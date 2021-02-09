The 2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR: Ultra Exclusive Team Green

The 2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR is all-new for 2021. This race-ready variant is Kawasaki Motorcycle’s entry into the ultra-exclusive Japanese-made literbike club. Fans of Team Green and Jonathan Rea can experience for themselves how it might feel to be in the saddle of the MotoGP champs bike, making laps of your local track.

Stepping it up from its sibling, Kawasaki has removed the intake funnels in the airbox, upgraded the pistons, and connecting rods with titanium units from Pankl. Improvements to the intake and exhaust valve springs, all add up to a more robust track platform with a 500 RPM bump on the top end rev limit, more visually obvious to where the additional expense comes in, the Marchesini Forged Wheels with Pirelli Diablo™ Supercorsa SP Tires.

The 998cc in-line 4, is Euro 5 compliant and still able to output 201hp (150 kW) and 85 lbs•ft (115.7 Nm) of torque. Loaded with the most advanced electronics package Kawasaki produces, navigating the setup is simplified with the new TFT dashboard.

Six consecutive years winning both riders’ and manufacturers’ titles in the Superbike World Championship, doesn’t happen by accident. For the 2021 Kawasaki lineup, 500 examples of the ZX-10RR are available. Those who secure one, absolutely have reason to swagger.

Color for 2021 include: Lime Green

The 2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR starts at $28,999 USD. It is not available in Canada.

Model Overview

Aerodynamic styling with integrated winglets Kawasaki Cornering Management Function (KCMF) Kawasaki Quick Shifter (KQS) Pankl Pistons & Titanium Connecting Rods Rideology the App Smartphone Connectivity

Main Specs Engine: 998cc, 4-stroke, In-Line Four, DOHC, 16-valve, liquid-cooled

998cc, 4-stroke, In-Line Four, DOHC, 16-valve, liquid-cooled Power: 201 hp (150 kW) @ 14,000 RPM

201 hp (150 kW) @ 14,000 RPM Torque: 84.7 lb-ft (114.9 Nm) @ 11,700 RPM

84.7 lb-ft (114.9 Nm) @ 11,700 RPM Wet Weight: 207 kg (456 lb)

2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR Specifications

From Kawasaki

ENGINE Engine 998cc, 4-stroke, In-Line Four, DOHC, 16-valve, liquid-cooled Power 201 hp Bore x Stroke 76.0 x 55.0mm Compression Ratio 13.0:1 Fuel System DFI® w/47mm Mikuni throttle bodies (4) with oval sub-throttles, two injectors per cylinder Starter Electric Lubrication DRIVETRAIN Clutch Transmission 6-speed, return shift Final Drive Sealed chain CHASSIS Suspension Front 43mm inverted Balance Free Fork, adjustable stepless rebound and compression damping, spring preload adjustability/4.7 in Suspension Rear Horizontal back-link with Balance Free gas-charged shock, stepless, dual-range (low-/high-speed) compression damping, stepless rebound damping, fully adjustable spring preload/4.5 in Brakes Front Intelligent Braking (KIBS), Brembo dual semi-floating 330mm discs with dual radial mounted monobloc 4-piston calipers Brakes Rear KIBS-controlled, single 220mm disc with aluminum single-piston caliper Tires Front 120/70 ZR17 Tires Rear 190/55 ZR17 Fuel Tank Capacity 4.5 gal Color Lime Green ELECTRICAL Ignition TCBI with digital advance and Sport-Kawasaki Traction Control (S-KTRC) Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length 82.1 in Overall Width 29.5 in Overall Height 46.7 in Wheelbase 57.1 in Ground Clearance 5.3 in Seat Height 32.9 in Curb Weight 456.4 lb WARRANTY Warranty 12 months Kawasaki Protection Plus 12 / 24 / 36 / 48 months

2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR Features

Economical Riding Indicator Using high-precision electronic control for engine management, Kawasaki models can achieve a high level of fuel efficiency. However, fuel consumption is greatly affected by throttle use, gear selection, and other elements under the rider’s control. The Economical Riding Indicator is a function that indicates when current riding conditions are consuming a low amount of fuel. The system continuously monitors fuel consumption, regardless of vehicle speed, engine speed, throttle position and other riding conditions. When fuel consumption is low for a given speed (i.e. fuel efficiency is high), an “ECO” mark appears on the instrument panel’s LCD screen. By riding so that the “ECO” mark remains on, fuel consumption can be reduced. While effective vehicle speed and engine speed may vary by model, paying attention to conditions that cause the “ECO” mark to appear can help riders improve their fuel efficiency – a handy way to increase cruising range. Further, keeping fuel consumption low also helps minimize negative impact on the environment.



