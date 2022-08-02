2022 Indian Challenger Limited [Specs, Features, Photos]

A Power Cruiser Like No Other: 2022 Indian Challenger Limited
The 2022 Indian Challenger Limited sits alongside the base Challenger, the Challenger Dark Horse, and the Challenger Elite in the 2022 Indian Motorcycle lineup. While it shares much of its hardware with the other Challenger models, the American manufacturer has given it the chrome treatment to set itself apart.
It uses Indian Motorcycle’s new PowerPlus 108 engine that displaces 1,770 cc. This liquid-cooled V-twin may not be the largest in the company’s portfolio, but it is one of the most capable engines, producing 122 hp and 128 lb-ft of torque.
A long list of rider aids and features includes a 7-inch Ride Command infotainment system, three selectable ride modes, adjustable fairing airflow vents, hard saddlebags with over 18 gallons of storage, and a power windshield. It also features Apple CarPlay and Indian’s Smart Lean Technology, which uses a six-axis IMU system for lean-sensitive ABS and traction control.
Additionally, buyers can equip their motorcycle with accessories like added storage, auxiliary lights, a different fairing, and a better audio system.
The 2022 Indian Challenger Limited starts at $27,999 USD / $34,499 CAD
2022 Indian Challenger Limited Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|1768 cc, Liquid-cooled PowerPlus
|Engine Power
|128 ft-lbs
|Bore x Stroke
|4.251 in x 3.799 in (108 mm x 96.5 mm)
|Compression Ratio
|11.0:1
|Fuel System
|Closed loop fuel Injection / 52mm dual bore
|Starter
|Electric
|Exhaust
|Split Dual Exhaust w/ Resonator
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Wet, Multi-Plate, Assist
|Transmission
|6 Speed
|Final Drive
|2.379:1
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|43mm, Inverted Telescopic Fork
|Suspension Rear
|Fox Single Shock w/Hyd adjust
|Brakes Front
|Dual / 320mm Semi-Floating Rotor / 4 Piston Radial Caliper
|Brakes Rear
|Single / 298mm Floating Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper
|Tires Front
|Metzeler Cruisetec 130/60B19 66H
|Tires Rear
|
Metzeler Cruisetec 180/60R16 80H
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|6.0 gal (22.7 L
|Color / Graphics
|Black Metallic, Maroon Metallic, Spirit Blue Metallic/Black Metallic
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED Headlamp
|Tail Light
|LED Taillight
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|98.5 in (2501 mm)
|Overall Width
|39 in (990 mm)
|Overall Height
|53 in (134.6 cm)
|Wheelbase
|65.7 in (1668 mm)
|Ground Clearance
|5.4 in (137.3 mm)
|Seat Height
|26.5 in (672 mm)
|Weight (Empty Tank / Full of Fuel)
|
804 lbs (365 kg) / 839 lbs (381 kg)
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|2 Years, Unlimited Miles
|Extension
