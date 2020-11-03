The 2021 Can-Am Ryker Rally Edition is Essentially a Three-Wheeled Scrambler!

Contents

The Ryker Rally Edition is the sportier Ryker model in the 2021 Can-Am line-up. For fans of Can-Am Motorcycles looking for a low-cost but high-performance model, the Ryker Rally has it all. Unlike the standard Ryker, it only comes available with one engine option, but what it lacks in engine choices, it makes up for with added extras.

The Ryker uses a European-made 900 cc Rotax ACE triple-cylinder engine that produces 82 horsepower and 58.5 lb-ft of torque, with three selectable riding modes: Eco, Sport, and Rally. It’s a versatile ride, that can be used for practical commuting, fast road riding, and serious drifting over loose surfaces! It’s also easy to ride, thanks to the use of a CVT automatic transmission. It’s twist-and-go to the extreme!

Since this is a Rally model, Can-Am has added a number of excellent features to make the Ryker better suited to off-road riding. These additions include all-road rally tires, reinforced rims, a tough skid plate, front grille protection, structural handguards, and front fenders with integrated LED lights.

For 2021, the Can-Am Ryker Rally Edition is available in over 22 different color options.

The 2021 Can-Am Ryker Rally edition starts at $11,499 USD / $14,499 CAD.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 Can-Am Ryker Rally Edition in one place.

2021 Can-Am Ryker Rally Edition

Motorcycle Overview

General Info

  • Price: $11,499 USD / $14,499 CAD
  • Key Features:
    • Rotax ACE 900cc triple-cylinder engine
    • Twist and go CVT transmission
    • Rally tires
    • KYB suspension
    • Structural handguards

Main Specs

  • Engine type: 900cc Rotax ACE triple-cylinder engine
  • Horsepower: 82 HP
  • Torque: 58.3 lb-ft
  • Dry Weight: 616 lbs (280 kg) **Wet weight info unavailable
  • Seat Height: 24.2 in (615 mm)

Competitors

2021 Can-Am Ryker Rally Edition

2021 Can-Am Ryker Rally Edition Specifications

From Can-Am

Engine
Engine displacement
900 cc. ROTAX 900 ACE
Type
Rotax® 900 ACE™ in-line 3 cylinders, liquid-cooled with electronic fuel injection and electronic throttle control
Bore & stroke
2.9 x 2.7 in. (74 x 69.7 mm)
Power
82 hp (61.1 kW) @ 8000 RPM
Torque 58.3 ft-lb (79.1 Nm) @ 6500 RPM
Lubrication

Drivetrain
Transmission Automatic (CVT) with reverse function
Clutch
Final Drive

Chassis
Suspension Front Double wishbone
Suspension Rear Multi-link – mono swing arm
Brakes Front 270 mm discs with Nissin 2-piston floating calipers
Brakes Rear
220 mm disc, 1-piston floating caliper
Tires Front MC 145/60R16 66T
Tires Rear
MC 205/55R15 81T
Fuel Tank Capacity 5.28 gal (20 L)
Color

Safety and Security
ABS Anti-lock Braking System
Anti-theft system Digitally Encoded Security System (D.E.S.S.™)
HHC Hill Hold Control

Dimensions
L x W x H
92.6 x 59.4 x 41.8 in. (2,352 x 1,509 x 1,062 mm)
Wheelbase 67.3 in. (1,709 mm)
Seat height 24.2 in. (615 mm)
Ground clearance
4.4 in. (112 mm)
Dry weight 627 lb (285 kg)
Curb Weight

Warranty
Warranty
1-year BRP Limited Warranty with 1-year roadside assistance
Extension B.E.S.T. terms available from 12 to 36 months with roadside assistance

2021 Can-Am Ryker Rally Edition

2021 Can-Am Ryker Rally Edition Features

Features

2 halogen headlamps (55 W)
Front fenders with integrated LED lights
Dual USB port
Glove box
MAX Mount Structure
Reinforced rims
Rally tires
Rally seat
Front grille protection
Skid plate
Structural hand guards
Rally mode

2021 Can-Am Ryker Rally Edition Photos

2021 Can-Am Ryker Rally Edition
2021 Can-Am Ryker Rally Edition
2021 Can-Am Ryker Rally Edition
2021 Can-Am Ryker Rally Edition

2021 Can-Am Ryker Rally Edition Videos

Can-Am Websites

Social Media Links

 

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *