2021 BMW S1000RR Drag Races A 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid

Vehicle Virgins YouTube channel raced the 2021 BMW S1000RR against the almighty 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid!

Breaking from BMW Motorrad tradition, the S 1000 RR has always used an inline-four engine rather than a horizontally-opposed boxer twin. With the four-cylinder configuration, the S 1000 RR is able to produce a hearty 205 horsepower and 83 lb-ft of torque. The power is delivered using a constant-mesh six-speed, and kept under control with a number of exciting riding aids.

On the other hand, the 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid is an all-electric powerhouse, delivering a remarkable 1,020 horsepower and 1,050 lb-ft of torque. It accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.1 seconds, covers the quarter mile in 9.23 seconds, and boasts a manufacturer-claimed top speed of 322 km/h, establishing itself as one of the fastest production cars in the world.

Is the superbike quick enough to beat this all-electric supercar killer? Watch the video to find out!