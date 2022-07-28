2022 BMW C 400 GT [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2022 BMW C 400 GT: New To North America
New in North America and part of the urban mobility BMW 2022 lineup, the posh C 400 GT (Grand Tourer) is a seriously comfortable way to navigate the city streets with ease.
The 350cc single-cylinder engine drives the 14” rear tire via a stepless CVT transmission, a combination that has been used in the European scooter since 2014. Key Less Go and Ride by Wire throttle, move the comfy bike with little fuss. BMW provides BMW Motorrad Connectivity through the TFT display and a huge storage trunk that will easily swallow your helmet and much more. BMW never misses the details, the trunk is even illuminated.
Enjoy the ride behind a huge windscreen with LED lighting keeping the road visible. Standard Stability Control and ABS brakes will keep everything safe and in control.
3 Color choices for the 2022 BMW C 400 GT: Exclusive, Triple Black, Alpine White
The 2022 BMW C 400 GT starts at $8,245 USD / $8,995 CAD.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $8,245 USD / $8,995 CAD.
- Key Features:
- BMW Motorrad ABS
- Stainless steel exhaust system
- LED headlight
- LED rear light and turn indicators
- Keyless Ride
- Flexcase
- Self calibrating ASC
- Center stand
- USB charging socket
- Ride by Wire
- BMW Motorrad Connectivity (TFT color display, multi-controller and associated apps)
Main Specs
- Engine: 350cc Water-cooled, single-cylinder, four-stroke
- Power: 34 hp at 7,500 rpm
- Torque: 26 lb-ft. at 5,750 rpm
- Wet Weight: 472 lbs (214 kg)
- Seat Height: 30.5 in. (775 mm)
Competitors
- Suzuki Burgman 400
- Honda ADV 150
- Yamaha XMax
2022 BMW C 400 GT Specifications
ENGINE
|Engine
|350cc, Water-cooled, single-cylinder, four-stroke engine featuring four valves per cylinder, overhead camshaft with rocker and wet-sump lubrication
|Engine Power
|34 hp at 7,500 rpm
|Bore x Stroke
|80 mm x 69.6 mm
|Compression Ratio
|11.5: 1
|Fuel delivery
|Electronic port fuel injection/digital engine management: BMS-ME with e-throttle grip
|Starter
|Electric
|Max Torque
|26 lb-ft. at 5,750 rpm
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Centrifugal dry clutch
|Transmission
|Stepless CVT gearbox
|Drive
|Two-stage reduction gear
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|Telescopic fork with 35 mm diameter
|Suspension Rear
|Double Aluminum swingarm, Double spring struts, adjustable preload
|Brakes Front
|Double disc brake, rigid, diameter 10.4″, 4-piston calipers
|Brakes Rear
|Single disc brake, diameter 10.4″, 1-piston floating caliper
|Tires Front
|120/70 R15
|Tires Rear
|150/70 R14
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|3.4 gal
|Color
ELECTRICAL
|Alternator
|Permanent magnet alternator with 316 W
|Battery
|12 V / 9 Ah
|Headlight
|Tail Light
|LED Tail Light
DIMENSIONS
|Length
|87.0″
|Width
|32.9″
|Height
|56.6″
|Wheelbase
|61.6″
|Castor
|3.2″
|Seat Height
|30.5″
|Unladen weight, road ready, fully fueled
|
472 lbs (dry weight: 445.3 lbs)
WARRANTY
|Warranty
2022 BMW C 400 GT Features
Optimized ASC
Windshield protects from the elements
Agile single-cylinder combustion engine
Full LED headlights
USB charging socket in the storage compartment
BMW Motorrad Connectivity with TFT display
Ride by Wire and Keyless Ride
Flexcase storage compartment with improved lighting
2022 BMW C 400 GT Photos
2022 BMW C 400 GT Videos
BMW C 400 GT Triple Black NEW 2022 Model Walkaround, All Details, Starting Sound
2022 BMW C 400 GT scooter review for the United States market