The 2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R: Farewell To The King Of Speed?
The 2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R might just be the final performance from Kawasaki Motorcycle’s King of Speed. Not able to meet Euro 5 compliance in the current form the beloved Japanese-made legend has not had any appreciable updates since 2012. The 2021 Kawasaki lineup includes the H2 SX+ SE, which is capable of meeting or exceeding the standards set by the ZX-14R, albeit at a higher price, it is hard not to see how it is being groomed to fill the slot of the ZX-14R
Price in many ways is why the ZX-14R is still worth your attention. For comparatively low dollars you get 1441cc’s of crazy power, over 200 hp, and 110lb of torque, which shoves you forward as if smacked by Godzilla. The power builds down low and seems to never stop, you will run out of road and/or courage before the ZX-14R runs out of thrust.
Equipped with ABS, traction control, selectable power modes, the ZX-14R has what you need for a fantastic ride, Bluetooth won’t make you go faster.
Perhaps the most impressive feature? Comfort! A bike with this history of ¼ mile greatness, and top speed superiority, doesn’t usually build expectations of comfort. Yet rider after rider comments at just how well the bike fits and feels. Making it still, an amazing choice for very sporty touring.
Color for 2021 include: Pearl Storm Gray / Metallic Diablo Black
The 2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R starts at $15,199 USD / $18,099 CAD.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $15,199 USD / $18,099 CAN
- Key Features:
- Dual power modes
- Back-torque limiting Slipper clutch
- 3-mode Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC)
- Stainless steel braided clutch and brake lines
- Brembo® 4-piston M50 monobloc calipers
- Large 310mm Brembo® floating front discs
Main Specs
- Engine: 1441cc, 4-stroke, In-Line Four, DOHC, 16-valve, liquid-cooled
- Power: 155.0 kW (207.9 hp) @ 9,800 RPM
- Torque: 153.5 N⋅m (113.2 lb⋅ft) @ 7,800 RPM
- Wet Weight: 269 kg (593.1 lb)
- Seat Height: 800 mm (31.5 in)
Competitors
- Suzuki Hayabusa
- BMW R 1250 RS
2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R Specifications
ENGINE
|Engine
|1441cc, 4-stroke, In-Line Four, DOHC, 16-valve, liquid-cooled
|Power
|207.9 hp
|Bore x Stroke
|84.0 x 65.0 mm
|Compression Ratio
12.3:1
|Fuel System
|Fuel injection: ø44 mm x 4 with dual throttle valves
|Starter
|Electric
|Lubrication
|Forced lubrication, wet sump with oil cooler
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Wet multi-disc, manual
|Transmission
|6-speed, return
|Final Drive
|Chain
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|ø43 mm inverted fork with compression and rebound damping and spring preload adjustability, and top-out springs / 117 mm (4.6 in)
|Suspension Rear
|Bottom-Link Uni Trak, gas-charged shock with compression and rebound damping and spring preload adjustability / 124 mm (4.9 in)
|Brakes Front
|Dual semi-floating ø310 mm Brembo discs with radial-mount, Brembo M50 monobloc, opposed 4-piston calipers
|Brakes Rear
ø250 mm disc with opposed 2-piston caliper
|Tires Front
|120/70ZR17M/C (58W)
|Tires Rear
|190/50ZR17M/C (73W)
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|22 litres
|Color
Pearl Storm Gray / Metallic Diablo Black
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Digital
|Spark Plugs
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|85.4 in
|Overall Width
|30.3 in
|Overall Height
|46.1 in
|Wheelbase
|1,480 mm (58.3 in)
|Ground Clearance
|125 mm (4.9 in)
|Seat Height
|800 mm (31.5 in)
|Curb Weight
|269 kg (593 lb)
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|12 months
|Kawasaki Protection Plus
|12 / 24 / 36 / 48 months
2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R Features
Dual Throttle Valves
On models with dual throttle valves, there are two throttle valves per cylinder: in addition to the main valves, which are physically linked to the throttle grip and controlled by the rider, a second set of valves, opened and closed by the ECU, precisely regulates intake airflow to ensure a natural, linear response. With the air passing through the throttle bodies becoming smoother, combustion efficiency is improved and power is increased.
Models equipped with multiple Power Modes offer riders an easily selectable choice of engine power delivery to suit riding conditions or preference. In addition to Full Power mode, one (Low) or two (Middle, Low) alternate mode(s) in which maximum power is limited and throttle response is milder are provided.
Economical Riding Indicator
While effective vehicle speed and engine speed may vary by model, paying attention to conditions that cause the “ECO” mark to appear can help riders improve their fuel efficiency – a handy way to increase cruising range. Further, keeping fuel consumption low also helps minimize negative impact on the environment.
KTRC (KAWASAKI TRACTION CONTROL)
Less intrusive modes maintain optimum traction during cornering. Designed with sport riding in mind, they facilitate acceleration out of corners by maximizing forward drive from the rear wheel. And because Kawasaki’s sophisticated software bases its dynamic analysis on the chassis’ orientation relative to the track surface (rather than relative to a horizontal plane), it is able to take into account corner camber, gradient, etc., and adapt accordingly.
In the more intrusive modes (and for some models, in any mode), when excessive wheel spin is detected, engine output is reduced to allow grip to be regained, effectively enabling riders to negotiate both short, slippery patches (train tracks or manhole covers) and extended stretches of bad roads (wet pavement, cobblestone, gravel) with confidence.
Models equipped with IMU incorporate chassis-orientation feedback to offer even more precise management.
POWER MODES
ABS (ANTI-LOCK BRAKE SYSTEM)
MONOCOQUE FRAME
The aluminum monocoque frame was originally developed by Kawasaki in the 1980s for their World Grand Prix works racer. In an era where steel pipe frames were the norm, the aluminum monocoque frame that debuted on the KR500 took the world by surprise. First featured on a mass-production model on the 2000 Ninja® ZX™-12R, this original Kawasaki technology has evolved and can be found on some of our large-displacement flagship models.
2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R Photos
2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R Videos
