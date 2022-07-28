2022 BMW CE 04 [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2022 BMW CE 04: The Urban Electric

Will BMW end all gas-powered scooters now that they have introduced the CE 04 in the 2022 lineup? The European scooter market is stronger than in North America, but rising fuel prices and excellent urban mobility machines like this BMW CE 04 make a compelling case to change how we move about.

The “04” in the name is meant to hint at the 400cc scooters this bike takes aim at. Clearly, the BMW styling team had a heyday with the edgy design. Sitting down low in the chassis is a battery very similar to the ones used in the BMW iX vehicles. The electric motor is chassis mounted and combined with the battery takes up very little space, meaning the storage area is big enough to fit a full-face helmet.

The CE 04 can be charged at domestic sockets or a BMW Wallbox. With the optional quick charger you can charge the BMW CE 04 at the BMW Wallbox or on the go from 0% to 80% in around 65 minutes with the maximum charge current.

Standard features include LED lighting, a massive 10.25” TFT display with BMW Motorrad Connectivity, 3 ride modes, stability control, ABS brakes, even a Electronic reverse. If that isn’t loaded enough there is a long options list with goodies like heated grips.

The 2022 BMW CE 04 starts at $11,795 USD / $15,000 CAD.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $11,795 USD / $15,000 CAD. Key Features: Full LED headlight 10.25” TFT display including BMW Motorrad Connectivity Keyless Ride Three Ride Modes (Eco, Rain, Road) BMW Motorrad ABS ASC Electronic reverse Ventilated storage compartment with USB C Side Loading storage compartment featuring lighting Standard charging cable for domestic sockets

Main Specs Engine: Permanent-magnet liquid-cooled synchronous motor

Permanent-magnet liquid-cooled synchronous motor Power: 20 hp (Max 42 hp) at 4,900 rpm

20 hp (Max 42 hp) at 4,900 rpm Torque: 45.7 lb-ft at 1,500 rpm

45.7 lb-ft at 1,500 rpm Wet Weight: 509 lbs (231 kg)

2022 BMW CE 04 Specifications

From BMW

ENGINE Engine Permanent-magnet liquid-cooled synchronous motor Engine Power 20 hp Acceleration 2.6 s from 0 – 50 km/h (31.1 mph) Recuperation Automatic recuperation in overrun mode Maximum speed 75 mph (electronically limited) Starter Electric Max Torque 45.7 lb-ft at 1,500 rpm DRIVETRAIN Clutch Transmission 1-speed transmission, integrated into motor housing Drive Toothed belt and gearbox with fixed transmission CHASSIS Suspension Front Single-bridge telescopic forks with 100 mm spring travel Suspension Rear Single-sided swing arm/directly hinged suspension strut with 92 mm spring travel Brakes Front Double disc brake 265 mm (4 piston fixed caliper) Brakes Rear Single disc brake 265 mm (1 piston floating caliper) Tires Front 120/70 R15 Tires Rear 160/60 R15 Fuel Tank Capacity Color ELECTRICAL Traction battery Traction storage with high-voltage technology integrated into the vehicle underbody, 8.9/8.5kWh (gross/net) (8.9/6.2 kWh, 11 kW with optional power reduction) Battery voltage (nominal) 148 V Charging capacity 1.2 kW with integrated charger Charging power Charging cable with country-specific power plug Standard charging time Approx. 4h:20min for 0-100% and approx. 3h:30min for 0-80% Charging time with optional quick charge capability Approx. 1h:40min for 0-100% and approx. 1h:05min for 0-80% Alternator DC/DC converter with 500 watts that has been integrated into the charger DIMENSIONS Length 2,285 mm (90″) Width 855 mm (33.7″) Height 1,150 mm (45.3″) Wheelbase 1,675 mm (66″) Castor 120 mm (4.7″) Seat Height 780 mm (30 .7″) (800 mm with optional comfort seat) ( 31.5″) Unladen weight, road ready, fully fueled 231 kg (509 lbs) WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2022 BMW CE 04 Features

Stylish decorative sticker sets Lend your BMW CE 04 an additional, individual touch with the optional sticker set for trim panels and the disc wheel.



Large TFT color display The standard 10.25” TFT color display offering a perfect view of all vital vehicle data and BMW Motorrad Connectivity services.



Electric drivetrain Fully electric, efficient and featuring a toothed-belt drive. That’s how you silently whizz through big cities with zero emissions.



Practical storage compartment Thanks to the practical Side Loading compartment with integrated lighting you can quickly and safely stow away a helmet and charging cable.



Iconic light design Tried-and-tested motorcycling technology: LED lighting ring and the optional adaptive headlight help provide more convenience and confidence.



Striking disc wheel The disc wheels consistently integrate into the minimalistic overall design of the BMW CE 04.



Integrated side stand A further design highlight. Even the side stand seamlessly integrates into the design of the BMW CE 04.



Comfortable Pro seat Comfortably travel in style on the optional Pro seat. Its two-tone design perfectly integrates into the design of the BMW CE 04.



2022 BMW CE 04 Photos

2022 BMW CE 04 Videos