Electronic Throttle Valves Kawasaki’s fully electronic throttle actuation system enables the ECU to control the volume of both the fuel (via fuel injectors) and the air (via throttle valves) delivered to the engine. Ideal fuel injection and throttle valve position results in smooth, natural engine response and the ideal engine output. The system also makes a significant contribution to reduced emissions. Electronic throttle valves also enable more precise control of electronic engine management systems like S-KTRC and KTRC, and allow the implementation of electronic systems like KLCM, Kawasaki Engine Brake Control, and Electronic Cruise Control.



Kawasaki Engine Brake Control The Kawasaki Engine Brake Control system allows riders to select the amount of engine braking they prefer. When the system is activated, the engine braking effect is reduced, providing less interference when riding on the track.



KLCM (Kawasaki Launch Control Mode) Designed to assist riders by optimizing acceleration from a stop, KLCM electronically manages engine output to minimize wheel spin when moving off. With the clutch lever pulled in and the system activated, engine speed is limited to a determined speed while the rider holds the throttle open. Once the rider releases the clutch lever to engage the clutch, engine speed is allowed to increase, but power is regulated to minimize wheel spin and help keep the front wheel on the ground. The system disengages automatically once a predetermined speed has been reached, or when the rider shifts into third gear. Depending on the model, riders can choose from multiple modes, each offering a progressively greater level of intrusion.



KCMF (Kawasaki Cornering Management Function) Using the latest evolution of Kawasaki’s advanced modeling software and feedback from a compact IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit) that gives an even clearer real-time picture of chassis orientation, KCMF monitors engine and chassis parameters throughout the corner – from entry, through the apex, to corner exit – modulating brake force and engine power to facilitate smooth transition from acceleration to braking and back again, and to assist riders in tracing their intended line through the corner. The systems that KCMF oversees vary by model, but may include:

• S-KTRC/KTRC (including traction management and wheel lift management)

• KLCM (including traction management and wheel lift management)

– Designed to optimize acceleration from a stop

• KIBS (including pitching management and corner braking management)

• Kawasaki Engine Brake Control



POWER MODES Models equipped with multiple Power Modes offer riders an easily selectable choice of engine power delivery to suit riding conditions or preference. In addition to Full Power mode, one (Low) or two (Middle, Low) alternate mode(s) in which maximum power is limited and throttle response is milder are provided.



S-KTRC (Sport-Kawasaki Traction Control) S-KTRC, Kawasaki’s original predictive traction control, uses the same base technology as Kawasaki works machines. Designed to maximize acceleration, it allows riding at the edge of traction on the track. This technology continually controls the rear wheel slip that occurs when power is applied, ensuring optimal acceleration. In general, maximum forward drive requires a certain amount of slip. To ensure the most effective transfer of power to the tarmac, S-KTRC monitors the slip ratio in real time, and governs engine power delivery to optimize rear wheel traction. S-KTRC monitors a number of parameters, including front and rear wheel speed (slip), engine rpm, throttle position and acceleration. Conditions are confirmed every five milliseconds, at which time the system looks at each of the parameters as well has how much they are changing (i.e. their rate of change). This unique Kawasaki method makes it possible to make interpolations and precisely calibrate engine output to suit traction conditions. By acting before slippage exceeds the limits of traction, drops in power can be minimized, resulting in ultra-smooth operation. Because the sophisticated software bases its dynamic analysis on the chassis’ orientation relative to the track surface (rather than relative to a horizontal plane), it is able to take into account corner camber, gradient, etc., and adapt accordingly. It also automatically adjusts for tire wear, different tire profiles, high-grip tires, and numerous other factors that setting-type systems treat as fixed parameters. Models equipped with IMU incorporate chassis-orientation feedback to offer even more precise management.



KQS (KAWASAKI QUICK SHIFTER) Designed to help riders maximize their acceleration on the track by enabling clutchless upshifts with the throttle fully open, KQS detects that the shift lever has been actuated and sends a signal to the ECU to cut ignition so that the next gear can be engaged without having to use the clutch. On models that offer clutchless downshifts, during deceleration the system automatically controls engine speed so that the next lower gear can be selected without operating the clutch.



