2022 Indian Challenger Limited [Specs, Features, Photos]

A Power Cruiser Like No Other: 2022 Indian Challenger Limited

The 2022 Indian Challenger Limited sits alongside the base Challenger, the Challenger Dark Horse, and the Challenger Elite in the 2022 Indian Motorcycle lineup. While it shares much of its hardware with the other Challenger models, the American manufacturer has given it the chrome treatment to set itself apart.

It uses Indian Motorcycle’s new PowerPlus 108 engine that displaces 1,770 cc. This liquid-cooled V-twin may not be the largest in the company’s portfolio, but it is one of the most capable engines, producing 122 hp and 128 lb-ft of torque.

A long list of rider aids and features includes a 7-inch Ride Command infotainment system, three selectable ride modes, adjustable fairing airflow vents, hard saddlebags with over 18 gallons of storage, and a power windshield. It also features Apple CarPlay and Indian’s Smart Lean Technology, which uses a six-axis IMU system for lean-sensitive ABS and traction control.

Additionally, buyers can equip their motorcycle with accessories like added storage, auxiliary lights, a different fairing, and a better audio system.

The 2022 Indian Challenger Limited starts at $27,999 USD / $34,499 CAD

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2022 Indian Challenger Limited in one place.

Motorcycle Overview

General Info Price: $27,999 USD / $34,499 CAD Key Features: Impressive PowerPlus 108 liquid-cooled V-twin engine Ride Command infotainment system with Apple CarPlay IMU-assisted Smart Lean Technology

Main Specs Engine: 1,768cc V-twin

1,768cc V-twin Power: 122 hp

122 hp Torque: 128 lb-ft

128 lb-ft Wet Weight: 839 lbs (381 kg)

839 lbs (381 kg) Seat Height: 26.5 in (672 mm) Competitors Harley-Davidson Road Glide

Harley-Davidson Street Glide

BMW R18

2022 Indian Challenger Limited Specifications

From Indian

ENGINE Engine 1768 cc, Liquid-cooled PowerPlus Engine Power 128 ft-lbs Bore x Stroke 4.251 in x 3.799 in (108 mm x 96.5 mm) Compression Ratio 11.0:1 Fuel System Closed loop fuel Injection / 52mm dual bore Starter Electric Exhaust Split Dual Exhaust w/ Resonator DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet, Multi-Plate, Assist Transmission 6 Speed Final Drive 2.379:1 CHASSIS Suspension Front 43mm, Inverted Telescopic Fork Suspension Rear Fox Single Shock w/Hyd adjust Brakes Front Dual / 320mm Semi-Floating Rotor / 4 Piston Radial Caliper Brakes Rear Single / 298mm Floating Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper Tires Front Metzeler Cruisetec 130/60B19 66H Tires Rear Metzeler Cruisetec 180/60R16 80H Fuel Tank Capacity 6.0 gal (22.7 L Color / Graphics Black Metallic, Maroon Metallic, Spirit Blue Metallic/Black Metallic ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Headlamp Tail Light LED Taillight DIMENSIONS Overall Length 98.5 in (2501 mm) Overall Width 39 in (990 mm) Overall Height 53 in (134.6 cm) Wheelbase 65.7 in (1668 mm) Ground Clearance 5.4 in (137.3 mm) Seat Height 26.5 in (672 mm) Weight (Empty Tank / Full of Fuel) 804 lbs (365 kg) / 839 lbs (381 kg) WARRANTY Warranty 2 Years, Unlimited Miles Extension

2022 Indian Challenger Limited Features

FREE REIN TO DOMINATE Our PowerPlus liquid-cooled engine is a fully-modern design and redefines American V-twin performance. Class-leading 128 ft-lbs of torque and 122 hp dominate straight from the factory.



TOUCHSCREEN POWERED BY RIDE COMMAND A gorgeous 7-inch touchscreen powered by RIDE COMMAND features Apple CarPlay integration, turn-by-turn navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, live traffic and weather, and more.



LEAN INTO EVERY RIDE Smart Lean Technology , keeps you confidently grounded and in command of the road with 6-axis Bosch IMU, Dynamic traction control, ABS with cornering control, and Drag Torque Control. Inverted front suspension, lightweight cast-aluminum frame, and hydraulically adjustable Fox rear shock deliver curve-hugging handling and unyielding stability.



PREMIUM STYLE THAT STANDS ALONE Aggressive fairing design with full LED lighting and menacingly styled running lights provide a signature face that leads the way in both style and function. Chrome finishes and metallic paint options add to the premium design.



CARVE CORNERS. ALL OF THEM. Chassis mounted fairing for incredibly stable handling also provides class-leading wind protection. Inverted front suspension, lightweight cast-aluminum frame, and hydraulically adjustable Fox rear shock deliver curve-hugging precise handling.



MORE BEATS FOR THE STREETS Go bigger with 6.5-inch speakers that deliver 100-watts of crystal-clear audio while a dynamic equalizer automatically adjusts for road, wind and engine noise so you never miss a beat.



SUPREME TRACTION. SUPERIOR STOPPING POWER. Race-spec, radially-mounted Brembo brakes provide superior stopping power, and performance touring Metzeler Cruisetec tires offer supreme traction.



2022 Indian Challenger Limited Photos

2022 Indian Challenger Limited Videos

Indian Challenger Limited Review by NothingToProve:

Here’s Every Feature You Get With The Indian Challenger Limited by TFLbike: