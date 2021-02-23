The 2021 Kawasaki KLX 230 ABS: A Subtle, Competent Dual-Sport
The 2021 KLX 230 ABS is designed by Kawasaki to be a trail bike with number plates. Unlike it’s bigger brother the KLX 300, the 230 is much more at home on the trail than the road. However, that’s not to say it doesn’t have road manners. Powered by a 233cc fuel-injected, air-cooled four stroke single, it packs 20 HP and 11 lb-ft of torque.
The Japanese company doesn’t skimp out on features either. For the first time on the KLX 230 platform, dual-zone ABS comes as standard, compared to separate ABS zones on the 2020 bike. What this means is that the ABS sensor determines the braking load across both wheels at the same time, instead of just on one wheel. An electric starter, indicators, headlight, and fully digital backlit dash complete the dual-sport package.
The 2021 Kawasaki KLX 230 ABS starts at $4,899 USD / $5,499 CAD.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $4,899 USD / $5,499 CAD
- Key Features:
- Six speed manual transmission
- Dual-zone ABS standard
- Electric starter
Main Specs
- Engine Type: 233cc, air-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC 2-valve single
- Horsepower: Approx 20 HP
- Torque: 11 lb-ft
- Wet Weight: 293 lbs (133 kg)
- Seat Height: 34.8 inches (885 mm)
Competitors
- Yamaha XT250
- Suzuki DR200S
- KTM 390 Adventure
2021 Kawasaki KX 230 ABS Specifications
ENGINE
|Engine
|233cc, air-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC 2-valve single
|Power
|Approx 20 HP
|Bore x Stroke
|67.0 x 66.0mm
|Compression Ratio
9.4:1
|Fuel System
|DFI® with 32mm Keihin throttle body
|Starter
|Electric
|Lubrication
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Wet multi-disc manual clutch
|Transmission
|6-speed, return shift
|Final Drive
|Chain
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|37mm telescopic fork/9.8 in
|Suspension Rear
|Uni-Trak® linkage system and single shock with adjustable spring preload/8.8 in
|Brakes Front
|Single 265mm petal disc with a dual-piston caliper with Dual Purpose ABS
|Brakes Rear
Single 220mm petal disc with single-piston caliper with Dual Purpose ABS
|Tires Front
|2.75 x 21
|Tires Rear
|4.10 x 18
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|2.0 gal.
|Color
Lime Green
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|TCBI Electronic Advance
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|82.9 in.
|Overall Width
|32.9 in.
|Overall Height
|45.9 in.
|Wheelbase
|54.3 in.
|Ground Clearance
|10.4 in.
|Seat Height
|34.8 in.
|Curb Weight
|293.3 lb. / 295.5 lb. CA model
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|6 Months
|Kawasaki Protection Plus
|12, 24, or 36 months
2021 Kawasaki KX 230 ABS Features
ABS (Anti-lock Brake System)
2021 Kawasaki KX 230 ABS Photos
