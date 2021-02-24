The 2021 Kawasaki KX 100: Bridge To The Big Bikes

The 2021 KX 100 is designed by Kawasaki to be a bridging motorcycle, that is, to be able to give a young rider age 10+ their first feel of a top spec motocross racer. This 2021 off road bike is powered by a 99cc liquid cooled two stroke and set up from the factory to be an absolute devil in the dirt and be able to fly over jumps, absorb whoops, and carve the corners with the best of them. This engine also includes KIPS (Kawasaki Integrated Powervalve System), which replaces the need for a reed valve.

As expected from the Japanese company’s bikes, it is packed full of racing technology. Competition grade disc brakes, 11 inches of travel on front and rear fully adjustable suspension, with preload adjustment on the rear becoming available for the young racer. Kawasaki’s plan with the KX 100 is for the young rider to gain experience and maybe even a few wins, before stepping up to the junior pro bike, the KX250.

The 2021 Kawasaki KX 100 starts at $4,399 USD / $5,099 CAD.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 Kawasaki KX 100 in one place.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $4,399 USD / $5,099 CAD

$4,399 USD / $5,099 CAD Key Features:

Six speed manual transmission Competition disc brakes Kick start

Main Specs Engine Type: 99cc 2-stroke single with exhaust power valve, liquid-cooled

99cc 2-stroke single with exhaust power valve, liquid-cooled Horsepower: Not provided by manufacturer

Not provided by manufacturer Torque: Not provided by manufacturer

Not provided by manufacturer Wet Weight : 170 lbs (77 kg)

: 170 lbs (77 kg) Seat Height: 34.3 inches (870 mm) Competitors Yamaha YZ125

Husqvarna TC125

KTM 125 SX

2021 Kawasaki KX 100 Specifications

From Kawasaki

ENGINE Engine 99cc 2-stroke single with exhaust power valve, liquid-cooled Power Not provided by manufacturer Bore x Stroke 52.5 x 45.8mm Compression Ratio 10.2:1 (low speed) – 8.7:1 (high speed) Fuel System 28mm Keihin carburetor Starter Electric Lubrication DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet multi-disc manual clutch Transmission 6-speed, return shift Final Drive Chain CHASSIS Suspension Front 36mm inverted telescopic cartridge fork with 20-way compression damping/10.8 in Suspension Rear Uni-Trak® gas charged shock with piggyback reservoir with 24-way compression and 21-way rebound damping plus adjustable spring preload/10.8 in Brakes Front Single 220mm petal disc with dual-piston caliper Brakes Rear Single 184mm petal disc with single-piston caliper Tires Front 70/100-19 Tires Rear 90/100-16 Fuel Tank Capacity 1.32 gal Color Lime Green ELECTRICAL Ignition CDI with digital advance Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length 75.6 in Overall Width 30.1 in Overall Height 45.3 in Wheelbase 51.6 in Ground Clearance 13.0 in Seat Height 34.3 in Curb Weight 169.7 lb WARRANTY Warranty Not Available Kawasaki Protection Plus Not Available

2021 Kawasaki KX 100 Features

N/A

2021 Kawasaki KX 100 Photos

2021 Kawasaki KX 100 Videos

N/A