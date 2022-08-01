2022 Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2022 Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 Is a Rousing, Minimalistic Neo Cafe Racer
The 2022 Husqvarna VITPILEN 401 is a fresh and straightforward European approach to the motorcycling world. It’s subtle, focused on styling, and free of everything expendable. Its simple progressive design opens a new gateway to the motorbike culture making it more accessible and engaging than ever.
Its design concept removes all unnecessary accessories and creates a simple and futuristic blend of modern thinking and classic design. This way of thinking stems from Husqvarna’s Swedish heritage and is visible on the VITPILEN 401. The light and slim bodywork is part of the bike’s futuristic and sleek concept, allowing complete freedom of movement on the move.
This bike from Husqvarna’s 2022 models is compatible with the naked type A2 license. Its lines exude a clear neo-retro aesthetic orientation, taking inspiration from the cafe-racer world of the sixties, reinterpreted spectacularly by the design house KISKA.
Vitpilen 401 comes with the company’s well-known 44 horsepower 373 ccs single-cylinder engine, which makes it agile in the city and highly capable on the highway.
Among its components, we must highlight the WP APEX suspensions, the ByBre brakes, and the Bosch ABS. In addition, the rider can enjoy the Easy Shift quick change for clutchless gear changes as standard.
The 2022 Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 starts at $5,399 USD / $6,299 CAD.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $5,399 USD / $6,299 CAD.
- Key Features:
- 43 hp 373 cc single-cylinder engine
- ByBre brake callipers & Two-channel Bosch ABS
- WP APEX suspensions
- Easy Shift system
Main Specs
- Engine: 373 cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, liquid cooled, SOHC
- Power: 43 hp (32 kW) at 9,000 rpm
- Torque: 27 lb-ft (37 Nm) at 7,000 rpm
- Wet Weight: 340 lbs (154 kg)
- Seat Height: 32.9 in. (835 mm)
2022 Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 Specifications
Engine
|Transmission
|6-speed
|Cooling
|Liquid cooled
|Power in KW
|32 kW
|Starter
|Electric starter
|Bore and Stroke
|89 mm x 60 mm
|Clutch
|PASC™ antihopping clutch, mechanically operated
|CO2 emissions
|77 g/km
|Displacement
|373 cm³
|EMS
|Bosch EMS
|Design
|1-cylinder, 4-stroke engine
|Fuel consumption
|Lubrication
|Forced oil lubrication with 2 oil pumps
Chassis
|Weight (without fuel)
|151 kg
|Tank capacity (approx.)
|9.5 l
|ABS
|two channel Bosch 10.1MB
|Front brake disc diameter
|320 mm
|Rear brake disc diameter
|230 mm
|Front brake
|Four-piston radial fixed calliper
|Rear brake
|Single-piston floating calliper
|Chain
|X-Ring 5/8 x 1/4″
|Frame design
|Chrome-moly tubular space frame, powder-coated
|Front suspension
|WP APEX 43
|Ground clearance
|145 mm
|Rear suspension
|WP APEX – Monoshock
|Seat height
|835 mm
|Steering head angle
|65 °
|Suspension travel (front)
|142 mm
|Suspension travel (rear)
|150 mm
2022 Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 Features
