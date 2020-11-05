The 2021 Can-Am Spyder F3-S Special Series is the Ultimate Performance Trike
The Spyder F3-S Special Series is the most sports-focused model in the 2021 Can-Am line-up. It’s designed to deliver unparalleled sports performance without compromising the overall cruiser nature of this unusual three-wheeled package. The Special Series is for those looking for sharp performance but with relaxed ergonomics, and impressive handling.
This Special Series variant shares the same DNA as the Spyder F3-S but with a few choice additions. The engine is the same European-made 1,330 cc triple-cylinder ACE engine from Rotax, with the same performance output. It produces 115 horsepower and 96 lb-ft. It also features Can-Am’s Vehicle Stability System, along with selectable ride modes.
What makes the Can-Am Spyder F3-S Special Series different is the addition of exterior upgrades like a super-sport front grille, gauge spoiler, and mono seat cowl. Other exclusive features include an upgraded 7.8-inch digital gauge suite with BRP Connect—BRP’s infotainment system with integrated navigation, audio system, and ride data.
Other notable additions include electronic cruise control, FOX gas-charged suspension, and integrated LED lighting on the front fenders.
For 2021, the Can-Am Spyder F3-S Special Series is available exclusively in Gravity Grey, with eye-catching orange accents.
The 2021 Can-Am Spyder F3-S Special Series starts at $19,999 USD / $24,999 CAD.
2021 Can-Am Spyder F3-S Special Series Specifications
Engine
|Engine displacement
1330 cc, ROTAX 1330 ACE
|Type
Rotax® 1330 ACE™ in-line 3 cylinders, liquid-cooled with electronic fuel injection and electronic throttle control
|Bore & stroke
3.31 x 3.14 in. (84 x 80 mm)
|Power
115 hp (85.8 kW) @ 7250 RPM
|Torque
|96 lb-ft. (130.1 Nm) @ 5000 RPM
|Lubrication
Drivetrain
|Transmission
|SE6
|Type
|Semi-automatic with reverse function
|Gears
|6-speed
Chassis
|Suspension Front
|Double A-arms with anti-roll bar
|Suspension Rear
|Swing-arm
|Brakes Front
|270 mm discs with Brembo† 4-piston fixed calipers
|Brakes Rear
270 mm disc, 1-piston floating caliper with integrated parking brake
|Tires Front
|MC165/55R15 55H
|Tires Rear
MC225/50R15 76H
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|7.1 gal (27 L)
|Color
Safety and Security
|ABS
|Anti-lock Braking System
|Anti-theft system
|Digitally Encoded Security System (D.E.S.S.™)
|HHC
|Hill Hold Control
Dimensions
|L x W x H
104 x 58.9 x 43.3 in. (2,642 x 1,497 x 1,099 mm)
|Wheelbase
|67.3 in. (1,709 mm)
|Seat height
|26.6 in. (675 mm)
|Ground clearance
4.5 in. (115 mm)
|Dry weight
|899 lb (408 kg)
|Curb Weight
Warranty
|Warranty
2-year BRP Limited Warranty with 2-year roadside assistance
|Extension
|B.E.S.T. extended service term available from 12 to 36 months.
2021 Can-Am Spyder F3-S Special Series Features
Features
Front fenders with integrated LED lights
Black perforated seat with orange stitching
Electronic cruise control
Mono seat cowl
Passenger seat included but not installed
Gauge Spoiler
2021 Can-Am Spyder F3-S Special Series Photos
2021 Can-Am Spyder F3-S Special Series Videos
