2022 Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2022 Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 Is a Rousing, Minimalistic Neo Cafe Racer

The 2022 Husqvarna VITPILEN 401 is a fresh and straightforward European approach to the motorcycling world. It’s subtle, focused on styling, and free of everything expendable. Its simple progressive design opens a new gateway to the motorbike culture making it more accessible and engaging than ever.

Its design concept removes all unnecessary accessories and creates a simple and futuristic blend of modern thinking and classic design. This way of thinking stems from Husqvarna’s Swedish heritage and is visible on the VITPILEN 401. The light and slim bodywork is part of the bike’s futuristic and sleek concept, allowing complete freedom of movement on the move.

This bike from Husqvarna’s 2022 models is compatible with the naked type A2 license. Its lines exude a clear neo-retro aesthetic orientation, taking inspiration from the cafe-racer world of the sixties, reinterpreted spectacularly by the design house KISKA.

Vitpilen 401 comes with the company’s well-known 44 horsepower 373 ccs single-cylinder engine, which makes it agile in the city and highly capable on the highway.

Among its components, we must highlight the WP APEX suspensions, the ByBre brakes, and the Bosch ABS. In addition, the rider can enjoy the Easy Shift quick change for clutchless gear changes as standard.

The 2022 Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 starts at $5,399 USD / $6,299 CAD.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $5,399 USD / $6,299 CAD. Key Features: 43 hp 373 cc single-cylinder engine ByBre brake callipers & Two-channel Bosch ABS WP APEX suspensions Easy Shift system

Main Specs Engine: 373 cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, liquid cooled, SOHC

373 cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, liquid cooled, SOHC Power: 43 hp (32 kW) at 9,000 rpm

43 hp (32 kW) at 9,000 rpm Torque: 27 lb-ft (37 Nm) at 7,000 rpm

27 lb-ft (37 Nm) at 7,000 rpm Wet Weight: 340 lbs (154 kg)

340 lbs (154 kg) Seat Height: 32.9 in. (835 mm) Competitors KTM 390 Duke

Yamaha MT-03

Kawasaki Z400

2022 Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 Specifications

Engine Transmission 6-speed Cooling Liquid cooled Power in KW 32 kW Starter Electric starter Bore and Stroke 89 mm x 60 mm Clutch PASC™ antihopping clutch, mechanically operated CO 2 emissions 77 g/km Displacement 373 cm³ EMS Bosch EMS Design 1-cylinder, 4-stroke engine Fuel consumption Lubrication Forced oil lubrication with 2 oil pumps Chassis Weight (without fuel) 151 kg Tank capacity (approx.) 9.5 l ABS two channel Bosch 10.1MB Front brake disc diameter 320 mm Rear brake disc diameter 230 mm Front brake Four-piston radial fixed calliper Rear brake Single-piston floating calliper Chain X-Ring 5/8 x 1/4″ Frame design Chrome-moly tubular space frame, powder-coated Front suspension WP APEX 43 Ground clearance 145 mm Rear suspension WP APEX – Monoshock Seat height 835 mm Steering head angle 65 ° Suspension travel (front) 142 mm Suspension travel (rear) 150 mm

2022 Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 Features

Engine The Vitpilen 401 is powered by a modern 373cc single-cylinder engine that is remarkably compact. With 37Nm of torque from low down in the RPM range and a 6-speed gearbox, it is perfect for urban riding. The electronic fuel injection is operated by a ride-by-wire system and delivers a controlled and refined power. With a peak horsepower of 32 kW (44 hp), the VITPILEN 401 is accessible to a wide variety of riders, while its lightweight construction means the power-to-weight ratio will also excite more experienced riders. For added convenience, the gearbox is linked to an Easy Shift sensor which allows the rider to make seamless up and down shifts without the use of the clutch. The sensor works by relaying the moment the rider actuates the gear lever to the ECU which in turn matches engine parameters to allow a simple gear change at any RPM or engine load.



Frame The trellis frame is central to the Vitpilen 401 character and agility. Made from high strength chromium molybdenum steel using hydro formed tubes and robot welding, the frame is not only strong but also lightweight ensuring nimble handling and detailed feedback to the rider. Designed with specific flex characteristics, the frame works in harmony with the WP suspension to offer a comfortable and confident feel combined with a tight turning circle for ease of use in urban environments. The optimized subframe is extended by 40 mm for improved comfort when accompanied by a pillion rider.



Brakes The Vitpilen 401 is fitted with hydraulic ByBre brake callipers, which are manufactured to the highest standards, and in combination with 320mm front and 230mm rear perforated steel discs, deliver controllable and confident braking performance.The Vitpilen 401 is also fitted with a state-of-the-art Bosch ABS system, ensuring the highest level of safety in varying braking conditions.



Suspension The WP suspension on the Vitpilen 401 is made to exacting standards, ensuring the highest level of quality and craftsmanship. The front suspension features 43 mm open cartridge forks, while the rear features a progressive damping system connected directly to the swingarm. The high-quality components offer dynamic handling optimal for challenging urban environments.



Exterior Reduced to an authentic mix of classic thinking and modern design. This Vitpilen 401 is synonymous with the Swedish heritage of Husqvarna Motorcycles. The lightweight and narrow bodywork is shaped into the Vitpilen 401´s progressive design and intelligently allows for seamless movement while riding.



Wheels The 17″ anodised spoked wheels are a design highlight of the Vitpilen 401. The wheels offer a unique sense of style and are also very robust, offering premium reliability on unpredictable and challenging urban terrain.



Controlzone and triple clamp Clip-on handlebars attach to forged aluminium triple clamps, a central focal point to the Vitpilen 401. In keeping with the minimalistic look and authentic design, the control zone is not obstructed by any fairings and features a digital display unit with the necessary information.



Lights The front and rear lights are distinct elements on the Vitpilen 401 and use the latest LED technology, the lights are more than just designer pieces and offer advanced lighting performance and visibility in urban environments.



Seat The seat of the Vitpilen 401 uses high-quality foam and leather fabric, which, despite its reduced appearance, remains comfortable for the rider. Extending from the main bodywork and seamlessly floating above the rear wheel, the seat adds to the unique riding experience that the Vitpilen 401 provides.



