The 2021 Kawasaki KLX 300R: The Bridge Between Trail Bike & Race Bike

The 2021 Kawasaki KLX 300R is the top of the line trail bike from the Japanese brand. Using knowledge gained from Kawasaki’s motocross and supercross racing programs, a liquid cooled, super-lightweight, four stroke 292cc single is the thrumming heart of the motorcycle. With 33 HP and 21 lb-ft of torque, the objective is not to yank the riders’ arms out of their sockets as much as give them enough power to conquer any trail obstacle.

This Kawasaki off-road bike has a six speed transmission, 11.2 inches of fully adjustable suspension travel front and rear, and motorsports grade front and rear petal-disc brakes. A full 12 inches of ground clearance also allows for scrambling, if needed, over obstacles.

Another carry-over from the racing program is the bike’s lightweight perimeter frame, which cradles the engine while also providing durability that has been proven time and again on the track. With all the weight saving, this substantially larger bike is only 28 lbs more than a KLX230R.

The 2021 Kawasaki KLX 300R starts at $5,499 USD / $5,999 CAD.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 Kawasaki KLX 300R in one place.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $5,499 USD/$5,999 CAD

$5,499 USD/$5,999 CAD Key Features:

Six speed manual transmission Full competition grade disc brakes front and rear Electronic starter

Main Specs Engine Type: 292cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, DOHC 4-valve single

292cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, DOHC 4-valve single Horsepower: Approx 33 HP

Approx 33 HP Torque: Approx 21 lb-ft

Approx 21 lb-ft Wet Weight : 282 lbs (128 kg)

: 282 lbs (128 kg) Seat Height: 36.4 inches (925 mm) Competitors Honda CRF300L

Husqvarna FE 350

KTM 350 XC-F

2021 Kawasaki KLX 300R Specifications

From Kawasaki

ENGINE Engine 292cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, DOHC 4-valve single Power Approx 33 HP Bore x Stroke 78.0 x 61.2mm Compression Ratio 11.0:1 Fuel System DFI® with 34mm Keihin throttle body Starter Electric Lubrication DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet multi-disc manual clutch Transmission 6-speed, return shift Final Drive Chain CHASSIS Suspension Front 43mm inverted telescopic fork with adjustable compression damping /11.2 in Suspension Rear Uni-Trak® gas charged shock with piggyback reservoir with adjustable compression, rebound damping and spring preload/11.2 in Brakes Front Single 270mm petal disc with a dual-piston caliper Brakes Rear Single 240mm petal disc with single-piston caliper Tires Front 80/100-21 Tires Rear 100/100-18 Fuel Tank Capacity 2.1 gal Color Lime Green ELECTRICAL Ignition TCBI Electronic Advance Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length 83.5 in Overall Width 32.5 in Overall Height 49.2 in Wheelbase 56.5 in Ground Clearance 12.0 in / 11.8 CA model Seat Height 36.4 in Curb Weight 282.2 lb / 286.6 lb. CA model WARRANTY Warranty 6 Months Kawasaki Protection Plus 12, 24, or 36 months

2021 Kawasaki KLX 300R Features

ERGO-FIT® Proper fit is key for rider comfort and control. However, the ideal fit varies from rider to rider, depending on their physical dimensions and riding style. ERGO-FIT® is an interface system designed to allow riders to find their ideal riding position. Various points of the chassis interface (the handlebar, footpegs and seat, etc.) can be adjusted through a combination of interchangeable parts and parts with adjustable positions. This enables a wide range of riders to find a riding position that offers both comfort and control. Feeling at one with their machine, they will be able to experience how Kawasaki machines are fun and rewarding to ride. *Adjustable parts and their range of adjustability vary by model.



2021 Kawasaki KLX 300R Photos

2021 Kawasaki KLX 300R Videos

N/A