2022 BMW C 400 GT [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2022 BMW C 400 GT: New To North America

New in North America and part of the urban mobility BMW 2022 lineup, the posh C 400 GT (Grand Tourer) is a seriously comfortable way to navigate the city streets with ease.

The 350cc single-cylinder engine drives the 14” rear tire via a stepless CVT transmission, a combination that has been used in the European scooter since 2014. Key Less Go and Ride by Wire throttle, move the comfy bike with little fuss. BMW provides BMW Motorrad Connectivity through the TFT display and a huge storage trunk that will easily swallow your helmet and much more. BMW never misses the details, the trunk is even illuminated.

Enjoy the ride behind a huge windscreen with LED lighting keeping the road visible. Standard Stability Control and ABS brakes will keep everything safe and in control.

3 Color choices for the 2022 BMW C 400 GT: Exclusive, Triple Black, Alpine White

The 2022 BMW C 400 GT starts at $8,245 USD / $8,995 CAD.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2022 BMW C 400 GT in one place.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $8,245 USD / $8,995 CAD. Key Features: BMW Motorrad ABS Stainless steel exhaust system LED headlight LED rear light and turn indicators Keyless Ride Flexcase Self calibrating ASC Center stand USB charging socket Ride by Wire BMW Motorrad Connectivity (TFT color display, multi-controller and associated apps)

Main Specs Engine: 350cc Water-cooled, single-cylinder, four-stroke

350cc Water-cooled, single-cylinder, four-stroke Power: 34 hp at 7,500 rpm

34 hp at 7,500 rpm Torque: 26 lb-ft. at 5,750 rpm

26 lb-ft. at 5,750 rpm Wet Weight: 472 lbs (214 kg)

472 lbs (214 kg) Seat Height: 30.5 in. (775 mm) Competitors Suzuki Burgman 400

Honda ADV 150

Yamaha XMax

2022 BMW C 400 GT Specifications

From BMW

ENGINE Engine 350cc, Water-cooled, single-cylinder, four-stroke engine featuring four valves per cylinder, overhead camshaft with rocker and wet-sump lubrication Engine Power 34 hp at 7,500 rpm Bore x Stroke 80 mm x 69.6 mm Compression Ratio 11.5: 1 Fuel delivery Electronic port fuel injection/digital engine management: BMS-ME with e-throttle grip Starter Electric Max Torque 26 lb-ft. at 5,750 rpm DRIVETRAIN Clutch Centrifugal dry clutch Transmission Stepless CVT gearbox Drive Two-stage reduction gear CHASSIS Suspension Front Telescopic fork with 35 mm diameter Suspension Rear Double Aluminum swingarm, Double spring struts, adjustable preload Brakes Front Double disc brake, rigid, diameter 10.4″, 4-piston calipers Brakes Rear Single disc brake, diameter 10.4″, 1-piston floating caliper Tires Front 120/70 R15 Tires Rear 150/70 R14 Fuel Tank Capacity 3.4 gal Color ELECTRICAL Alternator Permanent magnet alternator with 316 W Battery 12 V / 9 Ah Headlight Tail Light LED Tail Light DIMENSIONS Length 87.0″ Width 32.9″ Height 56.6″ Wheelbase 61.6″ Castor 3.2″ Seat Height 30.5″ Unladen weight, road ready, fully fueled 472 lbs (dry weight: 445.3 lbs) WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2022 BMW C 400 GT Features

Optimized ASC Provides a very delicate response and more grip particularly on slippery road surfaces.



Windshield protects from the elements And provides sustained riding pleasure on longer journeys.



Agile single-cylinder combustion engine Your drive for relaxed commuting to the city and rides out beyond its limits .



Full LED headlights The front headlight with full LED technology stands out and creates an iconic front end.



USB charging socket in the storage compartment Don’t run out of power: charge your smartphone and keep it safe.



BMW Motorrad Connectivity with TFT display Links smartphone to scooter: listen to music, make phone calls, navigate. Keep an eye on everything on the 6.5” TFT display.



Ride by Wire and Keyless Ride With the new e-throttle grip system – Ride by Wire – the throttle response is finely tuned. Keyless Ride as standard means you can just climb on and set off.



Flexcase storage compartment with improved lighting Benefit from more storage space when parked that has been well illuminated from the top.



2022 BMW C 400 GT Photos

2022 BMW C 400 GT Videos

BMW C 400 GT Triple Black NEW 2022 Model Walkaround, All Details, Starting Sound

2022 BMW C 400 GT scooter review for the United States market