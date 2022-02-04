BMW has been slowly building up its model roster for the past decade and we are now finally in a place where we can confidently say that BMW truly has a motorcycle model suited for everyone. From track-day domination with an S1000RR to an entire range of ADV bikes in their GS series ranging from 1250cc all the way to 310cc; BMW has a little something for every rider.

2022 doesn’t bring any significant updates to a majority of their bikes, but that is because many of these models saw big overhauls for their 2021 models thanks to recent Euro 5 regulations being put in place.

2022 BMW S1000RR

When trying to imagine the “top of the line” when it comes to motorcycles, two bikes come to mind. Firstly the Ducati Panigale V4 – and secondly the BMW S1000RR. The S1000RR has been the pinnacle of exotic hyperbikes since it first hit the scene. Last year brought several big updates to the hyperbike titan, meaning this year is lighter on the updates; most importantly the available Factory packages.

The 999cc Inline-4 monster produces a staggering 205 horsepower and 85 lb-ft of torque sent through BMW’s very own race-developed 6-speed transmission. As previously mentioned, the 2022 S1000RR has seen updates to the packages, and it will come in three versions this year: Standard, Premium, and M Package.

MSRP: $14,545 USA / $18,900 CAN

2022 BMW R1250RS

If you’re a big fan of Aprilia’s touring-based Tuono superbike, then the R1250RS is another great option for you. The R1250RS is a touring-based high-displacement motorcycle aimed at finding the perfect balance between high performance and comfortability. Similar to the S1000RR, very minimal changes have come to the physical motorcycle into 2022, with most of the changes coming into the available dealership packages.

The 1254cc power plant lays down 136 horsepower and 105 lb-ft of torque while the overall bike does it’s best to maintain a comfortable up-right riding position conducive to long rides on the saddle.

MSRP: $15,695 USA / $18,8

2022 BMW R1250GS Adventure

The R1250GS is the gold standard of enduro-touring. Synonymous with Adventure, the R1250GS has maintained market dominance in a now oversaturated segment of motorcycling. Like most of BMW’s premium models, the 2022 R1250GS has undergone virtually zero changes to the bike itself, and most of the changes can be found in the dealer package options.

The 2022 R1250GS will be powered by the same legendary air-cooled 1254cc flat-twin capable of 136 horsepower and 105 lb-ft of torque; more than enough to get you through any dicey off-road situations.

MSRP: $20,345 USA / $23,900 CAN

2022 BMW S1000XR

For riders seeking a sense of adventure more bound to the pavement, the S1000XR gives a more road-based approach to touring than the R1250GS. With cast aluminum rims and the same de-tuned 999cc inline-4 found in the S1000RR; you can expect a respectable 165 horsepower and 84 lb-ft of torque to bring some fun to the monotony of long-distance touring.

2022 brings no changes to the BMW S1000XR beyond some new colors coming to the ‘Premium Package’.

MSRP: $17,945 USA / $19,750 CAN

2022 BMW R1250R

Looking for BMW’s prized boxer-type engine wrapped in a naked sport bike formfactor? The 2022 BMW R1250R is just that! Perfect for a relaxed or sport tour, the R1250R comes ready with BMW’s ShiftCam to optimize the performance of the engine throughout the entirety of the powerband.

Thanks to the clever boxer design, the R1250R manages to squeeze out a front-wheel-popping 105 lb-ft of torque and 136 horsepower from the 1254cc mill.

MSRP: $17,520 USA / $17,625 CAN

2022 BMW S1000R

Designed for performance and utter track domination, the S1000R is the naked counterpart to BMW’s popular S1000RR. With its naked “street-fighter” design, the 2022 S1000R also boasts a brand new engine and chassis (not to mention the tech to back it up, either).

The 999cc powerplant borrowed from the S1000RR has been tuned to produce 165 horsepower (84 lb-ft of torque), which makes the 26 pounds weight-reduction from the 2021 model all the more awe inspiring.

MSRP: $14,545 USA / $16,500 CAN

2022 BMW F900XR

Shrinking BMW’s S1000XR into a more manageable middleweight formfactor nets you the F900XR. With the same approach to street-focused adventure style touring as found in the S1000XR, the F900XR provides a similar experience at a lower cost and smaller displacement.

Instead of a 135 HP beast (and all the tech to back it up) like the S1000XR, the F900XR features an 895cc parallel-twin with a 99 horsepower and 68 lb-ft of torque powerband. A new all-black colorway is available as an option in one of the packages for 2022, but the bike remains unchanged beyond that.

MSRP: $11,695 USA / $12,800 CAN

2022 BMW F900R

With Yamaha’s highly successful MT-09 forcing every other major manufacturer to pivot towards providing a 900cc naked hoon-machine, the F900R is BMW’s answer to the naked equation.

The torque-heavy bike has a hard focus on agility and power with the 895cc inline-two putting down 99 horsepower and 67-lb of torque making it perfect for zipping around the city and popping the occasional wheelie on your way to work.

MSRP: $8,995 USA / $10,495 CAN

2022 BMW F850GS Adventure

As all large-displacement bikes often have a smaller counterpart, so does the R1250GS. For riders seeking a step down in displacement and price, the F850GS is present to fill that void.

The off-road-centric ADV touring bike comes ready with a water-cooled 853cc inline-two making 90 horsepower and 63 lb-ft of torque and has zero technical or mechanical updates.

