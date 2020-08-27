Motorcycle NewsRoyal Enfield

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan Getting Some Upgrades

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan

Since the Royal Enfield Himalayan was introduced to the North American market about four years ago, it has become one of the marque’s best selling motorcycles.

Rugged design, lightweight, and a big ol’ 411cc single thumper that puts out 25 HP and 25.6 lbs-ft of torque. A price tag of $4,799 also helps move the bike out of showrooms.

For the 2021 Himalayan, the list of upgrades is small, but every single one has been in demand since the bike launched.

The rear brake has been fiddled with to give much better bite and feel, and decrease overall braking distance.

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan

Some color has been added to the bike, with a new Lake Blue, Gravel Grey, or Rock Red color scheme available.

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan

The side stand has also been redesigned to be shorter and have a stronger kick spring, keeping it up and out of the way during rougher off-roading adventures.

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan

One of the most requested upgrades is having a hazard light switch, as the Himalayan was purposefully kept super-simple and didn’t have one before.

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan

The one upgrade requested the most is coming with the 2021 model: It will have an ABS on/off switch. And it truly will be on or off, which is extremely useful for off-roading and trail riding, where being able to lock the rear wheel can be a godsend.

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan
The new ABS On/Off is the press switch at the bottom of the cluster, between the fuel guage and the speedometer

However, all of these upgrades do carry a price. The 2021 Himalayan will be up for limited pre-order on September 1, 2020, with a price of $4,999, and full range availability is expected in Q1 2021.

