The 2021 Yamaha TT-R230: Built For Offroad Fun

The 2021 Yamaha TT-R230 is the top of the trail riding model line. Designed for adult riders, both new and experienced, it provides the best platform for trail riding and being able to conquer everything from flat dirt to rocky scrambles.

Of course, legendary Japanese reliability helps. The TT-R230 is powered by an air-cooled, 223cc, 2 valve 4-stroke engine that provides 13.7 lb-ft of linear torque all through the rev range, from down low hops to high-revving trail blasts. The bike also gains a 21-inch wheel up front with an 18 inch in the rear. Yamaha’s design ensures there is enough ground clearance for most average adults to have no issues riding even the roughest trails.

The 2021 Yamaha TT-R230 starts at $4,449 USD / $5,099 CAD.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 Yamaha TT-R230 in one place.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $4,449 USD / $5,099 CAD

$4,449 USD / $5,099 CAD Key Features:

5 speed manual with easy clutch activation Lightweight but sturdy, designed for the trail Electric starter, with a kick start failover

Main Specs Engine Type: 230cc air-cooled, SOHC, 2-valve

230cc air-cooled, SOHC, 2-valve Horsepower: Not provided by manufacturer

Not provided by manufacturer Torque: 13.7 lb-ft

13.7 lb-ft Wet Weight : 251 lbs (114 kg)

: 251 lbs (114 kg) Seat Height: 34.3 inches (870 mm) Competitors Honda CRF230F

KTM 250 XC-F

Kawasaki KLX230R

2021 Yamaha TT-R230 Specifications

From Yamaha

ENGINE Engine 230cc air-cooled, SOHC, 2-valve Power Not provided by manufacturer Bore x Stroke 70.0mm x 58.0mm Compression Ratio 9.5:1 Fuel System Carburetor Starter Electric Lubrication DRIVETRAIN Clutch Multiplate wet clutch Transmission Constant-mesh 6-speed Final Drive Chain CHASSIS Suspension Front Telescopic fork; 9.4-in travell Suspension Rear Single shock; 8.7-in travel Brakes Front Hydraulic single disc, 220mm Brakes Rear Drum, 130mm Tires Front 80/100-21 Tires Rear 100/100-18 Fuel Tank Capacity 2.1 gal Color Team Yamaha Blue ELECTRICAL Ignition CDI Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length 81.3 in Overall Width 31.5 in Overall Height 46.5 in Wheelbase 54.5 in Ground Clearance 11.6 in Seat Height 34.3 in Wet Weight 251 lb WARRANTY Warranty 1 Year (Limited Factory Warranty) Extension

2021 Yamaha TT-R230 Features

TOP FEATURES Broad, Accessible Powerband

YZ-inspired looks with a stout 223cc air-cooled, SOHC four-stroke that produces predictable, broadband power make the TT-R230 a great choice for beginner and intermediate riders.

Racing-Derived Ergonomics

The competition-style flat seat and tank junction position the rider for great mobility.

Convenient Electric Start

With a simple push of a button, the electric start makes getting started a breeze.

Trail-Ready Dimensions

The low seat height on top of a long-travel suspension and 11.6 inches of ground clearance make this a serious trail bike that’s accessible for a wide range of riders.

Robust, Compact Frame

The steel, diamond-type design frame means great handling and strength.



ENGINE Broad, Accessible Powerband

Super-reliable, electric start, 223cc air-cooled, SOHC four-stroke puts out smooth, widespread power that is perfectly suited for all kinds of trails and riders.

6-Speed Transmission

Smooth-shifting, six-speed transmission with heavy-duty clutch is geared for maximum versatility and usable power delivery.

Digital Ignition

CDI magneto ignition system is ultra-reliable and nearly maintenance-free.

Free-Flowing Intake

YZ-type air filter offers easy maintenance and maximum airflow.

Forest-Friendly Exhaust

Lightweight exhaust with quiet muffler and USFS-approved spark arrestor.

Low Maintenance Engine

Automatic cam chain tensioner means minimal maintenance and longer engine life.



CHASSIS/SUSPENSION Robust, Compact Frame

The steel frame with a compact wheelbase and low seat height result in superb maneuverability and super responsive handling for new and smaller riders.

Advanced Rear Suspension

Linkage-mounted adjustable rear shock serves up 8.7 inches of smooth, progressive rear wheel travel for great bump absorption and handling.

Trail-Ready Front Fork

36mm front fork with 9.4 inches of wheel travel provides plush, confidence-inspiring control over rough terrain.

Generous Ground Clearance

11.6 inches of ground clearance are enough to handle almost any trail.

Lightweight Swingarm

Aluminum box-section swingarm features snail-type chain adjusters for quick and easy chain adjustments.

Dual Disc Braking System

Front 220mm disc and 130mm rear drum brakes for powerful, confident stops.

MX-Style Wheels and Tires

Full-size 21-inch front and 18-inch rear aluminum wheels keep unsprung weight down while knobby tires provide motocross-spec grip.



ADDITIONAL FEATURES Comfortable Saddle

Long gripper seat is low, comfortable and allows for easy rider movement.

Racing Styling

Team Yamaha-inspired colors and graphics and front and side number plates create distinctive styling.

Grippy Foot pegs

Large folding, cleated foot pegs provide excellent footing, even in wet or muddy conditions.

Fork Protection

Durable fork boots provide excellent fork seal and stanchion tube protection.



2021 Yamaha TT-R230 Photos

2021 Yamaha TT-R230 Videos

N/A