MSRP: $TBA USA / $TBA CAN

2022 BMW F750GS

Continuing the redundant steps down the BMW ADV ladder, we arrive at BMW’s 750cc rendition of the GS series. Believe it or not; the BMW F750GS actually shares many of the same components found with it’s 850cc big brother. The engine found on the F750GS is the same one found in the F850GS but with a major de-tune bringing it to 77 horsepower and 61 lb-ft of torque.

Another similarity to the F850GS (albeit an unfortunate one) is the fact that the F750GS will have no updates for 2022.

MSRP: $9,995 USA / $11,475 CAN

2022 BMW G310GS

Enjoy whipping around the city on your daily commute but want to keep your options open for a weekend full of off-road adventures? The smallest bike of BMW’s ‘GS’ lineup comes in the form of the BMW G310GS. The G310GS shares it’s a compact platform with the successful G310R, and both have seen great sales since they first premiered.

Although certainly capable off-road, the 34 horsepower 313 single-cylinder engine packs enough power to keep it a great contender for light highway riding and going to-and-from work.

MSRP: $5945 USA / $6750 CAN

2022 BMW K1600B / GT / GTL

The K1600 series is BMW’s answer to the performance touring market. The big engine and comfortable ergonomics make it a serious contender when it comes to “big bikes that go far”. The K1600B the the first step into the K1600 series of bikes, meaning it comes with the least amount of factory add-ons off the lot making it the entry point for BMW’s series of high-performance baggers.

The GT and GTL bump up the level of premium features found on the K1600B with a more comfortable seat and extra storage.

The 1649cc inline-six behemoth power plant provides smooth and reliable power for the highway and carefully balances efficiency with it’s 160 horsepower and 132 lb-ft of torque.

MSRP: $22,545 USA / $29,700 CAN

2022 BMW R1250RT

Sitting at the bottom of BMW’s touring range, you’ll find the R1250RT. Fitted with a smaller 1254cc twin-cylinder engine (capable of putting out 136 horsepower and 105 lb-ft of torque) it may not be as quick as its big K1600 brother, but it also comes at a smaller price tag.

Paired with side cases, a generous windscreen, and a full fairing design, the R1250RT is still no slouch when it comes to long-distance touring.

MSRP: $19,695 USA / $23,875 CAN

2022 BMW K1600 Grand America

With an even greater focus on long-distance riding than the K1600B, the K1600 Grand America takes the same K1600B motorcycle and bundles it with even more add-ons from the dealer such as a top-case, better speaker system, additional fog lights, higher windshield, and even engine protection bars.

MSRP: $27,7495 USA / $34,330 CAN

2022 BMW G310R

For riders seeking a small displacement BMW on a budget, the G310R is a great place to start. Sharing the same successful platform as the G310GS allows BMW to save some money on the development and implantation of this model which brings down the overall cost at the dealership.

If you’re living within urban limits and are seeking an experience slightly more thrilling than a scooter, the G310R’s 313cc single-cylinder mill outputs 34 horsepower and 20 lb-ft of torque; meaning more fun on your daily commute.

MSRP: $5045 USA / $5650 CAN

2022 BMW R18

Ever wonder what would happen if BMW and Harley Davidson had a kid? The R18 is what would happen. An absolute blast from the past; the 2022 BMW R18 carefully encompasses classic styling and modern technology in this brilliant cruiser.

The R18 houses the largest displacement boxer engine BMW has ever produced. With its air-cooled 1802cc block cranking 91 horsepower and 116 lb-ft of torque, you can tell just by the stat-sheet that this bike was meant to play in the rolling-thunder.

MSRP: $15,995 USA / $20,895 CAN

2022 BMW R18B / R18 Transcontinental

If you’re interested in the idea of an 1800cc bagger, but are looking for something better geared towards touring, the R18B and R18 Transcontinental are at your service. The R18B introduces the R18 line with a proper touring set-up featuring a fork-mounted fairing, full infotainment system, and hard side-cases.

The transcontinental has everything great about the R18B, but with the added bonus of a rear mounted top-case and integrated back-rest if you plan on going cross-country with another person two-up.

MSRP: $21,945 USA / $26,945 CAN

2022 BMW R18 Classic

To really nail that sleek and traditional bagger/cruiser look, BMW offers the R18 complete with semi-soft leather side-cases, a back seat, windshield, and fog lights in the form of the R18 classic.

MSRP: $18,995 USA / $24,400 CAN

2022 BMW R nineT

Cafe-racing, the BMW way; The R nineT is very obviously a retro-throwback to a time when cafe-racers dominated the tracks. Not only does it look good, it also is built to perform. Say sayonara to dumping tens of thousands of dollars into restoring a cafe-racer of the past and updating it with new tech as the BMW R nineT is a modern wolf hiding in classic sheep’s clothing.

Carrying over last year’s 1170cc boxer engine, BMW is claiming the 2022 edition to produce 109 horsepower and 85 lb-ft of torque despite the cylinder heads being updated for better emissions.

MSRP: $15,945 USA / $17,695 CAN

2022 BMW R nineT Pure

Enjoy the R nineT but are looking for something more stripped-down? The ‘Pure’ version sheds some of the plastics and unnecessary accouterments from the standard R nineT and provides riders with a more “Pure” riding experience.

The Pure is mechanically identical to the standard R nineT.

MSRP: $10,995 USA / $13,795 CAN

2022 BMW R nineT Scrambler

Shock guards, under-seat exhaust, higher ride-height, round mirrors; these are the calling-cards of a classic scrambler motorcycle. BMW has taken the R nineT and tricked it out with all things that make a modern scrambler great. Classic yet versatile.

The 2022 BMW R nineT Scrambler includes the same engine as the other R nineT variants.

MSRP: $13,645 USA / $14,995 CAN

