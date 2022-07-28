2022 BMW CE 04 [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2022 BMW CE 04: The Urban Electric
Contents
Will BMW end all gas-powered scooters now that they have introduced the CE 04 in the 2022 lineup? The European scooter market is stronger than in North America, but rising fuel prices and excellent urban mobility machines like this BMW CE 04 make a compelling case to change how we move about.
The “04” in the name is meant to hint at the 400cc scooters this bike takes aim at. Clearly, the BMW styling team had a heyday with the edgy design. Sitting down low in the chassis is a battery very similar to the ones used in the BMW iX vehicles. The electric motor is chassis mounted and combined with the battery takes up very little space, meaning the storage area is big enough to fit a full-face helmet.
The CE 04 can be charged at domestic sockets or a BMW Wallbox. With the optional quick charger you can charge the BMW CE 04 at the BMW Wallbox or on the go from 0% to 80% in around 65 minutes with the maximum charge current.
Standard features include LED lighting, a massive 10.25” TFT display with BMW Motorrad Connectivity, 3 ride modes, stability control, ABS brakes, even a Electronic reverse. If that isn’t loaded enough there is a long options list with goodies like heated grips.
The 2022 BMW CE 04 starts at $11,795 USD / $15,000 CAD.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $11,795 USD / $15,000 CAD.
- Key Features:
-
- Full LED headlight
- 10.25” TFT display including BMW Motorrad Connectivity
- Keyless Ride
- Three Ride Modes (Eco, Rain, Road)
- BMW Motorrad ABS
- ASC
- Electronic reverse
- Ventilated storage compartment with USB C
- Side Loading storage compartment featuring lighting
- Standard charging cable for domestic sockets
Main Specs
- Engine: Permanent-magnet liquid-cooled synchronous motor
- Power: 20 hp (Max 42 hp) at 4,900 rpm
- Torque: 45.7 lb-ft at 1,500 rpm
- Wet Weight: 509 lbs (231 kg)
- Seat Height: 30.7 in. (780 mm)
Competitors
- Suzuki Burgman 400
- Vespa Elettrica
- Yamaha XMax
2022 BMW CE 04 Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|Permanent-magnet liquid-cooled synchronous motor
|Engine Power
|20 hp
|Acceleration
|2.6 s from 0 – 50 km/h (31.1 mph)
|Recuperation
|Automatic recuperation in overrun mode
|Maximum speed
|75 mph (electronically limited)
|Starter
|Electric
|Max Torque
|45.7 lb-ft at 1,500 rpm
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Transmission
|1-speed transmission, integrated into motor housing
|Drive
|Toothed belt and gearbox with fixed transmission
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|Single-bridge telescopic forks with 100 mm spring travel
|Suspension Rear
|Single-sided swing arm/directly hinged suspension strut with 92 mm spring travel
|Brakes Front
|Double disc brake 265 mm (4 piston fixed caliper)
|Brakes Rear
|Single disc brake 265 mm (1 piston floating caliper)
|Tires Front
|120/70 R15
|Tires Rear
|160/60 R15
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|Color
|
ELECTRICAL
|Traction battery
|Traction storage with high-voltage technology integrated into the vehicle underbody, 8.9/8.5kWh (gross/net) (8.9/6.2 kWh, 11 kW with optional power reduction)
|Battery voltage (nominal)
|148 V
|Charging capacity
|1.2 kW with integrated charger
|Charging power
|Charging cable with country-specific power plug
|Standard charging time
|
Approx. 4h:20min for 0-100% and approx. 3h:30min for 0-80%
|Charging time with optional quick charge capability
|Approx. 1h:40min for 0-100% and approx. 1h:05min for 0-80%
|Alternator
|DC/DC converter with 500 watts that has been integrated into the charger
|
DIMENSIONS
|Length
|2,285 mm (90″)
|Width
|855 mm (33.7″)
|Height
|1,150 mm (45.3″)
|Wheelbase
|1,675 mm (66″)
|Castor
|120 mm (4.7″)
|Seat Height
|780 mm (30 .7″) (800 mm with optional comfort seat) ( 31.5″)
|Unladen weight, road ready, fully fueled
|
231 kg (509 lbs)
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Extension
2022 BMW CE 04 Features
Stylish decorative sticker sets
Large TFT color display
Electric drivetrain
Practical storage compartment
Iconic light design
Striking disc wheel
Integrated side stand
Comfortable Pro seat
2022 BMW CE 04 Photos
2022 BMW CE 04 Videos
BMW CE 04 Review: 10 BEST Features!
BMW CE 04 is the best, fastest & most fun commuter available today.