-out finishes, a sleek fairing, slammed saddlebags, and Rogue seat deliver a streamlined, commanding presence. A lowered stance and LED lighting from nose to tail complete the custom-inspired look.



TOUCHSCREEN POWERED BY RIDE COMMAND A gorgeous 7-inch touchscreen powered by RIDE COMMAND features Apple CarPlay



BEATS FOR THE STREETS Hear every note with high-output speakers in the fairing that deliver 100-watts of crystal-clear audio. And the dynamic equalizer automatically adjusts for road, wind, and engine noise.



AGILE HANDLING AND CONTROL Low seat height, ergonomically-designed controls, and a lightweight cast aluminium frame come together for responsive handling and agile cornering – providing a confidence inspiring ride for riders across the board.



RIDE IN COMFORT, YOUR WAY Choose between three ride modes, Tour, Standard, and Sport, for an experience that’s customized to your riding style. Rear Cylinder Deactivation automatically shuts off the rear cylinder when the bike is stopped for enhanced comfort in slow-moving traffic.

PUSH-BUTTON POWER WINDSHIELD With the push of a handlebar-mounted button, this flare windshield will raise or lower to your preferred position.

2022 Indian Chieftain Dark Horse Photos

2022 Indian Chieftain Dark Horse Videos

2021 Indian Chieftain Dark Horse Review by Hegshot Rides:

Indian Chieftain Dark Horse Review by Gears & Gadgets: