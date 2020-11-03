The 2021 Can-Am Ryker Rally Edition is Essentially a Three-Wheeled Scrambler!

The Ryker Rally Edition is the sportier Ryker model in the 2021 Can-Am line-up. For fans of Can-Am Motorcycles looking for a low-cost but high-performance model, the Ryker Rally has it all. Unlike the standard Ryker, it only comes available with one engine option, but what it lacks in engine choices, it makes up for with added extras.

The Ryker uses a European-made 900 cc Rotax ACE triple-cylinder engine that produces 82 horsepower and 58.5 lb-ft of torque, with three selectable riding modes: Eco, Sport, and Rally. It’s a versatile ride, that can be used for practical commuting, fast road riding, and serious drifting over loose surfaces! It’s also easy to ride, thanks to the use of a CVT automatic transmission. It’s twist-and-go to the extreme!

Since this is a Rally model, Can-Am has added a number of excellent features to make the Ryker better suited to off-road riding. These additions include all-road rally tires, reinforced rims, a tough skid plate, front grille protection, structural handguards, and front fenders with integrated LED lights.

For 2021, the Can-Am Ryker Rally Edition is available in over 22 different color options.

The 2021 Can-Am Ryker Rally edition starts at $11,499 USD / $14,499 CAD.

Motorcycle Overview

General Info Price: $11,499 USD / $14,499 CAD

$11,499 USD / $14,499 CAD Key Features: Rotax ACE 900cc triple-cylinder engine Twist and go CVT transmission Rally tires KYB suspension Structural handguards

Main Specs Engine type: 900cc Rotax ACE triple-cylinder engine

900cc Rotax ACE triple-cylinder engine Horsepower: 82 HP

82 HP Torque: 58.3 lb-ft

58.3 lb-ft Dry Weight: 616 lbs (280 kg) **Wet weight info unavailable

616 lbs (280 kg) **Wet weight info unavailable Seat Height: 24.2 in (615 mm) Competitors Yamaha Niken

2021 Can-Am Ryker Rally Edition Specifications

From Can-Am

Engine Engine displacement 900 cc. ROTAX 900 ACE Type Rotax® 900 ACE™ in-line 3 cylinders, liquid-cooled with electronic fuel injection and electronic throttle control Bore & stroke 2.9 x 2.7 in. (74 x 69.7 mm) Power 82 hp (61.1 kW) @ 8000 RPM Torque 58.3 ft-lb (79.1 Nm) @ 6500 RPM Lubrication Drivetrain Transmission Automatic (CVT) with reverse function Clutch Final Drive Chassis Suspension Front Double wishbone Suspension Rear Multi-link – mono swing arm Brakes Front 270 mm discs with Nissin 2-piston floating calipers Brakes Rear 220 mm disc, 1-piston floating caliper Tires Front MC 145/60R16 66T Tires Rear MC 205/55R15 81T Fuel Tank Capacity 5.28 gal (20 L) Color Safety and Security ABS Anti-lock Braking System Anti-theft system Digitally Encoded Security System (D.E.S.S.™) HHC Hill Hold Control Dimensions L x W x H 92.6 x 59.4 x 41.8 in. (2,352 x 1,509 x 1,062 mm) Wheelbase 67.3 in. (1,709 mm) Seat height 24.2 in. (615 mm) Ground clearance 4.4 in. (112 mm) Dry weight 627 lb (285 kg) Curb Weight Warranty Warranty 1-year BRP Limited Warranty with 1-year roadside assistance Extension B.E.S.T. terms available from 12 to 36 months with roadside assistance

2021 Can-Am Ryker Rally Edition Features

Features 2 halogen headlamps (55 W)

Front fenders with integrated LED lights

Dual USB port

Glove box

MAX Mount Structure

Reinforced rims

Rally tires

Rally seat

Front grille protection

Skid plate

Structural hand guards

Rally mode



2021 Can-Am Ryker Rally Edition Photos

2021 Can-Am Ryker Rally Edition Videos

