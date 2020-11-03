The 2021 Can-Am Ryker Rally Edition is Essentially a Three-Wheeled Scrambler!
The Ryker Rally Edition is the sportier Ryker model in the 2021 Can-Am line-up. For fans of Can-Am Motorcycles looking for a low-cost but high-performance model, the Ryker Rally has it all. Unlike the standard Ryker, it only comes available with one engine option, but what it lacks in engine choices, it makes up for with added extras.
The Ryker uses a European-made 900 cc Rotax ACE triple-cylinder engine that produces 82 horsepower and 58.5 lb-ft of torque, with three selectable riding modes: Eco, Sport, and Rally. It’s a versatile ride, that can be used for practical commuting, fast road riding, and serious drifting over loose surfaces! It’s also easy to ride, thanks to the use of a CVT automatic transmission. It’s twist-and-go to the extreme!
Since this is a Rally model, Can-Am has added a number of excellent features to make the Ryker better suited to off-road riding. These additions include all-road rally tires, reinforced rims, a tough skid plate, front grille protection, structural handguards, and front fenders with integrated LED lights.
For 2021, the Can-Am Ryker Rally Edition is available in over 22 different color options.
The 2021 Can-Am Ryker Rally edition starts at $11,499 USD / $14,499 CAD.
2021 Can-Am Ryker Rally Edition Specifications
Engine
|Engine displacement
900 cc. ROTAX 900 ACE
|Type
Rotax® 900 ACE™ in-line 3 cylinders, liquid-cooled with electronic fuel injection and electronic throttle control
|Bore & stroke
2.9 x 2.7 in. (74 x 69.7 mm)
|Power
82 hp (61.1 kW) @ 8000 RPM
|Torque
|58.3 ft-lb (79.1 Nm) @ 6500 RPM
|Lubrication
Drivetrain
|Transmission
|Automatic (CVT) with reverse function
Chassis
|Suspension Front
|Double wishbone
|Suspension Rear
|Multi-link – mono swing arm
|Brakes Front
|270 mm discs with Nissin 2-piston floating calipers
|Brakes Rear
220 mm disc, 1-piston floating caliper
|Tires Front
|MC 145/60R16 66T
|Tires Rear
MC 205/55R15 81T
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|5.28 gal (20 L)
|Color
Safety and Security
|ABS
|Anti-lock Braking System
|Anti-theft system
|Digitally Encoded Security System (D.E.S.S.™)
|HHC
|Hill Hold Control
Dimensions
|L x W x H
92.6 x 59.4 x 41.8 in. (2,352 x 1,509 x 1,062 mm)
|Wheelbase
|67.3 in. (1,709 mm)
|Seat height
|24.2 in. (615 mm)
|Ground clearance
4.4 in. (112 mm)
|Dry weight
|627 lb (285 kg)
|Curb Weight
Warranty
|Warranty
1-year BRP Limited Warranty with 1-year roadside assistance
|Extension
|B.E.S.T. terms available from 12 to 36 months with roadside assistance
2021 Can-Am Ryker Rally Edition Features
Features
Front fenders with integrated LED lights
Dual USB port
Glove box
MAX Mount Structure
Reinforced rims
Rally tires
Rally seat
Front grille protection
Skid plate
Structural hand guards
Rally mode
2021 Can-Am Ryker Rally Edition Photos
2021 Can-Am Ryker Rally Edition Videos
