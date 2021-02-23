The 2021 Kawasaki KLX 230 ABS: A Subtle, Competent Dual-Sport

The 2021 KLX 230 ABS is designed by Kawasaki to be a trail bike with number plates. Unlike it’s bigger brother the KLX 300, the 230 is much more at home on the trail than the road. However, that’s not to say it doesn’t have road manners. Powered by a 233cc fuel-injected, air-cooled four stroke single, it packs 20 HP and 11 lb-ft of torque.

The Japanese company doesn’t skimp out on features either. For the first time on the KLX 230 platform, dual-zone ABS comes as standard, compared to separate ABS zones on the 2020 bike. What this means is that the ABS sensor determines the braking load across both wheels at the same time, instead of just on one wheel. An electric starter, indicators, headlight, and fully digital backlit dash complete the dual-sport package.

The 2021 Kawasaki KLX 230 ABS starts at $4,899 USD / $5,499 CAD.

Model Overview

Model Overview

General Info Price: $4,899 USD / $5,499 CAD

$4,899 USD / $5,499 CAD Key Features:

Six speed manual transmission Dual-zone ABS standard Electric starter

Main Specs Engine Type: 233cc, air-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC 2-valve single

233cc, air-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC 2-valve single Horsepower: Approx 20 HP

Approx 20 HP Torque: 11 lb-ft

11 lb-ft Wet Weight : 293 lbs (133 kg)

: 293 lbs (133 kg) Seat Height: 34.8 inches (885 mm) Competitors Yamaha XT250

Suzuki DR200S

KTM 390 Adventure

2021 Kawasaki KX 230 ABS Specifications

ENGINE Engine 233cc, air-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC 2-valve single Power Approx 20 HP Bore x Stroke 67.0 x 66.0mm Compression Ratio 9.4:1 Fuel System DFI® with 32mm Keihin throttle body Starter Electric Lubrication DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet multi-disc manual clutch Transmission 6-speed, return shift Final Drive Chain CHASSIS Suspension Front 37mm telescopic fork/9.8 in Suspension Rear Uni-Trak® linkage system and single shock with adjustable spring preload/8.8 in Brakes Front Single 265mm petal disc with a dual-piston caliper with Dual Purpose ABS Brakes Rear Single 220mm petal disc with single-piston caliper with Dual Purpose ABS Tires Front 2.75 x 21 Tires Rear 4.10 x 18 Fuel Tank Capacity 2.0 gal. Color Lime Green ELECTRICAL Ignition TCBI Electronic Advance Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length 82.9 in. Overall Width 32.9 in. Overall Height 45.9 in. Wheelbase 54.3 in. Ground Clearance 10.4 in. Seat Height 34.8 in. Curb Weight 293.3 lb. / 295.5 lb. CA model WARRANTY Warranty 6 Months Kawasaki Protection Plus 12, 24, or 36 months

2021 Kawasaki KX 230 ABS Features

ABS (Anti-lock Brake System) Kawasaki ABS systems use front and rear wheel sensors to constantly monitor wheel speed. Should information from either of the sensors indicate that wheel lock has occurred, the ABS ECU directs the pump in the ABS unit to modulate brake fluid pressure (releasing and reapplying pressure so that traction can be regained) until normal operation resumes. ABS offers rider reassurance that contributes to greater riding enjoyment.



