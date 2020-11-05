The 2021 Can-Am Spyder F3-S Special Series is the Ultimate Performance Trike

Contents

The Spyder F3-S Special Series is the most sports-focused model in the 2021 Can-Am line-up. It’s designed to deliver unparalleled sports performance without compromising the overall cruiser nature of this unusual three-wheeled package. The Special Series is for those looking for sharp performance but with relaxed ergonomics, and impressive handling.

This Special Series variant shares the same DNA as the Spyder F3-S but with a few choice additions. The engine is the same European-made 1,330 cc triple-cylinder ACE engine from Rotax, with the same performance output. It produces 115 horsepower and 96 lb-ft. It also features Can-Am’s Vehicle Stability System, along with selectable ride modes.

What makes the Can-Am Spyder F3-S Special Series different is the addition of exterior upgrades like a super-sport front grille, gauge spoiler, and mono seat cowl. Other exclusive features include an upgraded 7.8-inch digital gauge suite with BRP Connect—BRP’s infotainment system with integrated navigation, audio system, and ride data.

Other notable additions include electronic cruise control, FOX gas-charged suspension, and integrated LED lighting on the front fenders.

For 2021, the Can-Am Spyder F3-S Special Series is available exclusively in Gravity Grey, with eye-catching orange accents.

The 2021 Can-Am Spyder F3-S Special Series starts at $19,999 USD / $24,999 CAD.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 Can-Am Spyder F3-S Special Series in one place.

2021 Can-Am Spyder F3-S Special Series

Motorcycle Overview

General Info

  • Price: $19,999 USD / $24,799 CAD
  • Key Features:
    • Rotax ACE 1,330 cc triple-cylinder engine
    • Semi-automatic transmission
    • FOX shock absorbers
    • Custom UFIT system
    • Panoramic digital instrumentation

Main Specs

  • Engine type: 1,330cc Rotax ACE triple-cylinder engine
  • Horsepower: 115 HP
  • Torque: 96 lb-ft
  • Dry Weight: 899 lb (408 kg) **Wet weight info unavailable
  • Seat Height: 26.6 in (675 mm)

Competitors

2021 Can-Am Spyder F3-S Special Series

2021 Can-Am Spyder F3-S Special Series Specifications

From Can-Am

Engine
Engine displacement
1330 cc, ROTAX 1330 ACE
Type
Rotax® 1330 ACE™ in-line 3 cylinders, liquid-cooled with electronic fuel injection and electronic throttle control
Bore & stroke
3.31 x 3.14 in. (84 x 80 mm)
Power
115 hp (85.8 kW) @ 7250 RPM
Torque 96 lb-ft. (130.1 Nm) @ 5000 RPM
Lubrication

Drivetrain
Transmission SE6
Type Semi-automatic with reverse function
Gears 6-speed

Chassis
Suspension Front Double A-arms with anti-roll bar
Suspension Rear Swing-arm
Brakes Front 270 mm discs with Brembo† 4-piston fixed calipers
Brakes Rear
270 mm disc, 1-piston floating caliper with integrated parking brake
Tires Front MC165/55R15 55H
Tires Rear
MC225/50R15 76H
Fuel Tank Capacity 7.1 gal (27 L)
Color

Safety and Security
ABS Anti-lock Braking System
Anti-theft system Digitally Encoded Security System (D.E.S.S.™)
HHC Hill Hold Control

Dimensions
L x W x H
104 x 58.9 x 43.3 in. (2,642 x 1,497 x 1,099 mm)
Wheelbase 67.3 in. (1,709 mm)
Seat height 26.6 in. (675 mm)
Ground clearance
4.5 in. (115 mm)
Dry weight 899 lb (408 kg)
Curb Weight

Warranty
Warranty
2-year BRP Limited Warranty with 2-year roadside assistance
Extension B.E.S.T. extended service term available from 12 to 36 months.

2021 Can-Am Spyder F3-S Special Series

2021 Can-Am Spyder F3-S Special Series Features

Features

2 halogen headlamps (55/60W)
Front fenders with integrated LED lights
Black perforated seat with orange stitching
Electronic cruise control
Mono seat cowl
Passenger seat included but not installed
Gauge Spoiler

2021 Can-Am Spyder F3-S Special Series Photos

2021 Can-Am Spyder F3-S Special Series
2021 Can-Am Spyder F3-S Special Series
2021 Can-Am Spyder F3-S Special Series
2021 Can-Am Spyder F3-S Special Series

2021 Can-Am Spyder F3-S Special Series Videos

Can-Am Websites

Social Media Links

 

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *