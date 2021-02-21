The 2021 Yamaha TT-R230: Built For Offroad Fun
Contents
The 2021 Yamaha TT-R230 is the top of the trail riding model line. Designed for adult riders, both new and experienced, it provides the best platform for trail riding and being able to conquer everything from flat dirt to rocky scrambles.
Of course, legendary Japanese reliability helps. The TT-R230 is powered by an air-cooled, 223cc, 2 valve 4-stroke engine that provides 13.7 lb-ft of linear torque all through the rev range, from down low hops to high-revving trail blasts. The bike also gains a 21-inch wheel up front with an 18 inch in the rear. Yamaha’s design ensures there is enough ground clearance for most average adults to have no issues riding even the roughest trails.
The 2021 Yamaha TT-R230 starts at $4,449 USD / $5,099 CAD.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $4,449 USD / $5,099 CAD
- Key Features:
- 5 speed manual with easy clutch activation
- Lightweight but sturdy, designed for the trail
- Electric starter, with a kick start failover
Main Specs
- Engine Type: 230cc air-cooled, SOHC, 2-valve
- Horsepower: Not provided by manufacturer
- Torque: 13.7 lb-ft
- Wet Weight: 251 lbs (114 kg)
- Seat Height: 34.3 inches (870 mm)
Competitors
- Honda CRF230F
- KTM 250 XC-F
- Kawasaki KLX230R
2021 Yamaha TT-R230 Specifications
ENGINE
|Engine
|230cc air-cooled, SOHC, 2-valve
|Power
|Not provided by manufacturer
|Bore x Stroke
70.0mm x 58.0mm
|Compression Ratio
9.5:1
|Fuel System
Carburetor
|Starter
|Electric
|Lubrication
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Multiplate wet clutch
|Transmission
Constant-mesh 6-speed
|Final Drive
|Chain
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
Telescopic fork; 9.4-in travell
|Suspension Rear
Single shock; 8.7-in travel
|Brakes Front
|Hydraulic single disc, 220mm
|Brakes Rear
Drum, 130mm
|Tires Front
80/100-21
|Tires Rear
100/100-18
|Fuel Tank Capacity
2.1 gal
|Color
|Team Yamaha Blue
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
CDI
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
81.3 in
|Overall Width
|31.5 in
|Overall Height
|46.5 in
|Wheelbase
54.5 in
|Ground Clearance
11.6 in
|Seat Height
34.3 in
|Wet Weight
251 lb
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|1 Year (Limited Factory Warranty)
2021 Yamaha TT-R230 Features
TOP FEATURES
YZ-inspired looks with a stout 223cc air-cooled, SOHC four-stroke that produces predictable, broadband power make the TT-R230 a great choice for beginner and intermediate riders.
Racing-Derived Ergonomics
The competition-style flat seat and tank junction position the rider for great mobility.
Convenient Electric Start
With a simple push of a button, the electric start makes getting started a breeze.
Trail-Ready Dimensions
The low seat height on top of a long-travel suspension and 11.6 inches of ground clearance make this a serious trail bike that’s accessible for a wide range of riders.
Robust, Compact Frame
The steel, diamond-type design frame means great handling and strength.
ENGINE
Super-reliable, electric start, 223cc air-cooled, SOHC four-stroke puts out smooth, widespread power that is perfectly suited for all kinds of trails and riders.
6-Speed Transmission
Smooth-shifting, six-speed transmission with heavy-duty clutch is geared for maximum versatility and usable power delivery.
Digital Ignition
CDI magneto ignition system is ultra-reliable and nearly maintenance-free.
Free-Flowing Intake
YZ-type air filter offers easy maintenance and maximum airflow.
Forest-Friendly Exhaust
Lightweight exhaust with quiet muffler and USFS-approved spark arrestor.
Low Maintenance Engine
Automatic cam chain tensioner means minimal maintenance and longer engine life.
CHASSIS/SUSPENSION
The steel frame with a compact wheelbase and low seat height result in superb maneuverability and super responsive handling for new and smaller riders.
Advanced Rear Suspension
Linkage-mounted adjustable rear shock serves up 8.7 inches of smooth, progressive rear wheel travel for great bump absorption and handling.
Trail-Ready Front Fork
36mm front fork with 9.4 inches of wheel travel provides plush, confidence-inspiring control over rough terrain.
Generous Ground Clearance
11.6 inches of ground clearance are enough to handle almost any trail.
Lightweight Swingarm
Aluminum box-section swingarm features snail-type chain adjusters for quick and easy chain adjustments.
Dual Disc Braking System
Front 220mm disc and 130mm rear drum brakes for powerful, confident stops.
MX-Style Wheels and Tires
Full-size 21-inch front and 18-inch rear aluminum wheels keep unsprung weight down while knobby tires provide motocross-spec grip.
ADDITIONAL FEATURES
Long gripper seat is low, comfortable and allows for easy rider movement.
Racing Styling
Team Yamaha-inspired colors and graphics and front and side number plates create distinctive styling.
Grippy Foot pegs
Large folding, cleated foot pegs provide excellent footing, even in wet or muddy conditions.
Fork Protection
Durable fork boots provide excellent fork seal and stanchion tube protection.
2021 Yamaha TT-R230 Photos
2021 Yamaha TT-R230 Videos
