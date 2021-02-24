The 2021 Kawasaki KX 100: Bridge To The Big Bikes
The 2021 KX 100 is designed by Kawasaki to be a bridging motorcycle, that is, to be able to give a young rider age 10+ their first feel of a top spec motocross racer. This 2021 off road bike is powered by a 99cc liquid cooled two stroke and set up from the factory to be an absolute devil in the dirt and be able to fly over jumps, absorb whoops, and carve the corners with the best of them. This engine also includes KIPS (Kawasaki Integrated Powervalve System), which replaces the need for a reed valve.
As expected from the Japanese company’s bikes, it is packed full of racing technology. Competition grade disc brakes, 11 inches of travel on front and rear fully adjustable suspension, with preload adjustment on the rear becoming available for the young racer. Kawasaki’s plan with the KX 100 is for the young rider to gain experience and maybe even a few wins, before stepping up to the junior pro bike, the KX250.
The 2021 Kawasaki KX 100 starts at $4,399 USD / $5,099 CAD.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $4,399 USD / $5,099 CAD
- Key Features:
- Six speed manual transmission
- Competition disc brakes
- Kick start
Main Specs
- Engine Type: 99cc 2-stroke single with exhaust power valve, liquid-cooled
- Horsepower: Not provided by manufacturer
- Torque: Not provided by manufacturer
- Wet Weight: 170 lbs (77 kg)
- Seat Height: 34.3 inches (870 mm)
Competitors
- Yamaha YZ125
- Husqvarna TC125
- KTM 125 SX
2021 Kawasaki KX 100 Specifications
ENGINE
|Engine
|99cc 2-stroke single with exhaust power valve, liquid-cooled
|Power
|Not provided by manufacturer
|Bore x Stroke
|52.5 x 45.8mm
|Compression Ratio
10.2:1 (low speed) – 8.7:1 (high speed)
|Fuel System
|28mm Keihin carburetor
|Starter
|Electric
|Lubrication
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Wet multi-disc manual clutch
|Transmission
|6-speed, return shift
|Final Drive
|Chain
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|36mm inverted telescopic cartridge fork with 20-way compression damping/10.8 in
|Suspension Rear
|Uni-Trak® gas charged shock with piggyback reservoir with 24-way compression and 21-way rebound damping plus adjustable spring preload/10.8 in
|Brakes Front
|Single 220mm petal disc with dual-piston caliper
|Brakes Rear
Single 184mm petal disc with single-piston caliper
|Tires Front
|70/100-19
|Tires Rear
|90/100-16
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|1.32 gal
|Color
Lime Green
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|CDI with digital advance
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|75.6 in
|Overall Width
|30.1 in
|Overall Height
|45.3 in
|Wheelbase
|51.6 in
|Ground Clearance
|13.0 in
|Seat Height
|34.3 in
|Curb Weight
|169.7 lb
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Not Available
|Kawasaki Protection Plus
|Not Available
2021 Kawasaki KX 100 Features
2021 Kawasaki KX 100 Photos
2021 Kawasaki KX 100 Videos
Links
Kawasaki Official Websites
