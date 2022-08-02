2022 Indian Chieftain Dark Horse [Specs, Features, Photos]

2022 Indian Chieftain Dark Horse: A Blacked-Out Chieftain with More Features
Contents
The 2022 Indian Chieftain Dark Horse sits alongside the Chieftain, Chieftain Limited, and Chieftain Elite in the 2022 Indian Motorcycle portfolio. This American-made cruiser offers everything the base Chieftain model offers and more.
The Chieftain Dark Horse’s features include Smart Lean Technology, Ride Command with Apple CarPlay integration, and a tire-pressure monitoring system. It also features a gloss black dash, with blacked-out finishes on the engine and exhaust, staying true to its ‘Dark Horse’ suffix.
While the standard Indian Chieftain is powered by the company’s air-cooled Thunderstroke 111 engine, the Chieftain Dark Horse features the larger Thunderstroke 116 unit. This engine displaces 1,890 cc and produces 126 ft-lb of torque. While Indian Motorcycles has not revealed an official horsepower figure for the engine, private tests have found that it lies around the 90hp mark.
The Chieftain Dark Horse comes with a long list of standard equipment. This includes the 7-inch infotainment system powered by the Ride Command software, three ride modes, cruise control, rear cylinder deactivation, a 100-watt audio system, keyless ignition, and a 12V charging port.
The 2022 Indian Chieftain Dark Horse is available in six colorways — Black Smoke, Quartz Gray, Ruby Smoke, Dirt Track Smoke, Stealth Gray Azure, and Blue Slate Metallic.
The 2022 Indian Chieftain Dark Horse starts at $28,499 USD / $35,099 CAD
On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2022 Indian Chieftain Dark Horse in one place.
Motorcycle Overview
General Info
Main Specs
2022 Indian Chieftain Dark Horse Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|1890cc, Air-cooled Thunderstroke 116
|Engine Power
|126 ft-lbs (171 Nm)
|Bore x Stroke
|4.063″ x 4.449″ (103.2mm x113mm)
|Compression Ratio
|11:1
|Fuel System
|Closed loop fuel injection / 54 mm bore
|Starter
|Electric
|Exhaust
|Split Dual Exhaust w/ Cross-over
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Wet, Multi-Plate, Assist
|Transmission
|6 Speed
|Final Drive
|2.2 : 1
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|46mm, Telescopic Fork
|Suspension Rear
|Single Shock w/ Air adjust
|Brakes Front
|Dual / 300mm floating rotors with 4-piston calipers
|Brakes Rear
|Single / 300 mm Floating Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper
|Tires Front
|Metzeler Cruisetec 130/60B19 66H
|Tires Rear
|
Metzeler Cruisetec 180/60R16 80H
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|5.5 gal (20.8 L)
|Color / Graphics
|Black Smoke, Quartz Gray, Ruby Smoke Icon Colors: Dirt Track Smoke, Stealth Gray Azure w/gfx, Blue Slate Metallic
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED Headlamp
|Tail Light
|LED Taillight
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|98.7 in (2,506 mm)
|Overall Width
|40.3 in / 1023 mm
|Overall Height
|51.6 in / 1310 mm
|Wheelbase
|65.7 in (1668 mm)
|Ground Clearance
|5.1 in (130 mm)
|Seat Height
|25.6 in (650 mm)
|Weight (Empty Tank / Full of Fuel)
|
791 lbs (359 kg) / 823 lbs (373 kg)
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|2 Years, Unlimited Miles
|Extension
2022 Indian Chieftain Dark Horse Features
THUNDERSTROKE 116 V-TWIN ENGINE
STYLED WITH AN EDGE. MODERN AND MEAN.
TOUCHSCREEN POWERED BY RIDE COMMAND
BEATS FOR THE STREETS
AGILE HANDLING AND CONTROL
RIDE IN COMFORT, YOUR WAY
Choose between three ride modes, Tour, Standard, and Sport, for an experience that’s customized to your riding style. Rear Cylinder Deactivation automatically shuts off the rear cylinder when the bike is stopped for enhanced comfort in slow-moving traffic.
PUSH-BUTTON POWER WINDSHIELD
With the push of a handlebar-mounted button, this flare windshield will raise or lower to your preferred position.
2022 Indian Chieftain Dark Horse Photos
2022 Indian Chieftain Dark Horse Videos
2021 Indian Chieftain Dark Horse Review by Hegshot Rides:
Indian Chieftain Dark Horse Review by Gears & Gadgets: